Oilers of ’84-85 voted the NHL’s greatest ever

The 1948-85 Edmonton Oilers have been voted the NHL’s greatest team of all time by more than 3.6 million voters.

From the NHL:

Captained by Wayne Gretzky, the 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in the Stanley Cup Final to win their second straight championship. The team’s playoff run started with sweeps of the Los Angeles Kings (3-0) in the Division Semifinals and the Winnipeg Jets (4-0) in the Division Finals, and continued with defeating the Chicago Blackhawks in six games in the Conference Finals. Gretzky set records for assists (30) and points (47) in one playoff year. He also tied the modern record shared by Jean Beliveau (1956) and Mike Bossy (1982) for most goals in the Stanley Cup Final, with seven in five games.

Gretzky was on hand today in Nashville, where he said he would’ve voted for the 1986-87 Oilers, who also won the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers won five titles from 1984 to 1990. Only their fifth was without The Great One.

The ’84-85 Oilers went 15-3 in the playoffs, averaging 5.4 goals per game against just 3.2 against. The 98 goals they scored during their run are still the most in a single postseason, and they only played 18 games.

Here are the top 10 teams of all time, as voted by the fans:

1. 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers

2. 1991-92 Pittsburgh Penguins

3. 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens

4. 1987-88 Edmonton Oilers

5. 1986-87 Edmonton Oilers

6. 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings

7. 1982-83 New York Islanders

8. 1977-78 Montreal Canadiens

9. 1983-84 Edmonton Oilers

10. 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings