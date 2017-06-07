Getty

His real name is Rocky: Golden Knights hire Thompson to coach AHL team

Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJun 7, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT

The best part of virtually every “Rocky” movie was the training montage, so clearly you’d expect Rocky Thompson to be great at developing young players.

OK, so that probably wasn’t the elevator pitch that sold the Vegas Golden Knights on Rocky Thompson, but either way, they named him head coach of the Chicago Wolves (their AHL affiliate) on Wednesday.

” … As a player, he was competitive, tough, team-oriented and hard working,” Golden Knights GM George McPhee said. “As a coach, he is now coming off a Memorial Cup Championship season with the Windsor Spitfires and has enjoyed success at multiple levels. Player development is a significant priority for our organization and he has proven to be very capable in that area as well. Rocky is the right coach to help us win championships in Chicago.”

AHL head coaches are typically expected to work well with young players. Still, that could be especially crucial in this case, as the Golden Knights are expected to be a work in progress. Thompson may need to deal with a rotating cast even by the standards of sending key pieces to the NHL.

Getting the most out of fringe talent could help accelerate the build, so Thompson is an important hire.

His name also really is Rocky Lee Thompson, too, apparently.

More on the construction of the Golden Knights

Key dates to know

Tough break at NHL Draft Lottery

Vegas hires Gerard Gallant as head coach at NHL level

Pekka Rinne is ‘just living my dream’ in the Stanley Cup Final

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 7, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT

Pekka Rinne‘s time in the Nashville Predators organization predates the second lockout.

He’s been with this club since the 2004 NHL Draft. In their nine previous playoff appearances, the Predators never made it beyond the second round. The second round? They didn’t achieve that feat until 2011.

They showed signs last year of a team that could go on a prolonged playoff run. They lost in Game 7 of the second round with a roster full of promising young talent, and then went out in the offseason and landed P.K. Subban to add to an already good blue line.

This season didn’t start out so great for the Predators, and they qualified for the playoffs with a wild card position. Where they finished in the standings has become a distant memory.

After all of that time spent stopping pucks for Nashville and after those previous postseason defeats, Rinne and the Predators find themselves in the Stanley Cup Final, tied 2-2 against the Penguins with Game 5 on Thursday, in what has become a best-of-three situation for a championship.

He’ll take it.

At 34 years of age, and with more than 500 games played in the NHL, this is his first trip to the final.

“It’s amazing,” said Rinne, who was sensational in Games 3 and 4 in Nashville, helping the Predators even the series. “Best time of my life. Obviously you don’t want to look back yet, but I’ve been playing for a long time and never had this opportunity. So, it means everything to me right now. I’m just living my dream right now.”

Another Nashville veteran, Mike Fisher, who has been with the Predators since 2011, is in the midst of his second Stanley Cup Final appearance. He made it this far with the Ottawa Senators in 2007, but they were outmatched against the Ducks, losing quickly in five games.

The Predators captain is 37 years old, having celebrated the date two days ago with a win. After going through three rounds without even registering a point, Fisher has four assists in the final. But, as a pending UFA, he also currently doesn’t have a contract for next season, and at this juncture of his playing career, he may not get another opportunity to reach this point again.

“I’m trying to enjoy everything. I think the whole run is incredible,” said Fisher. “It’s a grind. It’s hard to get here, so when you do get here, you’ve got to make the most of it. I think our guys have done a good job of just staying focused and realizing what we’ve got to do.”

Despite the fact they’ve carried play for large portions of this series — not allowing a single shot on goal for a 37-minute stretch in Game 1 — the Predators fell behind 2-0 in the series, after the Penguins were able to score eight goals combined against Rinne in Games 1 and 2.

But in Nashville, the tables turned. The Predators not only dictated the play at times, but they were able to solve Matt Murray, while Rinne stood on his head. It has all come together to set up this scenario.

“It’s pedal down,” said Fisher. “We’re ready.”

Report: Without a new arena, Burke says Flames could leave Calgary

AP
7 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 7, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT

Brian Burke apparently had a lot to say on Wednesday.

The Calgary Flames president of hockey operations reportedly touched on a variety of topics while speaking at an event, including his stance on concussions in hockey. He also addressed the team’s arena situation and the CalgaryNEXT project.

Flames president Ken King has even gone so far as to suggest that without a new arena, the team would consider leaving Calgary. At the time, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi released a statement saying that, “…owners of the Calgary Flames have repeatedly assured Calgarians that they would not threaten to move the team.”

According to Chris Epp of CTV Calgary, Burke took a very similar stance to King when discussing the matter Wednesday.

A refresher: The Flames currently play at the aging Saddledome, an arena that has recently drawn criticism from Burke and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. However, in August 2015, the organization unveiled its plans for a new arena project — CalgaryNEXT — which was originally said to cost $890 million. The original plan, however, was not feasible, according to the city of Calgary.

