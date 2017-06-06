Gaudreau is making every chance count for Predators

By James O'BrienJun 6, 2017, 12:17 AM EDT

NASHVILLE — Frederick Gaudreau is making a quick impression on his Nashville Predators teammates, and in turn, becoming the new rookie to watch in the Stanley Cup Final.

Getting your turn in the spotlight only seems fair when you consider the fact that Gaudreau is only the second player to score his first three career goals in a Stanley Cup Final, joining John Harms’ run in 1944. He now has consecutive game-winning goals as the Predators tied things up 2-2 with the Pittsburgh Penguins via a 4-1 win.

As rare as this might be, his teammates and coach firmly believe that his rare run is well-earned.

“When you start the way he did, having to work for everything — literally, every contract and every opportunity to prove yourself. And at this level, it’s no different. That’s on him,” Peter Laviolette said.

“That speaks to Freddie, to be honest with you. To be able to take the road that he has, and come out on the end and be a contributing player in the Stanley Cup Final.”

MORE: His road from the Calder Cup to the Stanley Cup Final.

As impressed as the Predators have been by those impressive goals, his work ethic is what really speaks to his teammates.

“I know everybody will talk about his back-to-back game-winners, but he does all those little things,” P.K. Subban said. “He deserves to be playing and to be in the position he’s in right now.”

Subban emphasized Gaudreau’s hard work, especially in being thrust into a challenging role in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Anaheim Ducks had been dominating in draws, and it wasn’t lost on Subban that Gaudreau managed to go 10-4 in the faceoff circle in that contest.

While Gaudreau hasn’t been quite as sturdy in that area since, he’s managed that remarkable three-goal run despite paltry ice time. He’s averaging less than 12 minutes per night so far and only logged 9:06 in Game 4.

The 24-year-old is making the most of his opportunities in just about every sense, and at times, the Stanley Cup Final feels almost like a duel between Gaudreau and Jake Guentzel.

The scene shifts to Pittsburgh for Game 5, airing on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. on Thursday. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App.

Here’s the livestream link.

The Rinne redemption tour continues

By Mike HalfordJun 6, 2017, 12:31 AM EDT

NASHVILLE — Maybe all Pekka Rinne needed was to get home.

How else to explain the stark contrast in performance between here and Pittsburgh? In Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at PPG Paints, Rinne struggled, allowing eight goals on 38 shots for an ugly .778 save percentage.

The Penguins were scoring goals in bunches — three in 4:11 in the first game, three in 3:18 in the second — and puck luck was non existent. Twice, one of Rinne’s teammates knocked in an own goal.

But then the series shifted to Nashville.

Statistically, Rinne’s been fantastic over the last two games, stopping 50 of 52 shots for a .961 save percentage. But this goes beyond numbers. The 34-year-old’s made a series of dramatic, crucial, gamebreaking saves.

“He was unbelievable,” head coach Peter Laviolette said on Monday night. “It seemed like some of their chances came in flurries. We let a couple people in behind us tonight, and they seemed to be flying the zone a little bit, and caught us a couple times. That led to [Sidney] Crosby’s goal, and it led to a couple other chances.

“There was at least two times at the net where [Rinne] had to make the save, and then maybe one, two or three more saves after that. In the last minute and a half, he held his left leg out there forever to stop three or four attempts. He was extremely competitive tonight. He was on point.”

There’s an interesting dynamic at play with Rinne at Bridgestone.

He, as has been well-documented, received a boisterous ovation when his name was announced for starting lineups ahead of Game 3. Many saw that as Preds fans rallying behind the longest-tenured and arguably most beloved players on the active roster. Perhaps they thought Rinne needed a little bump, especially since many pundits openly wondered if Laviolette would change his starting netminders, and go with Juuse Saros.

Rinne admitted the energy received from the home crowd is special.

“It’s my home, and I’ve been here for a long time,” he explained. “I’ve been fortunate enough to see all the great changes. The city has changed so much, the hockey has grown amazingly, and being able to be a part of it means a lot to me.

“It’s a great feeling. It doesn’t matter how much hockey you play, you get goosebumps. It really is a special feeling.”

Now he’ll hope that special feeling can translate into a win in Pittsburgh.

By Jason BroughJun 6, 2017, 12:05 AM EDT

NASHVILLE — For the first time in his young NHL career, Matt Murray has lost back-to-back games in the playoffs. His Pittsburgh Penguins fell to the Predators, 4-1, Monday at Bridgestone Arena, and now the Stanley Cup Final is tied at two games apiece.

No, Game 4 wasn’t all Murray’s fault, despite what you may have heard from the crowd. The Penguins are suddenly struggling to score, and the goalie can’t do anything about that.

But in only making 12 saves through the first 40 minutes, with three goals allowed, the 23-year-old wasn’t part of the solution. He was outplayed by Pekka Rinne, who’s sure made good on his pledge to “bury” Games 1 and 2.

