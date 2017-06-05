PHT Morning Skate: 30 players that could be moved this summer

–Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad came out with his first single a few days ago (seriously). The song is called “forever” and it’s about “the ups and downs of a relationship. You want distance, but you can’t stand being away from the other person. There are always things you like and don’t like, but in the end your feelings always make you want to stay.” (Sportsnet)

–TSN’s Frank Seravalli came out with his list of 30 players that could be used as trade bait this summer. Thanks to the upcoming expansion draft, quality players like Sami Vatanen and Matt Dumba could be on the move, while guys like Matt Duchene and Jordan Eberle may just need a change of scenery. (TSN)

–Here’s a creative way to propose to your girlfriend. This zamboni driver asked his girlfriend to marry him on the ice during the intermission of an AHL playoff game. She was stunned and she said yes! (The Score)

–Swiss forward Nico Hischier is in the discussion to be the first overall pick in this month’s NHL Entry Draft. If you’re not familiar with his work, here are five things you need to know about him. Fun fact: He’s from a small town (8,000 people) that’s located close to the Italian border. (NHL.com)

–Not only was Evgeni Malkin frustrated about losing Game 3 in Nashville, but he also had to deal with fans throwing stuff at his teammates as they were heading back into the locker room. Malkin got so annoyed that he raised his stick at a fan (thankfully he didn’t take a swing). (BarDown)

–Yesterday was the 37th anniversary of Gordie Howe hanging up his skates for good. Incredibly enough, he did that when he was 52 years old. In his final season, he played 80 games and had 15 goals and 26 assists. Lets see if Jaromir Jagr can match that one day. (NHL.com)