Oilers of ’84-85 voted the NHL’s greatest ever

By Jason BroughJun 5, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

The 1948-85 Edmonton Oilers have been voted the NHL’s greatest team of all time by more than 3.6 million voters.

From the NHL:

Captained by Wayne Gretzky, the 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in the Stanley Cup Final to win their second straight championship. The team’s playoff run started with sweeps of the Los Angeles Kings (3-0) in the Division Semifinals and the Winnipeg Jets (4-0) in the Division Finals, and continued with defeating the Chicago Blackhawks in six games in the Conference Finals. Gretzky set records for assists (30) and points (47) in one playoff year. He also tied the modern record shared by Jean Beliveau (1956) and Mike Bossy (1982) for most goals in the Stanley Cup Final, with seven in five games.

Gretzky was on hand today in Nashville, where he said he would’ve voted for the 1986-87 Oilers, who also won the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers won five titles from 1984 to 1990. Only their fifth was without The Great One.

The ’84-85 Oilers went 15-3 in the playoffs, averaging 5.4 goals per game against just 3.2 against. The 98 goals they scored during their run are still the most in a single postseason, and they only played 18 games.

Here are the top 10 teams of all time, as voted by the fans:

1. 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers
2. 1991-92 Pittsburgh Penguins
3. 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens
4. 1987-88 Edmonton Oilers
5. 1986-87 Edmonton Oilers
6. 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings
7. 1982-83 New York Islanders
8. 1977-78 Montreal Canadiens
9. 1983-84 Edmonton Oilers
10. 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings

Barkley crashes Stanley Cup Final, rips NBA playoffs

By Mike HalfordJun 5, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — First it was Wayne Gretzky at the podium, talking about how his ’84-85 Edmonton Oilers team was named the greatest of all time.

Then, Gretzky was joined by his longtime teammate, Paul Coffey.

Then, Charles Barkley showed up.

So yes, it was quite the scene prior to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, and Barkley — a self-proclaimed hockey nut, here courtesy an invite from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman — wasted little time showcasing his signature bombast.

Before lauding the compelling nature of the NHL postseason — “there’s nothing more nerve-wracking than Stanley Cup playoff overtime hockey, it’s the craziest thing,” he said — the TNT analyst had some critical words for the NBA playoffs.

“I’m not breaking earth-shattering news, the NBA playoffs have not been very good,” Barkley said. “It’s not been a lot of fun broadcasting games this year.”

The NBA has come under fire for most of the last two months. Lack of competitive balance has been a major issue, with Golden State going undefeated through the first three rounds, and Cleveland going 12-1 en route to the Eastern Conference championship.

In the NBA Final, things haven’t gotten much better.

The Warriors raced out to a 2-0 lead, beating the Cavs by 22 in the first game and 19 on Sunday night. And that Game 2 blowout came after NBA commissioner Adam Silver was forced to address the lack of competition issue following Game 1.

“From a league standpoint, you always want to see great competition,” Silver said, per CBS. “It’s what our fans want to see, it’s what we provide in this league.

“But having said that, this is real life. It’s not scripted, and it happens. So, sure, the fan in me would love to see more competition at times, but on the other hand, I’ve said it before, I think we should also celebrate excellence.”

Barkley didn’t necessarily agree.

“That’s one of the things I love about hockey — the uncertainty from round to round,” he said. “It’s been just another great year.”

Video: P.K. Subban comes prepared for Game 4 with bag full of Listerine

By James O'BrienJun 5, 2017, 7:24 PM EDT

Whether Sidney Crosby really bashed his breath or not, P.K. Subban is milking this silly story for all its worth. Just as expected.

It was fun enough when he made the chirping charge after the Nashville Predators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 in Game 3, but he really hammed it up before Game 4, carrying around a bag full of Listerine as he entered the building.

Honestly, Subban as Listerine spokesman* just seems too easy. If nothing else, the company’s at least swigging a little bit of that easy publicity:

Whatever was said between them, it’s also tough to deny Crosby’s comments about Subban loving attention. Some love him for it, while others roll their eyes or just look bemused like Sid did yesterday:

You can watch Game 4 on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE. Also, tune into “NHL Overtime” on NBCSN before the game.

* – “I didn’t need mouthwash fighting for the Stanley Cup, but if I did …”

Judge dismisses Boogaard’s wrongful death lawsuit

Associated PressJun 5, 2017, 7:12 PM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of a former NHL player who blamed the league for their son’s brain damage and addiction to prescription painkillers.

Derek Boogaard was a feared enforcer with the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild. He died of an accidental overdose of pain medications and alcohol in 2011. His parents sued in 2013, alleging the NHL knew or should have known Boogaard wasn’t complying with treatment at a treatment center.

U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman dismissed the lawsuit on Monday in a 20-page opinion. The Chicago-based judge wrote that Boogaard’s parents didn’t prove the NHL was negligent.

“Although judgment is entered in the NHL’s favor, this opinion should not be read to commend how the NHL handled Boogaard’s particular circumstances — or the circumstances of other NHL players who over the years have suffered injuries from on-ice play,” Feinerman wrote, per Reuters.

The judge also noted the parents weren’t appointed trustees of their son’s estate, a requirement to sue on its behalf.

Sharks sign goalie Grosenick to two-year, two-way deal

Getty
By James O'BrienJun 5, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT

The San Jose Sharks handed a two-year, two-way deal to goalie Troy Grosenick on Monday.

NBC Sports California’s Kevin Kurz reports that Grosenick’s deal is worth $650K at the NHL level in both years.

At the moment, the 27-year-old seems slated to be third on the Sharks’ organizational depth chart. That can change, however, with the expansion draft.

Aaron Dell could indeed be a target for the Vegas Golden Knights consider his strong AHL numbers and the outstanding .931 save percentage he managed this past season in 20 games as Martin Jones‘ backup.

(The Sharks tend to discover their backups at pretty advanced ages, as Dell is 28. Both Dell and Grosenick were also undrafted.)

Even if Grosenick remains third on the depth chart, there could be a path to him eventually be San Jose’s backup. Both Jones and Dell will see their deals expire after 2017-18, so Grosenick could be a cheap replacement if they balk at re-signing each netminder.