Red Wings’ Glendening out 3-4 months after ankle surgery

Luke Glendening‘s regular season ended early due to a fractured ankle. On Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings announced the 28-year-old forward underwent successful surgery to repair tendon damage to his left ankle.

Glendening missed the final seven games of Detroit’s season after suffering a fractured ankle and partially torn tendons in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes in late March.



The expected recovery time, said the club, is three to four months.

“The surgery was done to repair an injury he suffered late in the season,” Red Wings general manager Ken Holland said in a statement. “We hoped he would improve with rest and immobilization, but we decided at this point that surgery was necessary to make sure he is ready for the 2017-18 season.”

Glendening finished the season with three goals and 14 points in 74 games. He is about to enter the first year of his four-year, $7.2 million contract extension signed last July.