Blackhawks sign prized Czech d-man Jan Rutta

By Cam TuckerJun 7, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed highly sought after free agent and Czech defenseman Jan Rutta.

The Blackhawks confirmed that it is a one-year deal.

Rutta was never drafted in the NHL, however, the 6-foot-3 tall blue liner had an impressive showing for the Czech Republic at the recent World Hockey Championship following a strong and productive season with Czech club Chomutov Pirati.

He had eight goals and 32 points in 46 games, finishing third on his team in scoring. So far, the team has not announced the deal.

“Jan has been on our radar for a number of years and he has shown great progress on the ice during that time,” said Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman. “His addition to the organization makes our defense more dynamic and he has shown he can contribute offensively as well.”

It was reported in late May that the Blackhawks had keen interest on Rutta, who will turn 27 years old in July.

“He looks like a late bloomer. He became a big player the last couple of years,” one scout told The Athletic. ” He’s a big guy, a right-handed shot who can skate for a big guy. He sees the ice well. He’s pretty good on the power play.”

There is also some coaching news out of Chicago.

Per Elliotte Friedman, Ulf Samuelsson is expected to join the Blackhawks as an assistant. The former NHL defenseman was head coach of the AHL Charlotte Checkers last season, with a record of 39-29-8. He also has nine years experience as an assistant/associate coach in the AHL and NHL, including five seasons with the Coyotes and three with the Rangers.

Tampa hosting 2018 All-Star Game is ‘a little bittersweet’ for Steven Stamkos

By Joey AlfieriJun 7, 2017, 9:27 AM EDT

For the second time in the their history, the Tampa Bay Lightning will be hosting an All-Star Game.

That’s great news for a non-traditional hockey market that has come a long way, but the fact that there’s an All-Star Game at all in 2018 means that NHL players won’t be heading to the Olympics.

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is thrilled for the organization, but he didn’t hide his disappointment about NHLers not being able to go to South Korea next winter.

“It’s a little bittersweet,” Stamkos said, per the Tampa Times. “If there’s the Olympics, then the (All-Star Game) doesn’t come to Tampa, so it’s a double-edged sword. If it comes to the point where there’s no Olympics, I couldn’t think of a better place to host the game. We’ve proven the hockey market that we are, how great we are. I think it’d be a great time.”

Unlike some other Canadian superstars, Stamkos hasn’t had the pleasure of suiting up for Canada at the Olympics.

At the 2010 Games, he was selected as a reserve player for his country. He was also forced to miss the Sochi Games in 2014 because he suffered a broken tibia a few months before the start of the tournament.

If the NHL owners don’t reconsider their position before the 2022 Olympics, Stamkos might never have a chance to suit up for his country on that stage.

PHT Morning Skate: This summer’s top 30 unrestricted free agents

By Joey AlfieriJun 7, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–Canucks defenseman Chris Tanev has been rumored to be on the trading block. Sportsnet looks at five smart trade partners for Vancouver. The Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers are two of the teams that would make the most sense. (Sportsnet)

–After Charles Barkley admitted that the Stanley Cup Playoffs are more entertaining than the NBA Finals, the guys on “The Dan Patrick Show” discussed whether or not the NHL’s product is superior to the NBA’s. (Top)

–Former NHL goalie Corey Hirsch believes Pekka Rinne and Sidney Crosby are the favorites to land the Conn Smythe trophy, but Hirsch believes the city of Nashville deserves some votes, too. (The Score)

–TSN’s Frank Seravalli has put together a list of the top 30 players that are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents this summer. The Capitals have three players in the top four. Canadiens forward Alexander Radulov will also be in high demand. (TSN.ca)

–NHL.com’s Dan Rosen asks key questions for the Penguins ahead of Game 5. Should Pittsburgh be concerned about the way Matt Murray is playing? What’s going on with Phil Kessel? Is their defense holding up? (NHL.com)

–Speaking of Game 5, here’s an interesting stat that will be of interest to Preds and Pens fans:

Penguins believe goals will come against Predators

Associated PressJun 6, 2017, 11:18 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH (AP) The goals that came so easily to the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final – the ones that arrived in bunches and seemed to signal an emphatic end to Pekka Rinne‘s spectacular playoff run – have disappeared.

