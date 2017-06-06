‘It’s about time’ — Arvidsson happy to break free of scoring slump

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 6, 2017, 6:24 PM EDT

Viktor Arvidsson had grown accustomed to scoring goals this season. Plenty of them, in fact.

The 24-year-old winger put up 31 goals this season — a substantial increase from his previous career best of eight from 2015-16 — for the Nashville Predators, playing the bulk of his time at five-on-five with Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg, two like-minded offensive players.

As a trio, they had no problem during the regular season dominating puck possession and making their opponents pay on the score board.

However, it had been a long time in between goals for Arvidsson in this postseason. Prior to Monday night, when the Predators evened the Stanley Cup Final with the Penguins at two games apiece, Arvidsson had gone 15 games without a goal, his last coming in the clinching game of that first-round series sweep versus Chicago.

“I don’t know what to say,” Arvidsson told the National Post earlier in the series.

“I try to work as hard as I can. Of course, I wish I could score. I think I should have a lot more than I have in the playoffs. I want to get it done. I want to be a leader on the team and try to get it done. They’ve just hasn’t gone in.”

He had been playing set-up man for the most part in these playoffs, with 10 assists. It’s not like he isn’t contributing offensively. That couldn’t be further from the truth. But the puck finally went in for Arvidsson on Monday. He accepted a nifty breakaway pass from Mike Fisher, went in and beat Matt Murray with a shot to the glove side.

It’s about time I scored,” Arvidsson told NBC Sports. “I feel like I’ve had looks and not been able to put it in the back of the net. It was an amazing feeling.”

Penguins didn’t lose Game 4 because of goaltending, says Sullivan

4 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 6, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT

First, it was Pekka Rinne under the microscope.

Now, it’s Matt Murray.

The Stanley Cup Final returns to Pittsburgh for a pivotal Game 5 on Thursday, with the goaltending performances of Rinne and Murray providing plenty of fodder. In the last two games, Pittsburgh’s 23-year-old puck stopper has allowed eight goals against, which is the same amount Nashville’s goalie allowed in the opening two games in Pittsburgh.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was asked Monday evening if Murray was his starter for Game 5. On Tuesday, the same subject was approached yet again, when he was asked if there was any reason to consider a change.

Sullivan has, in each of his two postseasons as coach in Pittsburgh, made some notable lineup changes in net, including this year when he decided to give Murray the start in Game 4 versus the Senators and put Marc-Andre Fleury on the bench. Fleury had, for the most part, provided great goaltending for the Penguins throughout the playoffs while Murray battled back from an earlier injury.

But after Fleury’s struggles in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, Sullivan once again gambled, and it paid off.

As for any changes at that position, Sullivan wasn’t tipping his hand.

“We haven’t lost games because of our goaltending,” said Sullivan. “Like anything, we make our lineup decisions on a game-by-game basis. The one comment I will make is that we didn’t lose the game last night because of our goaltending.”

Following Monday’s game, Murray said it wasn’t his decision and that he would prepare just the same for the next contest.

After two difficult outings in Pittsburgh, Rinne found success in Nashville, allowing one goal in each of the last two games. He was sensational in Game 4, making 23 saves, none more spectacular than a flurry of saves he made in one sequence, starting with a pad stop on a Sidney Crosby breakaway chance and finishing with a desperation diving stop on the red-hot Jake Guentzel on the ensuing scramble.

“Certainly I thought last night, you know, it was a case we felt as though Matt had a solid game, but Pekka Rinne had a tremendous game,” said Sullivan.

“I think maybe early in the series, you could probably point in the other direction. These guys do have an impact on their team’s ability to have success. I think that’s the nature of playoff hockey.”

‘There is zero chance’ Kris Letang returns during the Stanley Cup Final

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 6, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan quickly silenced any rumors of a possible Kris Letang return to the lineup at this juncture in the Stanley Cup Final.

Following Monday’s contest in Nashville, in which the Penguins lost to the Predators, sending this series back to Pittsburgh all tied up, TSN’s Darren Dreger hinted there may be the very, very small possibility — “…it’s a long shot. It’s highly unlikely, but it’s not impossible,” he saidthat Kris Letang may return later in this series.

Sullivan addressed the matter on Tuesday.

“There is zero chance that Kris Letang will come back for this series,” Sullivan told reporters.

The Penguins have been without Letang, their best defenseman, for the entire postseason, after he underwent neck surgery in April. The expected timeline back then was four-to-six months.

