Goalless in six straight, Kessel facing pressure to score

1 Comment
By Mike HalfordJun 7, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — It’s been exactly 17 days since Phil Kessel found the back of the net.

You have to go all the way back to May 21 — the day of Pittsburgh’s 7-0 drubbing of Ottawa in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final — for Kessel’s last goal.

Since then, the Penguins have played six times. No. 81 has zero markers and just two assists. And with the Stanley Cup Final now a best-of-three-series, it’s become very apparent that the Pens — who have scored just twice in their last two games — need Kessel to step up.

Just ask Evgeni Malkin.

“It’s his time to score,” Malkin said following Wednesday’s practice. “We know he’s a great player and he’s in a tough situation but now it’s time to score.”

This is a bit of uncharted territory for Kessel.

Last year’s playoff, his first as a Penguin, was devoid of lengthy slumps. Sure, there was a five-game goalless drought against the Caps, and he failed to score in the final four games against San Jose. But the production was still mostly there. Kessel had six points in each of the first three rounds, then finished the Cup Final with four points in six games.

One of the most glaring differences from this year to the last are Kessel’s shot totals.

Last spring, he led all postseason skaters in shots on goal, with 98 through 24 games.

This year? Sixty-five through 23.

It’s something head coach Mike Sullivan has addressed on more than one occasion.

“He’s an elite shooter,” Sullivan said following Game 3. “He can score goals. We always try to encourage him to shoot the puck more because he has one of the best shots in the game, we believe.

“I think Phil is a guy, if one goes in for him, it certainly gives him a boost of confidence. We’re trying to encourage him to shoot the puck and think shot first.”

That plan hasn’t exactly come to fruition. Kessel’s seen his SOG total fall in each of the last three games, finishing with just two in the Game 4 loss in Nashville. All told, he has nine in the series. That’s a far cry from the opening round against Columbus, when he put 19 on goal in just five games.

Of course, these numbers don’t exist in a vacuum. There’s a multitude of reasons — like linemates, for example — that can affect statistics in a major way. On that note, it’s worth mentioning that Kessel skated alongside Malkin today, suggesting the two will play together in Game 5.

Malkin sounded excited for the opportunity.

“It’s our building, our emotion,” he said. “Me and Phil, we need to bring our game and help the team win.”

Report: Leiweke group picked to lead KeyArena renovation project

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 7, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

The Oak View Group, led by CEO Tim Leiweke, will be selected to lead the KeyArena renovation project, according to KING 5.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is scheduled to make an official announcement Wednesday afternoon. The news comes just a few days after Seattle Partners, another private firm vying to lead the re-development of the arena, had withdrawn from the bidding process.

Wednesday’s announcement will mark another development in the ongoing Seattle arena saga, which has been ongoing for years, while at the same time spurring talk the city could become a destination for the NHL and/or NBA.NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has in the past said that Seattle isn’t really an option for expansion or relocation until the city gets a viable arena.

In an interview with the Seattle Times, Leiweke, who served as a president and CEO of AEG, which owns the L.A. Kings, and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment based out of Toronto, said the project to renovate KeyArena would take between three and four years. In his estimation, that would be perfect timing.

“But we believe it’s three years,’’ Leiweke told the Seattle Times.

“We believe that there is no franchise today in the National Hockey League or in the National Basketball Association that is in danger of being lost as an opportunity over the next few years. And we believe that should (NHL commissioner) Gary Bettman make a decision to expand, that if you look at the last process they just went through, it was a three- to four-year process to get that building built and to get that (Las Vegas) team up and running this next season.”

The possibility of a KeyArena renovation had thrown Chris Hansen’s brand new SoDo arena project into question.

In October 2016, in another twist, Hansen offered to forego public funding for the project. However, prior to Wednesday’s announcement, in conversation with KING 5, Seattle’s mayor was adamant that the KeyArena project is the one he’d prefer to move forward with.

“The current arena, KeyArena, is a city property. It is a tax liability to the folks who live in this city. If you have a new arena somewhere else than KeyArena, we basically have an empty building and it’s going to cost hundreds of millions of dollars on our own dime to do something with it,” said Murray, adding that council can’t vote on the KeyArena project until Dec. 4.

“This arena is going to happen, and happen in that spot.”

Two familiar faces return to Canucks coaching staff

Getty
Leave a comment
By Jason BroughJun 7, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT

As expected, the Vancouver Canucks have added Newell Brown and Nolan Baumgartner to Travis Green’s coaching staff.

Brown, a former Canucks assistant when Alain Vigneault was head coach, returns to Vancouver after four years with the Coyotes. He’ll be back in charge of the power play, which finished 29th last year.