Across six periods in Nashville, the NHL’s highest-scoring team managed to beat Rinne just twice as the Predators rallied to tie the series. Yet Penguins coach Mike Sullivan hardly seems frustrated heading into Game 5 on Thursday night back home in Pittsburgh.

Sullivan is 7-0 in series with the Penguins, and the way he sees it, his team’s inability to solve Rinne in Games 3 and 4 had little to do with lack of effort or opportunities. It had everything to do with a remarkable performance by the 34-year-old goaltender.

Where do you want to start? With Rinne’s no-look left pad stop on Jake Guentzel early in the second period of a tie game on Monday night? Maybe the one about a minute later when Rinne denied Chris Kunitz on a breakaway? Or maybe the diving blocker stop on Guentzel just before the midway point, the one that preserved Nashville’s lead on the way to a 4-1 victory?

Sullivan understands it’s easy to look at the result and be discouraged. That’s not his job. The coach who has made “play the right way” part of the franchise’s lexicon is more focused on the process. The Penguins didn’t produce much in Games 1 and 2 and somehow won going away. They “got to their game” (another of Sullivan’s favorite mantras) repeatedly in Game 4 only to lose.

It’s hockey. It happens.

“We believe that we have some guys that are due to score some goals here,” Sullivan said Tuesday. “They’ve had some high-quality chances, and the puck hasn’t gone in the net for the last couple of games. We believe if we continue to try to do the right things out there, we’ll score.”

Game 4 marked the sixth time in their last 11 games the Penguins have scored just one goal, compared to just twice in 24 playoff games last spring.

Pittsburgh has survived anyway thanks in part to a resilience that has been their hallmark under Sullivan. When limited to one goal during the 2016 postseason, they won the following game. When the Penguins had just three goals during the first three games of the Eastern Conference finals against Ottawa last month, they scored 10 over the next two to take control.

“It just comes down to burying your chances,” said Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who picked up his first goal of the series in Game 4.

Something the Penguins did more than anybody during the regular season when it led the NHL in scoring. Pittsburgh is averaging 3.0 goals per game in the playoffs, the same as the Predators. It’s not a coincidence they’re the last two teams standing, both two wins away from a championship.

What the Penguins are saying now sounds an awful lot like what the Predators were saying after coming up empty in Pittsburgh to start the final. Nashville was every bit the defending champ’s equal in the opening two games only to be undone by a pair of dominant bursts by the Penguins. The Predators weren’t shaken then, much like the Penguins aren’t shaken now.

“I know it’s a nasty hole to be in,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said Tuesday. “But we really liked the way we played in Game 1. We thought we played a real competitive game in Game 2. Could have had results in both those games.”

While Pittsburgh center Matt Cullen said there are no moral victories during the postseason, the way the Penguins were able to generate odd-man rushes and stretch the ice were encouraging. They got the puck everywhere it needed to go, just not in the net. Though that style also generated opportunities for the Predators at the other end, don’t expect Pittsburgh to try and rein it in. That’s now how they got to the cusp off back-to-back titles.

“If anything we just need to press a little more,” Cullen said.

Well, everything except the panic button. Though Sullivan experimented liberally with his line combinations – something he frequently does when trying to break the Penguins out of a funk – there appear to be no plans to make a change in net.

Asked twice Tuesday if he planned on reevaluating his goaltending situation after Matt Murray allowed eight goals in Nashville, Sullivan stressed “we haven’t lost games because of our goaltending.”

The issues have been at the other end of the ice, where Rinne suddenly has his groove back. For now anyway. If the first four games of an unpredictable series have dictated anything, it’s that momentum is just one shot away.

“We found a different level (in Game 4),” Crosby said. “If we continue to get those chances, they’ll go in for us.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Senators’ Brassard undergoes surgery, given 4-5 month recovery window

Associated PressJun 6, 2017, 10:45 PM EDT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard has undergone surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement that the surgery, performed Tuesday in Cleveland, went as planned, and Brassard will begin a rehabilitation program immediately.

Dorion said that the expected recovery period is four to five months and he is hopeful Brassard will be ready for the start of the regular season.

Brassard, 29, scored 14 goals and added 25 assists for 39 points in 81 regular-season games during his first year with Ottawa. He had four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 19 playoff games.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

PHT discussed the procedure about a week ago, including how it may impact Brassard’s 2017-18 season.