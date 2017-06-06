Red Wings’ Glendening out 3-4 months after ankle surgery

Luke Glendening‘s regular season ended early due to a fractured ankle. On Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings announced the 28-year-old forward underwent successful surgery to repair tendon damage to his left ankle.
Glendening missed the final seven games of Detroit’s season after suffering a fractured ankle and partially torn tendons in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes in late March.
The expected recovery time, said the club, is three to four months.
“The surgery was done to repair an injury he suffered late in the season,” Red Wings general manager Ken Holland said in a statement. “We hoped he would improve with rest and immobilization, but we decided at this point that surgery was necessary to make sure he is ready for the 2017-18 season.”
The Stanley Cup Final shifts back to Pittsburgh, but not after the Predators tied the series with a pair of home-ice wins and local ratings in Nashville hit brand new all-time highs.
The excitement of the championship series between the Penguins and Predators has gripped Nashville, with a boisterous crowd inside the Bridgestone Arena and thousands more descending on the surrounding area to cheer their team and celebrate their most recent victories.
NBC Sports had already reported very strong ratings in Nashville — as well as Knoxville, Tenn. — earlier in the series. But a new local record was set Monday, as the Predators surged to victory to even the series.
With a 28.0 local rating in Nashville, Game 4 was highest-rated Predators game EVER on networks of NBC, ahead of SCF Game 1 on NBC (22.5)
Pittsburgh delivered a 30.9 local rating for Game 4, as well. Last night’s game also delivered a 4.14 overnight rating, which topped all Stanley Cup Final games from last year, when the Penguins played, and eventually defeated, the San Jose Sharks.
A number of Nashville’s country music stars — like Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson, last night’s anthem performer Dierks Bentley, and many more — have featured prominently at Predators games as the playoffs have continued into the final.
The Canadian singer and song writer is a noted Toronto Maple Leafs fan, once hitting the ice with members of his beloved hockey team. However, in an Instagram post five days ago, The Biebs was photographed wearing a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey.
Oh, the controversy!
Bieber, thankfully, took to Twitter to quell the quarrel, setting the record straight. The Maple Leafs, he made clear, are still his number one.
Leafs above all but other than that u give me ANY JERSEY THAT LOOKS COOL ILL THROW IT ON
“What I can tell you is obviously Spencer Foo is a really good player,” Johansson told CHED radio in Edmonton. “I mean, lots of interest from teams. But what they have done I know is narrow it down to a very short list of which Edmonton is certainly on it. I don’t know exactly where they’re at in that process…But it seems to be proceeding. I certainly know Edmonton is right there.”
Foo, who is from Edmonton, has also been linked to the Flyers and Kings (it’s unclear who else is on his list at this point).
The 23-year-old put up an impressive 26 goals and 62 points in just 38 games with Union College last season.
Video: Finnish call on Pekka Rinne’s save is astounding as save itself
He was superb to the point that it shouldn’t just be about that desperation stop from the Nashville Predators’ 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins … but that really was a jaw-dropper.
NHL.com passes along what might be this year’s answer to the “Bonino, Bonino, Bonino” call, as Finnish announcer Antti Mäkinen delighted and startled with his boisterous play-by-play for Rinne’s ridiculous stop. (Hear NBC’s take here.)
Great stuff, right? As a reminder, here is that Nick Bonino-related call from last year.