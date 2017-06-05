Getty

PHT Morning Skate: 30 players that could be moved this summer

By Joey AlfieriJun 5, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad came out with his first single a few days ago (seriously). The song is called “forever” and it’s about “the ups and downs of a relationship. You want distance, but you can’t stand being away from the other person. There are always things you like and don’t like, but in the end your feelings always make you want to stay.” (Sportsnet)

–TSN’s Frank Seravalli came out with his list of 30 players that could be used as trade bait this summer. Thanks to the upcoming expansion draft, quality players like Sami Vatanen and Matt Dumba could be on the move, while guys like Matt Duchene and Jordan Eberle may just need a change of scenery. (TSN)

–Here’s a creative way to propose to your girlfriend. This zamboni driver asked his girlfriend to marry him on the ice during the intermission of an AHL playoff game. She was stunned and she said yes! (The Score)

–Swiss forward Nico Hischier is in the discussion to be the first overall pick in this month’s NHL Entry Draft. If you’re not familiar with his work, here are five things you need to know about him. Fun fact: He’s from a small town (8,000 people) that’s located close to the Italian border. (NHL.com)

–Not only was Evgeni Malkin frustrated about losing Game 3 in Nashville, but he also had to deal with fans throwing stuff at his teammates as they were heading back into the locker room. Malkin got so annoyed that he raised his stick at a fan (thankfully he didn’t take a swing). (BarDown)

–Yesterday was the 37th anniversary of Gordie Howe hanging up his skates for good. Incredibly enough, he did that when he was 52 years old. In his final season, he played 80 games and had 15 goals and 26 assists. Lets see if Jaromir Jagr can match that one day. (NHL.com)

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Monday, June 5

By Joey AlfieriJun 5, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT

The Nashville Predators were able to get their first win of the Stanley Cup Final in Game 3. Now, they’ll look to even up their series with the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators (Pens lead 2-1)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream online here)

You can also check out the pre-game (starting at 6:00 p.m. ET) and post-game shows by clicking here.

Catch the highlights from Nashville’s 5-1 win in Game 3 by clicking the video at the top of the page.

Welcome Mike Smith to the trade rumor mill

By Cam TuckerJun 4, 2017, 11:31 PM EDT

There has already been a couple of big trades involving goaltenders this offseason.

Ben Bishop, a pending unrestricted free agent at the time, was traded to Dallas, and fellow pending UFA Scott Darling was sent to Carolina. Those clubs needed to address their goaltending going into next season, and took the steps to accomplish that with those deals.

Now, Mike Smith‘s name has been added to the trade rumor mill.

“A lot of teams are asking Arizona about Mike Smith,” said Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos during Game 3. “Mike Smith of course wants to win now. The feeling in Arizona is they might go much younger. Talk is the salary cap might force them to be bottom-feeders, which means they might finally be ready to move Mike Smith.”

Smith turned 35 years old in March. He posted a .914 save percentage this season after facing the sixth highest amount of shots against (1,819) among all NHL goalies. Out of the 10 goalies that faced the most amount of shots, Smith played the second fewest games at 55 — for a young and rebuilding team that finished with the second highest shots-against-per-game rate in the league.

The Coyotes finished 28th in the overall standings.

He’s entering the fifth year of his six-year, $34 million contract that has an annual cap hit of $5.666 million. His current contract also includes a no-trade clause, and he has in the past stated that he’s happy in Arizona.

“Obviously, everyone wants to be in a position to win and get in the playoffs and be a competitive team and that’s no different for me,” said Smith in January. “I think I want to be in a position to have a chance to win before my career’s over, but I feel like this is moving in the right direction. Things can turn around fairly quickly here. I want to be a big part of that.”

Smith has played six seasons for the Coyotes. They last made the playoffs in 2012, prompting Smith in April to voice his frustrations with losing season after losing season in Arizona.

Dino Ciccarelli is pulling for Jake Guentzel to break rookie playoff scoring record

By Cam TuckerJun 4, 2017, 9:51 PM EDT

Jake Guentzel is chasing a Stanley Cup. He is also on the brink of history as an NHL rookie in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Lining up on the wing alongside Sidney Crosby, Guentzel scored again last night, giving him 13 goals in the postseason. Unfortunately for him and his teammates, the Penguins were eventually overpowered in Game 3, as Nashville got back in the championship series with a 5-1 victory.

Guentzel remains one goal back of Dino Ciccarelli‘s postseason rookie record of 14 goals, accomplished in 1981. The Penguins forward, who split this season between Pittsburgh and the club’s AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, also has 20 points, which is, once again, only one behind the record.

“I hope he does break the record,” Ciccarelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “He has great instincts. He has a knack for the net.”

Guentzel, a third-round pick from the 2013 NHL Draft, has emerged as a potential Conn Smythe Trophy candidate. He has four points, all of them goals, in this series. That includes the winning goal in Game 1 after an unimaginable stretch of 37 minutes without a shot on net for the Penguins.

Read more: Jake Guentzel has his scoring touch back

“Well, I think he’s certainly made his influence on the playoffs for our team in such a positive way. He’s a great offensive player,” said Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan on Sunday. “He’s got good instincts. We can play him with anybody. He just has the ability to make plays around him better. He’s got a nose for the net. He can score goals.”

He’s currently scoring goals at a rate that could soon put him in the record books. He’s moved into the conversation for the Conn Smythe, his production helping the Penguins to within two wins of claiming the Stanley Cup for a second straight year.

“You kind of have to soak it in,” Ciccarelli told the National Post. “I remember the older players saying enjoy this, because you never know when you’re going to get back. It took 15 years for me to get back.”

Game 4 of this series goes Monday in Nashville. The Penguins lead 2-1.

Report: Seattle Partners backs out of KeyArena renovation bidding process

By Cam TuckerJun 4, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT

There has been another development in the Seattle arena saga.

The city of Seattle has long since been talked about as a potential destination for an NBA or NHL franchise. There is only one glaring, well-known problem: No sufficient sports arena for such ventures.

In October, Seattle mayor Ed Murray confirmed that the city would request proposals from private companies interested in re-developing KeyArena, which could be one option in solving this dilemma. KeyArena was home to the NBA’s SuperSonics, before they relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008, and there had been past reports that a prospective NHL owner was willing to explore KeyArena as a potential option.

On Sunday, reports out of Seattle stated that one of the groups bidding to renovate KeyArena has withdrawn from the process.

From the Seattle Times:

Leaders of the Seattle Partners group said in a statement Sunday that Seattle’s process has “eroded our confidence in the ultimate execution of this project, no matter which group is selected.”

The group said it felt the city had failed to conduct a “sufficiently thorough, objective and transparent process.”

The decision leaves just Oak View Group as the only other bidder for the KeyArena effort.

Another option could be a brand new arena built in downtown Seattle. In October, in one of the many twists to this plot, investor Chris Hansen offered to build a new complex without public financing.

Meanwhile, the Oak View Group is led by CEO Tim Leiweke, former CEO for AEG. Months ago, he spoke highly of the potential for a revamped KeyArena, and what it could mean for the city.

“We believe in the KeyArena location,” Leiweke told the Seattle Times. “We believe that the studies have proven — and we will continue to do additional studies as we go through this process — that there is a chance to renovate and make that arena work for music and sports.”