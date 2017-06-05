Video: Dierks Bentley sings national anthem for Penguins-Predators Game 4

Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJun 5, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT

After featuring Martina McBride as their anthem singer for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Nashville Predators tabbed Dierks Bentley for Game 4.

Check out his rendition in the video above.

It’s been a star-studded night already, with Charles Barkley sharing his hockey fandom and Wayne Gretzky chatting up the best teams of all-time (his and others).

You can watch Game 4 on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE.

As a bonus, here’s Martina McBride’s anthem from Game 3:

Video: Predators fans throws catfish with glittery hat, penguin in mouth

via NBC
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJun 5, 2017, 9:36 PM EDT

The Stanley Cup Final is all about escalation.

Sometimes that comes to on-ice play and aggression. But it’s not just down to the players, as the fans also feel the need to top previous efforts. Still, what do you do with a catfish?

Well, apparently Game 4 provided an answer that will be difficult to top: adding a glittery hat and making it look like said catfish is devouring a penguin.

… What else do you say about that, other than “Bravo?”

Crosby’s absurd goal ties game, spoils Predators’ party (Video)

2 Comments
By James O'BrienJun 5, 2017, 9:09 PM EDT

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final began with ugly play from the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins. Calle Jarnkrok and Sidney Crosby then made two very pretty things happen.

Nashville kept a struggling Pittsburgh transition game in neutral, causing several turnovers. Eventually, they hit pay dirt when Jarnkrok cashed in on a rebound to give Nashville a 1-0 lead.

There might have been a groan or two after the Penguins challenged the tally, but the call on the ice stood. Predators fans responded with a typically rowdy ovation.

Then Crosby played the role of killjoy, getting behind Nashville defensemen Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis to score one of the most beautiful goals of the series so far. Crosby took the time to make a subtle fake, then went to his backhand and beat Pekka Rinne to make it 1-1.

(See above the headline for that audacious Crosby goal.)

Nashville’s lead lasted all of 1:06. The crowd was briefly helicopter-loud rather than jet-plane loud.

The first period ended up tied 1-1.

Game 4 is currently airing on NBC. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE.

Barkley crashes Stanley Cup Final, rips NBA playoffs

Getty
6 Comments
By Mike HalfordJun 5, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — First it was Wayne Gretzky at the podium, talking about how his ’84-85 Edmonton Oilers team was named the greatest of all time.

Then, Gretzky was joined by his longtime teammate, Paul Coffey.

Then, Charles Barkley showed up.

So yes, it was quite the scene prior to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, and Barkley — a self-proclaimed hockey nut, here courtesy an invite from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman — wasted little time showcasing his signature bombast.

Before lauding the compelling nature of the NHL postseason — “there’s nothing more nerve-wracking than Stanley Cup playoff overtime hockey, it’s the craziest thing,” he said — the TNT analyst had some critical words for the NBA playoffs.

“I’m not breaking earth-shattering news, the NBA playoffs have not been very good,” Barkley said. “It’s not been a lot of fun broadcasting games this year.”

The NBA has come under fire for most of the last two months. Lack of competitive balance has been a major issue, with Golden State going undefeated through the first three rounds, and Cleveland going 12-1 en route to the Eastern Conference championship.

In the NBA Final, things haven’t gotten much better.

The Warriors raced out to a 2-0 lead, beating the Cavs by 22 in the first game and 19 on Sunday night. And that Game 2 blowout came after NBA commissioner Adam Silver was forced to address the lack of competition issue following Game 1.

“From a league standpoint, you always want to see great competition,” Silver said, per CBS. “It’s what our fans want to see, it’s what we provide in this league.

“But having said that, this is real life. It’s not scripted, and it happens. So, sure, the fan in me would love to see more competition at times, but on the other hand, I’ve said it before, I think we should also celebrate excellence.”

Barkley didn’t necessarily agree.

“That’s one of the things I love about hockey — the uncertainty from round to round,” he said. “It’s been just another great year.”

Video: P.K. Subban comes prepared for Game 4 with bag full of Listerine

Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJun 5, 2017, 7:24 PM EDT

Whether Sidney Crosby really bashed his breath or not, P.K. Subban is milking this silly story for all its worth. Just as expected.

It was fun enough when he made the chirping charge after the Nashville Predators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 in Game 3, but he really hammed it up before Game 4, carrying around a bag full of Listerine as he entered the building.

Honestly, Subban as Listerine spokesman* just seems too easy. If nothing else, the company’s at least swigging a little bit of that easy publicity:

Whatever was said between them, it’s also tough to deny Crosby’s comments about Subban loving attention. Some love him for it, while others roll their eyes or just look bemused like Sid did yesterday:

You can watch Game 4 on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE. Also, tune into “NHL Overtime” on NBCSN before the game.

* – “I didn’t need mouthwash fighting for the Stanley Cup, but if I did …”