Baumgartner, a former Canucks defenseman, has been on Green’s AHL staff the past four years in Utica. Baumgartner will be in charge of Vancouver’s penalty kill, which finished 28th last season.

“We are excited to add Newell and Nolan as assistant coaches for the upcoming season and to welcome them and their families back to Vancouver,” Green said in a release. “They both possess a familiarity with our staff and we are confident they will be a great fit and complement our returning coaches.”

Doug Jarvis and Manny Malhotra will be the other assistant coaches under Green. Dan Cloutier is the goaltending coach, Glenn Carnegie the skills coach, and Ben Cooper is video coach.

The Canucks still need to hire a head coach to replace Green in Utica.

Five telling stats from the Penguins-Predators series

Leave a comment
By Jason BroughJun 7, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT

0 — Wins for the road team through four games. The Penguins will be happy if this trend continues, while the Predators know it needs to change. “We have to win a road game,” said head coach Peter Laviolette. “There’s no other way around it. So for three series, we’ve been able to do that. We’ve been able to find some success on the road. We have to go in and steal one at some point.”

11 — Points for Nashville defensemen, including three goals. When Ryan Johansen got hurt, we all knew the Predators would need their blue line to stoke the offense, and that’s exactly what’s happened. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s defense, minus Kris Letang, has only combined for seven points in the series, with no goals. “You know, our blueline crew, they’re a simple bunch,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. “They’re trying to make plays to get out of our end zone. They’re trying to help us along that offensive blueline. I don’t think we have anybody back there that wows you offensively.”

1-for-16 — The Penguins’ power play in this series. If that doesn’t improve, Pittsburgh’s going to find it hard to win. Credit to the Predators’ penalty killing, which has been good the entire postseason (89.7%). Also credit the Predators for smartening up and playing with more discipline. That was the message from their coach after Game 2, and they’ve only been shorthanded six times since. The Penguins’ only PP goal of the series came in Game 1 on a 5-on-3.

+32 — The combined shot differential in favor of Nashville, after the Predators outshot the Penguins in the first four games of the series. Remarkably, Pittsburgh has now been outshot in 17 of their 23 games this postseason. The Pens got to the final with an excellent power play, opportunistic scoring at five-on-five, and great goaltending. But they didn’t get any of those things in Nashville, and now it’s a best-of-three for the Cup.

0 — Goals for Phil Kessel in the Stanley Cup Final. He’s far from the only Penguin not to score, but scoring goals is what Kessel does best. Over the first three rounds, he had seven goals in 19 games. Yes, Kessel’s had a couple of decent chances against the Preds. He’s made a few nice passes, too. But Thursday in Game 5 would be a great time to actually pot one.

Hitchcock believes Stars are ‘closer to the ceiling than the floor’

AP
2 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 7, 2017, 12:49 PM EDT

From first in the Western Conference in 2015-16 to 11th this season, the Dallas Stars have experienced quite a swing in the standings in a short time.

Such a disappointing fall this season, as the Stars missed the playoffs despite heightened expectations, ushered in significant changes with the firing of Lindy Ruff and the hiring of Ken Hitchcock, and the acquisition — and eventual signing — of Ben Bishop to shore up the goaltending situation in Dallas.

In 2015-16, the Stars took the NHL by storm, leading the league in goals-for with a talented roster before losing in Game 7 of the second round versus the Blues. This season, they were derailed right away by injuries to key players, their goaltending struggled once again, and eventually everything seemed to go wrong as Dallas finished 15 points out of a playoff spot.

Hired in April to coach the Stars, Hitchock laid out a plan to harness the Stars’ skill, speed and aggressiveness with more structure. On Tuesday, referencing his experience coaching against Dallas while behind the bench in St. Louis, he reiterated belief that this group can move back in a positive direction in the West next season.

“In two years, people have seen the ceiling and they’ve seen the bottom of the floor,” said Hitchcock, per the Stars. “I really have a lot of faith in this group and I think we’re a lot closer to the ceiling than we are to the floor. But there’s going to be a lot of people that … until we prove them wrong, they’re going to say, ‘Hey, one year was a fluke.'”

The Stars do still have a talented roster, led by Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and offensive defenseman John Klingberg. Adding another blue liner to help bolster that part of their team may be an option for general manager Jim Nill, who has discussed moving the third overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft in order to regain an “established player” in return.

The Stars still have more than $15 million committed to three goalies — recently signed Bishop, Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi. That is a situation worth keeping an eye on in the coming weeks, with the suggestion Niemi may be bought out.

There are many pieces already in place for Dallas, which is only a year removed from a 50-win season. “Reckless energy” is a phrase Hitchcock has used a number of times to describe the 2015-16 Stars.

Now, it’s about re-discovering that mantra after the Stars fell to the floor this year.