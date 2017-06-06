PHT Morning Skate: Can Anders Bjork earn a top-six role in Boston next season?

–Capitals head coach Barry Trotz and his family helped spruce up a local ice rink for the start of camp season. Trotz even did a little dancing during his stint as a volunteer. (CSN Mid-Atlantic)
–The Hockey News’ Matt Larkin continues his division-by-division expansion draft preview. The latest piece focuses on the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights might not be able to get much from teams like Anaheim and Arizona, but could Sharks defenseman Paul Martin be heading to Vegas? It seems possible. (The Hockey News)
–Justin Bieber has been spotted wearing two different jerseys this postseason (Toronto and Pittsburgh). He knows people call him a bandwagon jumper, but he doesn’t really seem to care. In his mind, if he likes the jersey, he’ll wear it. (Sportsnet)
–After dropping the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final, the Predators managed to even up their best-of-seven series against Pittsburgh thanks to a big 4-1 win in Game 4. You can check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.
–Have you ever wondered why players tape their sticks? Well, there’s many advantages to doing so. Obviously, extending the life of the stick blade is important, but that’s not the only reason hockey players use tape. (NBC Sports)
— Anders Bjork decided to leave school to sign with the team that drafted him, the Boston Bruins. CSN’s Joe Haggerty wonders just how much of an impact the rookie will make in 2017-18. Haggerty believes the 20-year-old could wind up on a line with David Krejci and David Pastrnak. There are worse ways to spend a rookie season. (CSN New England)
—Roberto Luongo was at it again on Monday night. All he wants is for Predators fans to notice him when he visits next season: