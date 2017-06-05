AP

Report: Barroway to buy out minority owners in Arizona

By Jason BroughJun 5, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT

According to Sportsnet’s John Shannon, documents are being distributed today to facilitate Andrew Barroway’s buyout of the minority owners of the Arizona Coyotes.

It was reported in March by Arizona Sports that such a transaction might occur, with Barroway potentially bringing in new investors. No word if any new investors have, indeed, been brought in.

It’s unclear what plans a modified ownership group could have for the team, which still doesn’t have a long-term home in the desert. But NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said last week that the league still has “a lot of patience for the Coyotes.”

“We’re confident there are a lot of good arena opportunities available to them there,” said Daly.

Barroway became the majority owner of the Coyotes in 2014.

Johansen named honorary Mayor of Nashville for the day

By Adam GretzJun 5, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT

The city of Nashville is going completely bonkers for the Predators after reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in franchise history. On Saturday, they won their first ever game in the Final with a 5-1 blowout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, and they look to even the series at two games apiece on Monday night.

Before puck drop on Monday, one of Nashville’s best players was honored by the city when center Ryan Johansen was named honorary mayor of the day.

Here is the entire announcement from Mayor Megan Barry.

Whereas, Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen has completed a breathtaking season in the National Hockey League, inspiring fans with his impressive performances, including 13 points from 14 playoff games against Chicago, St. Louis and Anaheim; and

Whereas, Johansen has continued to support his team, even after falling victim to a season-ending injury and his first layoff since joining the Predators last January; and

Whereas, it is fitting and proper that this outstanding young man’s contributions – both on and off the ice, having raised money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation during his offseason last year – deserve the full recognition of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County.

Now, therefore, be it resolved that I, Megan Barry, Mayor of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, do hereby proclaim Ryan Johansen Honorary Mayor Of Nashville On June 5, 2017 in the City of Nashville, and I would like to invite all of my fellow citizens and Predators fans to join me in celebrating Ryan Johansen’s magical season with the Preds as we head into Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final.

I have hereunto set my hand on this 2nd day of June, 2017.

Megan Barry, Mayor

Johansen is the Predators’ No. 1 center and finished the season with 14 goals and 47 assists in 82 games. He was having a great postseason with 12 points in 13 games before undergoing emergency surgery for acute compartment syndrome, ending his postseason.

Nashville leaning heavily on defense corps against Penguins

Associated PressJun 5, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Roman Josi downplays the production of the Nashville Predators’ defensemen as simply the product of their system.

“Our system allows defensemen to jump on the play and make something happen in the offensive zone, too,” Josi said. “And our forwards (are) doing a great job getting pucks to us, and yeah, tipping pucks, getting screens from that, and our job is just to get the puck through.”

Yes, the Nashville Predators lean on their defensemen not only to smother the NHL’s best attackers, but also to score in bunches. They combined for five points Saturday night to help Nashville pull within 2-1 of the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 4 is Monday night.

Josi leads the unit with 14 points, followed by defensive partner Ryan Ellis with 12 and P.K. Subban with 11. Mattias Ekholm had a goal and an assist Saturday night for 10 points, making Nashville the third team in NHL history with four defensemen to reach double-digits in the same postseason, along with the 1984 Edmonton Oilers and 1993 Los Angeles Kings.

On top of that, the Predators helped hold Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin without a shot on goal for the first time in their lengthy careers in the same playoff game.

“Amazing, amazing job,” Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne said. “I mean, they been doing that all playoffs long, so it’s obviously our backbone is our defense. And they do a tremendous job defensively and creating offense.”

When general manager David Poile started putting this expansion franchise together nearly 20 years ago, he focused on building from the goaltender out to the defense. Poile hired coach Peter Laviolette three years ago, and the coach brought in a system that allows everyone but the goalie to join the rush and try to score.

The Predators tied for the league lead with 181 points from their defensemen this season, and their 50 points this postseason tops the NHL with 14 goals and 36 assists. The Penguins’ defense corps has nine goals with 41 points in the playoffs.

Josi, who has six goals in these playoffs, had three points in the second period Saturday night with a goal and two assists. He became the first defenseman with three points in a period in a Stanley Cup Final game since Larry Murphy had three assists for Pittsburgh on May 23, 1991, against Minnesota.

“As you can see by the way we play, our defensemen have the green light to add to the rush or lead the rush, take charge offensively in the offensive zone,” Laviolette said Sunday. “That kind of takes the restriction off of just playing on the blue line in the offensive zone.”

The defensemen have helped Nashville outshoot Pittsburgh in each of the first three games. They’ve also stuck so closely to the Penguins that Pittsburgh went 37 minutes without a shot in Game 1. The Penguins also have managed just four shots on goal in 13 power plays in the series with just one goal with the man advantage.

“They just skate themselves out of trouble,” Crosby said. “They don’t spend a lot of time in their end. So I think the times we do get the puck … we’ve got to challenge them and force them to play defense.”

So far, Josi and Ellis have gone against Crosby often, with Subban and Ekholm hitting the ice against Malkin. Crosby has just three assists with no goal yet despite having 23 points this postseason. Malkin has two goals.

“This coaching staff has never been one to take our team out of the flow to try to chase matchups,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “We believe in the group we have. We know they can play against anybody. When they’re at their best, regardless of who their opponent is, they’re going to have their hands full.”

The Predators are 8-1 at home this postseason, while the Penguins are 13-2 in the playoffs coming off a loss under Sullivan. Goalie Matt Murray, who allowed five goals in the span of 15 shots, also has never lost when starting a game either after a Pittsburgh loss (9-0) or a playoff loss of his own (7-0).

Nashville will be leaning again on its defense corps to try to send this series back to Pittsburgh all tied up.

“All of our defensemen, if I’m being honest, even from a team concept defensively, it’s been pretty good in the playoffs to this point,” Laviolette said.

 

Report: Avs could unload Tyson Barrie this offseason

By Joey AlfieriJun 5, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

After putting together one of the worst seasons in recent history, the Colorado Avalanche are expected to shake up their roster over the summer.

According to TSN hockey insider Bob McKenzie, forward Matt Duchene is the player that’s most likely to be dealt this offseason.

In an ideal world, the Avs would like to get a quality defenseman in a trade for Duchene. If they’re able to do so, that would allow them to move Tyson Barrie, per TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Barrie scored seven goals and 38 points in 2016-17, but he posted 53 and 49-point seasons in his previous two years.

The 25-year-old went to the World Hockey Championship to represent Canada in Germany and France, but he couldn’t finish the tournament because he suffered a laceration on his leg after wrestling a teammate in his hotel room. The injury is expected to be healed in time for training camp in September.

Last summer, Barrie and the Avalanche went to salary arbitration before agreeing on a four-year contract extension.

He has three years remaining on his contract and he comes with a cap hit of $5.5 million.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Monday, June 5

By Joey AlfieriJun 5, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT

The Nashville Predators were able to get their first win of the Stanley Cup Final in Game 3. Now, they’ll look to even up their series with the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators (Pens lead 2-1)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream online here)

You can also check out the pre-game (starting at 6:00 p.m. ET) and post-game shows by clicking here.

Catch the highlights from Nashville’s 5-1 win in Game 3 by clicking the video at the top of the page.