Nenshi warned that in order for a plan to move forward there needed to be a benefit for the public, considering the reported payment structure for the project unveiled by the Flames included public funding.

Nenshi has reportedly said in the past that the CalgaryNEXT project is “dead.” Burke’s assessment of the situation was the complete opposite, calling it “very much alive,” per Dan McGarvey of CBC.

Report: Leiweke group picked to lead KeyArena renovation project

1 Comment
By Cam TuckerJun 7, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

The Oak View Group, led by CEO Tim Leiweke, will be selected to lead the KeyArena renovation project, according to KING 5.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is scheduled to make an official announcement Wednesday afternoon. The news comes just a few days after Seattle Partners, another private firm vying to lead the re-development of the arena, had withdrawn from the bidding process.

Wednesday’s announcement will mark another development in the ongoing Seattle arena saga, which has been ongoing for years, while at the same time spurring talk the city could become a destination for the NHL and/or NBA.NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has in the past said that Seattle isn’t really an option for expansion or relocation until the city gets a viable arena.

In an interview with the Seattle Times, Leiweke, who served as a president and CEO of AEG, which owns the L.A. Kings, and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment based out of Toronto, said the project to renovate KeyArena would take between three and four years. In his estimation, that would be perfect timing.

“But we believe it’s three years,’’ Leiweke told the Seattle Times.

“We believe that there is no franchise today in the National Hockey League or in the National Basketball Association that is in danger of being lost as an opportunity over the next few years. And we believe that should (NHL commissioner) Gary Bettman make a decision to expand, that if you look at the last process they just went through, it was a three- to four-year process to get that building built and to get that (Las Vegas) team up and running this next season.”

The possibility of a KeyArena renovation had thrown Chris Hansen’s brand new SoDo arena project into question.

In October 2016, in another twist, Hansen offered to forego public funding for the project. However, prior to Wednesday’s announcement, in conversation with KING 5, Seattle’s mayor was adamant that the KeyArena project is the one he’d prefer to move forward with.

“The current arena, KeyArena, is a city property. It is a tax liability to the folks who live in this city. If you have a new arena somewhere else than KeyArena, we basically have an empty building and it’s going to cost hundreds of millions of dollars on our own dime to do something with it,” said Murray, adding that council can’t vote on the KeyArena project until Dec. 4.

“This arena is going to happen, and happen in that spot.”

Goalless in six straight, Kessel facing pressure to score

2 Comments
By Mike HalfordJun 7, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — It’s been exactly 17 days since Phil Kessel found the back of the net.

You have to go all the way back to May 21 — the day of Pittsburgh’s 7-0 drubbing of Ottawa in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final — for Kessel’s last goal.

Since then, the Penguins have played six times. No. 81 has zero markers and just two assists. And with the Stanley Cup Final now a best-of-three-series, it’s become very apparent that the Pens — who have scored just twice in their last two games — need Kessel to step up.

Just ask Evgeni Malkin.

“It’s his time to score,” Malkin said following Wednesday’s practice. “We know he’s a great player and he’s in a tough situation but now it’s time to score.”

More: Five key stats from the Stanley Cup Final

This is a bit of uncharted territory for Kessel.

Last year’s playoff, his first as a Penguin, was devoid of lengthy slumps. Sure, there was a five-game goalless drought against the Caps, and he failed to score in the final four games against San Jose. But the production was still mostly there. Kessel had six points in each of the first three rounds, then finished the Cup Final with four points in six games.

One of the most glaring differences from this year to the last are Kessel’s shot totals.

Last spring, he led all postseason skaters in shots on goal, with 98 through 24 games.

This year? Sixty-five through 23.

It’s something head coach Mike Sullivan has addressed on more than one occasion.

“He’s an elite shooter,” Sullivan said following Game 3. “He can score goals. We always try to encourage him to shoot the puck more because he has one of the best shots in the game, we believe.

“I think Phil is a guy, if one goes in for him, it certainly gives him a boost of confidence. We’re trying to encourage him to shoot the puck and think shot first.”

That plan hasn’t exactly come to fruition. Kessel’s seen his SOG total fall in each of the last three games, finishing with just two in the Game 4 loss in Nashville. All told, he has nine in the series. That’s a far cry from the opening round against Columbus, when he put 19 on goal in just five games.

Of course, these numbers don’t exist in a vacuum. There’s a multitude of reasons — like linemates, for example — that can affect statistics in a major way. On that note, it’s worth mentioning that Kessel skated alongside Malkin today, suggesting the two will play together in Game 5.

Malkin sounded excited for the opportunity.

“It’s our building, our emotion,” he said. “Me and Phil, we need to bring our game and help the team win.”