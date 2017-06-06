Oilers are on NCAA standout Spencer Foo’s ‘very short list’

By Joey AlfieriJun 6, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

The Edmonton Oilers are loaded with talent up front and they may be adding another skilled forward in the upcoming days or weeks.

Spencer Foo, who has already agreed to leave Union College, is looking to sign an entry-level contract with an NHL club. According to player agent Gerry Johansson, Edmonton is definitely a possibility.

“What I can tell you is obviously Spencer Foo is a really good player,” Johansson told CHED radio in Edmonton. “I mean, lots of interest from teams. But what they have done I know is narrow it down to a very short list of which Edmonton is certainly on it. I don’t know exactly where they’re at in that process…But it seems to be proceeding. I certainly know Edmonton is right there.”

Foo, who is from Edmonton, has also been linked to the Flyers and Kings (it’s unclear who else is on his list at this point).

The 23-year-old put up an impressive 26 goals and 62 points in just 38 games with Union College last season.

Justin Bieber reaffirms allegiance to Maple Leafs after Penguins jersey controversy

Getty
By Cam TuckerJun 6, 2017, 10:26 AM EDT

Justin Bieber isn’t about to say sorry.

The Canadian singer and song writer is a noted Toronto Maple Leafs fan, once hitting the ice with members of his beloved hockey team. However, in an Instagram post five days ago, The Biebs was photographed wearing a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey.

Oh, the controversy!

Bieber, thankfully, took to Twitter to quell the quarrel, setting the record straight. The Maple Leafs, he made clear, are still his number one.

Well, that settles it…

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final goes Thursday in Pittsburgh, with the series tied 2-2.

Video: Finnish call on Pekka Rinne’s save is astounding as save itself

Getty
By James O'BrienJun 6, 2017, 8:46 AM EDT

The Pekka Rinne redemption tour continued in Game 4 on Monday, and his highlight-reel save during a sequence started by Sidney Crosby might have been the stop of the Stanley Cup Final (if not the entire postseason).

He was superb to the point that it shouldn’t just be about that desperation stop from the Nashville Predators’ 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins … but that really was a jaw-dropper.

NHL.com passes along what might be this year’s answer to the “Bonino, Bonino, Bonino” call, as Finnish announcer Antti Mäkinen delighted and startled with his boisterous play-by-play for Rinne’s ridiculous stop. (Hear NBC’s take here.)

Great stuff, right? As a reminder, here is that Nick Bonino-related call from last year.

PHT Morning Skate: Can Anders Bjork earn a top-six role in Boston next season?

By Joey AlfieriJun 6, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–Capitals head coach Barry Trotz and his family helped spruce up a local ice rink for the start of camp season. Trotz even did a little dancing during his stint as a volunteer. (CSN Mid-Atlantic)

–The Hockey News’ Matt Larkin continues his division-by-division expansion draft preview. The latest piece focuses on the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights might not be able to get much from teams like Anaheim and Arizona, but could Sharks defenseman Paul Martin be heading to Vegas? It seems possible. (The Hockey News)

–After dropping the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final, the Predators managed to even up their best-of-seven series against Pittsburgh thanks to a big 4-1 win in Game 4. You can check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–Have you ever wondered why players tape their sticks? Well, there’s many advantages to doing so. Obviously, extending the life of the stick blade is important, but that’s not the only reason hockey players use tape. (NBC Sports)

— Anders Bjork decided to leave school to sign with the team that drafted him, the Boston Bruins. CSN’s Joe Haggerty wonders just how much of an impact the rookie will make in 2017-18. Haggerty believes the 20-year-old could wind up on a line with David Krejci and David Pastrnak. There are worse ways to spend a rookie season. (CSN New England)

Roberto Luongo was at it again on Monday night. All he wants is for Predators fans to notice him when he visits next season:

The Rinne redemption tour continues

By Mike HalfordJun 6, 2017, 12:31 AM EDT

NASHVILLE — Maybe all Pekka Rinne needed was to get home.

How else to explain the stark contrast in performance between here and Pittsburgh? In Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at PPG Paints, Rinne struggled, allowing eight goals on 38 shots for an ugly .778 save percentage.

The Penguins were scoring goals in bunches — three in 4:11 in the first game, three in 3:18 in the second — and puck luck was non existent. Twice, one of Rinne’s teammates knocked in an own goal.

But then the series shifted to Nashville.

Statistically, Rinne’s been fantastic over the last two games, stopping 50 of 52 shots for a .961 save percentage. But this goes beyond numbers. The 34-year-old’s made a series of dramatic, crucial, gamebreaking saves.

“He was unbelievable,” head coach Peter Laviolette said on Monday night. “It seemed like some of their chances came in flurries. We let a couple people in behind us tonight, and they seemed to be flying the zone a little bit, and caught us a couple times. That led to [Sidney] Crosby’s goal, and it led to a couple other chances.

“There was at least two times at the net where [Rinne] had to make the save, and then maybe one, two or three more saves after that. In the last minute and a half, he held his left leg out there forever to stop three or four attempts. He was extremely competitive tonight. He was on point.”

There’s an interesting dynamic at play with Rinne at Bridgestone.

He, as has been well-documented, received a boisterous ovation when his name was announced for starting lineups ahead of Game 3. Many saw that as Preds fans rallying behind the longest-tenured and arguably most beloved players on the active roster. Perhaps they thought Rinne needed a little bump, especially since many pundits openly wondered if Laviolette would change his starting netminders, and go with Juuse Saros.

Rinne admitted the energy received from the home crowd is special.

“It’s my home, and I’ve been here for a long time,” he explained. “I’ve been fortunate enough to see all the great changes. The city has changed so much, the hockey has grown amazingly, and being able to be a part of it means a lot to me.

“It’s a great feeling. It doesn’t matter how much hockey you play, you get goosebumps. It really is a special feeling.”

Now he’ll hope that special feeling can translate into a win in Pittsburgh.

