Senators’ Brassard undergoes surgery, given 4-5 month recovery window

Associated PressJun 6, 2017, 10:45 PM EDT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard has undergone surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement that the surgery, performed Tuesday in Cleveland, went as planned, and Brassard will begin a rehabilitation program immediately.

Dorion said that the expected recovery period is four to five months and he is hopeful Brassard will be ready for the start of the regular season.

Brassard, 29, scored 14 goals and added 25 assists for 39 points in 81 regular-season games during his first year with Ottawa. He had four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 19 playoff games.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

PHT discussed the procedure about a week ago, including how it may impact Brassard’s 2017-18 season.

Wojtek Wolski shares return to ice months after scary neck injury

By James O'BrienJun 6, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

Back in October, former NHL forward Wojtek Wolski suffered a frightening neck injury, putting the 31-year-old’s KHL future in doubt.

Tuesday served as a heartening moment for the former Avalanche/Coyotes/Capitals forward, as Wolski shared his return to the ice via his Instagram page.

As a reminder, back in October, he suffered this list of injuries: two broken cervical vertebrae (vertebrae of the neck), spinal cord trauma, and a concussion. It’s a startling contrast to note the footage in the video of his injury:

And then check out that Instagram footage:

Amazing to be back on the ice getting ready for the upcoming season in the @khl @sk8onhockey #hockey #khl

A post shared by Wojtek Wolski (@wojtekwolski) on

From the sound of his caption, Wolski seems committed to playing in the KHL in 2017-18. If that comes to pass, that’s a remarkable turnaround, even by “hockey players are tough” standards.

(H/T to The Score.)

Predators’ ‘dog-on-a-bone mentality’ has carried them during playoff run

Associated PressJun 6, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The instant one of the Pittsburgh Penguins passes the puck to a teammate, one of the Nashville Predators closes in, taking away any time or space to operate.

The junkyard dog approach to hockey for the Stanley Cup Final debutants has a history: It is the Predators’ on-ice version of Stanley, the blue mutt with a bone clenched between his teeth. He’s the team mascot whose picture is stuck on the Predators’ locker-room door, now with two bandages commemorating playoff-ending injuries first to forward Kevin Fiala, then center Ryan Johansen. The dog, its name tag hanging from a spiked collar, bares his teeth in photos on three walls inside, too.

Stanley is the symbol of how coach Peter Laviolette wanted his Predators to play this season. They responded with an attacking, never-stop approach that has helped Nashville go from the last team into the NHL playoffs to one that is two wins from a championship. The Predators are tied 2-2 with the Penguins with Game 5 coming up Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

“We definitely know what our identity is,” defenseman P.K. Subban said. “It’s kind of the dog-on-a-bone mentality. And we want to dictate the pace of the game, and we want to attack you in all three zones as a five-man unit and be tough to play against. And I think everybody on our team can skate, move the puck and make plays.”

Read more: Predators forecheck giving Penguins d-men plenty of problems

Stanley is more than just a cartoon dog. The Predators also award the best player in each game a heavy chain as a reward, a hockey version of a game ball. The Predators in past years have given out a construction worker’s hard hat to recognize the best player in a game.

Defenseman Matt Irwin says Stanley shows exactly how the Predators want to play.

“If you think of Stanley and you look at him, his knees are bent, he’s in an athletic stance, his mouth’s drooling,” Irwin said. “It’s the intensity he brings, and that’s the kind of intensity we want to bring to our game every night.”

That’s exactly what Laviolette wanted when the Stanley concept was introduced months ago. Irwin said winning the big chain is a very cool honor, even though he’s won it only once this season.

“Obviously when you win the chain, it’s recognition from your teammates you contributed and you had a solid night,” Irwin said.

Photos of a menacing dog and a chain can only go so far, though. The Predators finished the regular season 16th in the NHL with 94 points. They knew they would be starting on the road in every series, and the Predators responded by winning the opener of their first three series.

Now they head to Pittsburgh needing to find a way to win in the home ice of the defending champions after dropping Games 1 and 2.

The Predators are 5-5 away from Nashville this postseason. They are getting production from everyone who hits the ice, with 19 different players scoring at least one goal – two shy of the NHL record of 21 held by the 1987 Philadelphia Flyers. They also have killed 24 of 25 penalties in the Stanley Cup Final.

In Game 1, Nashville became the first team to hold an opponent without a shot on goal in a period of a Final game since the NHL started tracking that statistic in 1957, and that drought lasted 37 minutes even though Pittsburgh pulled out a 5-3 win. In Game 3, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were held without a shot on goal in the same playoff game for the first time in their careers.

Mattias Ekholm said everything is designed to make opponents work hard and fellow defenseman Ryan Ellis noted that the hard work is required of the Predators, too.

“As much as it is about skill and speed and all that, it’s the work ethic, it’s the little things, and I think that’s kind of the idea behind that is doing the right thing and working as hard as we can,” Ellis said. “I mean working hard in a game trumps all no matter skill level or this or that.”

‘It’s about time’ — Arvidsson happy to break free of scoring slump

By Cam TuckerJun 6, 2017, 6:24 PM EDT

Viktor Arvidsson had grown accustomed to scoring goals this season. Plenty of them, in fact.

The 24-year-old winger put up 31 goals this season — a substantial increase from his previous career best of eight from 2015-16 — for the Nashville Predators, playing the bulk of his time at five-on-five with Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg, two like-minded offensive players.

As a trio, they had no problem during the regular season dominating puck possession and making their opponents pay on the score board.

However, it had been a long time in between goals for Arvidsson in this postseason. Prior to Monday night, when the Predators evened the Stanley Cup Final with the Penguins at two games apiece, Arvidsson had gone 15 games without a goal, his last coming in the clinching game of that first-round series sweep versus Chicago.

“I don’t know what to say,” Arvidsson told the National Post earlier in the series.

“I try to work as hard as I can. Of course, I wish I could score. I think I should have a lot more than I have in the playoffs. I want to get it done. I want to be a leader on the team and try to get it done. They’ve just hasn’t gone in.”

He had been playing set-up man for the most part in these playoffs, with 10 assists. It’s not like he isn’t contributing offensively. That couldn’t be further from the truth. But the puck finally went in for Arvidsson on Monday. He accepted a nifty breakaway pass from Mike Fisher, went in and beat Matt Murray with a shot to the glove side.

It’s about time I scored,” Arvidsson told NBC Sports. “I feel like I’ve had looks and not been able to put it in the back of the net. It was an amazing feeling.”

Penguins didn’t lose Game 4 because of goaltending, says Sullivan

By Cam TuckerJun 6, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT

First, it was Pekka Rinne under the microscope.

Now, it’s Matt Murray.

The Stanley Cup Final returns to Pittsburgh for a pivotal Game 5 on Thursday, with the goaltending performances of Rinne and Murray providing plenty of fodder. In the last two games, Pittsburgh’s 23-year-old puck stopper has allowed eight goals against, which is the same amount Nashville’s goalie allowed in the opening two games in Pittsburgh.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was asked Monday evening if Murray was his starter for Game 5. On Tuesday, the same subject was approached yet again, when he was asked if there was any reason to consider a change.

Sullivan has, in each of his two postseasons as coach in Pittsburgh, made some notable lineup changes in net, including this year when he decided to give Murray the start in Game 4 versus the Senators and put Marc-Andre Fleury on the bench. Fleury had, for the most part, provided great goaltending for the Penguins throughout the playoffs while Murray battled back from an earlier injury.

But after Fleury’s struggles in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, Sullivan once again gambled, and it paid off.

As for any changes at that position, Sullivan wasn’t tipping his hand.

“We haven’t lost games because of our goaltending,” said Sullivan. “Like anything, we make our lineup decisions on a game-by-game basis. The one comment I will make is that we didn’t lose the game last night because of our goaltending.”

Following Monday’s game, Murray said it wasn’t his decision and that he would prepare just the same for the next contest.

After two difficult outings in Pittsburgh, Rinne found success in Nashville, allowing one goal in each of the last two games. He was sensational in Game 4, making 23 saves, none more spectacular than a flurry of saves he made in one sequence, starting with a pad stop on a Sidney Crosby breakaway chance and finishing with a desperation diving stop on the red-hot Jake Guentzel on the ensuing scramble.

“Certainly I thought last night, you know, it was a case we felt as though Matt had a solid game, but Pekka Rinne had a tremendous game,” said Sullivan.

“I think maybe early in the series, you could probably point in the other direction. These guys do have an impact on their team’s ability to have success. I think that’s the nature of playoff hockey.”