Despite his absence, Pittsburgh is still only two wins away from a second consecutive championship, although the struggles of its current defensive group have been highlighted, particularly with the way Nashville forechecks so relentlessly. Such was the case Monday.

Game 5 of this series goes Thursday in Pittsburgh.

James Patrick, uncle of potential No. 1 overall pick Nolan Patrick, named coach of WHL’s Kootenay Ice

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 6, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT

Nolan Patrick could be taken No. 1 overall in the NHL Draft later this month. On Tuesday, there was another reason for the family to celebrate.

His uncle, James Patrick, a veteran of almost 1,300 NHL games as a defenseman with the New York Rangers, Hartford Whalers, Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres, was named head coach of the WHL’s Kootenay Ice, signing a three-year deal.

Taken ninth overall in the 1981 NHL Draft, James Patrick had been an NHL assistant coach for the past 11 years, starting with Buffalo in 2006-07, before he eventually moved on to Dallas from 2013 to 2017.

“He has a tremendous amount of experience, understands what it takes to be a pro, develop as a pro and create a world class player experience,” said Ice general manager Matt Cockell of Patrick in a statement.

Nolan Patrick played three seasons for the Brandon Wheat Kings, a WHL opponent of the Ice. He could, following the draft, make the jump to the NHL next season.

Predators forecheck giving Penguins’ d-men plenty of problems

4 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 6, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

For the Pittsburgh Penguins, a magical fix doesn’t appear on the way.

Kris Letang has missed these entire playoffs, which is a tremendous loss. Injuries, particularly on defense and specifically to one of the best blue liners in the NHL, have been an issue for the Penguins throughout the postseason.

In Letang’s case, he was sidelined before the playoffs even began.

Yet, they’ve managed to make it this far — two wins away from winning back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. Game 5 of the series goes Thursday in Pittsburgh.

But it was evident during Monday’s Game 4, a victory for the Predators, who tied the series at two games apiece, that Nashville’s forecheck gave the Penguins’ group of defensemen — Olli Maatta, Justin Schultz, Trevor Daley, Brian Dumoulin, Ian Cole and Ron Hainsey — plenty of problems.

At one point during the final seconds of the middle period, after another relentless forecheck hemmed Pittsburgh in its own end and unable to break out, it eventually began to look as if Nashville had a power play. That wasn’t the case, although it might’ve appeared differently at first glance, as the Predators worked the puck around.

“They’re right on top of the puck all time, forcing turnovers and taking away our time and space,” said Penguins goalie Matt Murray. “I think we got a lot better as the game went on, making our decisions a little bit quicker coming out of our zone. I think that helped us out a lot compared to previous games.”

Now, it was interesting following Game 4 that TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger didn’t completely slam the door on the possibility — or at least the notion — that Letang could return late in this series. Letang had neck surgery in April, although the news of his impending operation and playoff absence had been revealed before the postseason.

More from Dreger on TSN:

“I sense that there is a slight chance. Now prior to this series, I reached out to the Pittsburgh Penguins management and asked that very question: ‘If this series was to go deep, is it possible Letang could come back?’ And the response was, ‘No.’ But that’s not necessarily the feeling that I’m getting around the organization right now. I would say that it’s a long shot. It’s highly unlikely, but it’s not impossible. But keep in mind, he had neck surgery for a herniated disc back in early April. The prognosis was four-to-six months, so we’re two months into the recovery. Again, at best, I think it’s a long shot.”

Again, it doesn’t appear that there will be a magical fix on the way. Although, Mark Streit could still be an option if the Penguins coaching staff decides to make a change for Game 5.

Acquired at the trade deadline, as Pittsburgh bolstered its depth on the blue line, the 39-year-old Streit has played only three times in these playoffs, his last game on May 23 versus the Ottawa Senators. He had a pair of assists in three games in that series.

“You know, our blueline crew, they’re a simple bunch,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. “They’re trying to make plays to get out of our end zone. They’re trying to help us along that offensive blueline. I don’t think we have anybody back there that wows you offensively.

“You know, they’re a simple bunch and they’re effective. I think they help us at both ends of the rink. I think they’re trying to play the game the right way. What I really like about them is their compete level. As I’ve said all along here, they’re not perfect by any stretch. But these guys are competing.”

Related:

For Penguins’ defense, it’s been a group effort to replace Letang

Though sidelined, Letang does best to boost Penguins drive for a repeat