Murray thought he could’ve done better on Nashville’s third goal, after Viktor Arvidsson was sprung on a breakaway by Mike Fisher‘s spectacular one-handed pass.

“I thought I could’ve been a little more aggressive on it,” he said. “That’s probably the difference right there. If I make the save there, then maybe it’s a different game.”

But Murray did feel he was interfered with on the first goal, even though the coach’s challenge was overruled. The second goal, he nearly made a sprawling save, and at first the referee thought he did. But upon review, it turned out that Frederick Gaudreau had scored.

“I never really look at results to determine how things are going, to be honest,” said Murray. “I go by how I feel out there. A lot of times, whether you win or lose is outside your control, so you just worry about stopping the puck and worry about the things you can control. Honestly, I thought for the most part I played pretty well tonight.”

Except for that one breakaway, he added.

Given recent history, Murray was asked if he worried that head coach Mike Sullivan might make a goalie switch to Marc-Andre Fleury.

No, he wasn’t worried about that.

“I have no expectations,” he said. “I say that every single time. It’s not my decision. It’s not my place to worry about it. I just prepare every game as if I was playing.”

Moments later in a different room, Sullivan was asked if Murray would start the next game.

“We just finished a game about a minute-and-a-half ago,” the coach steamed, and that was it for his answer.

Murray has faced adversity before in the playoffs. For Game 5 of last year’s Eastern Conference Final, he was replaced by Fleury. But after Fleury faltered, Murray returned and was solid in Game 6. The rookie played the rest of the way, and the Penguins won the Cup.

Of course, the Penguins were possession monsters a year ago, a juggernaut that rarely got outshot. Suffice to say, things are different in 2017, and the way their series against the Predators has gone through four games, the Penguins may need Murray to be better than solid.

They may, in fact, need him to steal the Cup.

Or, the Penguins could find their offense again. Nobody would be shocked if they did. They actually felt good about their performance in Game 4, other than the lack of finish.

“Throughout every period, there were some chances there we didn’t capitalize on,” said captain Sidney Crosby. “That’s what you expect this time of year. You’ve gotta play your game to give yourselves a chance. Tonight, we had our chances and they didn’t go in.”

Game 5 goes Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Rinne stars as Predators even up Stanley Cup Final

By Mike HalfordJun 5, 2017, 11:17 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — The Stanley Cup Final is now a best-of-three, and definitely coming back to the Music City.

The Nashville Predators cemented both of those on Monday night, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4 to even the series at two games apiece.

Calle Janrkrok, Frederick Gaudreau, Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm scored for the Preds who, for the second straight contest, put forth a diverse and balanced offensive attack. In Game 1, Nashville had nine different skaters register a point.

Tonight, it was 12.

That wasn’t the only theme carried over from Saturday’s tilt. Just like he did in Game 3, Pekka Rinne again came up big in goal, allowing just one goal on 24 shots.

The Finnish tender has completely turned his series around after a rough opening in Pittsburgh. His save percentage over the first two games was a ghastly .778.

Over the last two, it’s .961.

Rinne was at his absolute finest in the second period, turning aside all eight shots faced, none more difficult than this sequence of stops on Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel:

Crosby was the lone Penguin to beat Rinne on the night, converting a nice breakaway chance late in the opening frame for his first goal of the Cup Final. The Pittsburgh captain was a going concern throughout, and had his best game of the series.

But it wasn’t enough.

Several of Crosby’s mates will want to forget the two games in Nashville ever happened. Phil Kessel failed to score a single point. As did Evgeni Malkin. Collectively, the Penguins could only generate two goals, went o-fer on the power play and were out-shot in both contests.

But the Pens will be hopeful the narrative of this series continues — the one in which the home team has consistently held serve, and won every game.

And so, back to the Steel City we go.

And then we’re right back in Nashville.

Notes…

Gaudreau became just the second player in NHL history to score the first three goals of his career in the Cup Final. The other was Chicago’s John Harms, who did it in 1944…Nashville now has the best home record in the playoffs, a 9-1 mark. The Preds have outscored opponents 34-15 in those games…The Preds also became the first team since 2011 to rally from an 0-2 series deficit and even things up. The last team to do it, the 2011 Boston Bruins, went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Video: Carrie Underwood, Charles Barkley on the Stanley Cup Final

By James O'BrienJun 5, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final drew some big stars to Nashville, and two of the biggest ones took part in NBC’s intermission shows.

(There was also plenty of star power for the national anthem, as Dierks Bentley provided his rendition before the puck dropped on Pittsburgh Penguins – Nashville Predators.)

During the first intermission, Carrie Underwood shared her thoughts on the hockey scene in Nashville, and the nerves that come with watching her husband Mike Fisher play. That appearance is available in the video above this post’s headline.

Underwood also managed quite the photo op:

The second intermission featured a rare sports entertainer, as Charles Barkley stopped by to share his thoughts on the Stanley Cup Final and much more. (Speaking of much more, check out additional bits from Barkley’s trip to Nashville here.)

Enjoy Barkley’s appearance below: