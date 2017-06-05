Nashville leaning heavily on defense corps against Penguins

Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 5, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Roman Josi downplays the production of the Nashville Predators’ defensemen as simply the product of their system.

“Our system allows defensemen to jump on the play and make something happen in the offensive zone, too,” Josi said. “And our forwards (are) doing a great job getting pucks to us, and yeah, tipping pucks, getting screens from that, and our job is just to get the puck through.”

Yes, the Nashville Predators lean on their defensemen not only to smother the NHL’s best attackers, but also to score in bunches. They combined for five points Saturday night to help Nashville pull within 2-1 of the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 4 is Monday night.

Josi leads the unit with 14 points, followed by defensive partner Ryan Ellis with 12 and P.K. Subban with 11. Mattias Ekholm had a goal and an assist Saturday night for 10 points, making Nashville the third team in NHL history with four defensemen to reach double-digits in the same postseason, along with the 1984 Edmonton Oilers and 1993 Los Angeles Kings.

On top of that, the Predators helped hold Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin without a shot on goal for the first time in their lengthy careers in the same playoff game.

“Amazing, amazing job,” Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne said. “I mean, they been doing that all playoffs long, so it’s obviously our backbone is our defense. And they do a tremendous job defensively and creating offense.”

When general manager David Poile started putting this expansion franchise together nearly 20 years ago, he focused on building from the goaltender out to the defense. Poile hired coach Peter Laviolette three years ago, and the coach brought in a system that allows everyone but the goalie to join the rush and try to score.

The Predators tied for the league lead with 181 points from their defensemen this season, and their 50 points this postseason tops the NHL with 14 goals and 36 assists. The Penguins’ defense corps has nine goals with 41 points in the playoffs.

Josi, who has six goals in these playoffs, had three points in the second period Saturday night with a goal and two assists. He became the first defenseman with three points in a period in a Stanley Cup Final game since Larry Murphy had three assists for Pittsburgh on May 23, 1991, against Minnesota.

“As you can see by the way we play, our defensemen have the green light to add to the rush or lead the rush, take charge offensively in the offensive zone,” Laviolette said Sunday. “That kind of takes the restriction off of just playing on the blue line in the offensive zone.”

The defensemen have helped Nashville outshoot Pittsburgh in each of the first three games. They’ve also stuck so closely to the Penguins that Pittsburgh went 37 minutes without a shot in Game 1. The Penguins also have managed just four shots on goal in 13 power plays in the series with just one goal with the man advantage.

“They just skate themselves out of trouble,” Crosby said. “They don’t spend a lot of time in their end. So I think the times we do get the puck … we’ve got to challenge them and force them to play defense.”

So far, Josi and Ellis have gone against Crosby often, with Subban and Ekholm hitting the ice against Malkin. Crosby has just three assists with no goal yet despite having 23 points this postseason. Malkin has two goals.

“This coaching staff has never been one to take our team out of the flow to try to chase matchups,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “We believe in the group we have. We know they can play against anybody. When they’re at their best, regardless of who their opponent is, they’re going to have their hands full.”

The Predators are 8-1 at home this postseason, while the Penguins are 13-2 in the playoffs coming off a loss under Sullivan. Goalie Matt Murray, who allowed five goals in the span of 15 shots, also has never lost when starting a game either after a Pittsburgh loss (9-0) or a playoff loss of his own (7-0).

Nashville will be leaning again on its defense corps to try to send this series back to Pittsburgh all tied up.

“All of our defensemen, if I’m being honest, even from a team concept defensively, it’s been pretty good in the playoffs to this point,” Laviolette said.

 

Report: Avs could unload Tyson Barrie this offseason

Getty
2 Comments
By Joey AlfieriJun 5, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

After putting together one of the worst seasons in recent history, the Colorado Avalanche are expected to shake up their roster over the summer.

According to TSN hockey insider Bob McKenzie, forward Matt Duchene is the player that’s most likely to be dealt this offseason.

In an ideal world, the Avs would like to get a quality defenseman in a trade for Duchene. If they’re able to do so, that would allow them to move Tyson Barrie, per TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Barrie scored seven goals and 38 points in 2016-17, but he posted 53 and 49-point seasons in his previous two years.

The 25-year-old went to the World Hockey Championship to represent Canada in Germany and France, but he couldn’t finish the tournament because he suffered a laceration on his leg after wrestling a teammate in his hotel room. The injury is expected to be healed in time for training camp in September.

Last summer, Barrie and the Avalanche went to salary arbitration before agreeing on a four-year contract extension.

He has three years remaining on his contract and he comes with a cap hit of $5.5 million.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Monday, June 5

3 Comments
By Joey AlfieriJun 5, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT

The Nashville Predators were able to get their first win of the Stanley Cup Final in Game 3. Now, they’ll look to even up their series with the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators (Pens lead 2-1)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream online here)

You can also check out the pre-game (starting at 6:00 p.m. ET) and post-game shows by clicking here.

Catch the highlights from Nashville’s 5-1 win in Game 3 by clicking the video at the top of the page.

Related:

After so-so regular season, Preds playing much better defense in playoffs

Atmosphere at Preds’ games is similar to a European soccer match

The Penguins’ power play has hit the skids

Bonino tries to practice, injured foot and all

PHT Morning Skate: 30 players that could be moved this summer

Getty
2 Comments
By Joey AlfieriJun 5, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad came out with his first single a few days ago (seriously). The song is called “forever” and it’s about “the ups and downs of a relationship. You want distance, but you can’t stand being away from the other person. There are always things you like and don’t like, but in the end your feelings always make you want to stay.” (Sportsnet)

–TSN’s Frank Seravalli came out with his list of 30 players that could be used as trade bait this summer. Thanks to the upcoming expansion draft, quality players like Sami Vatanen and Matt Dumba could be on the move, while guys like Matt Duchene and Jordan Eberle may just need a change of scenery. (TSN)

–Here’s a creative way to propose to your girlfriend. This zamboni driver asked his girlfriend to marry him on the ice during the intermission of an AHL playoff game. She was stunned and she said yes! (The Score)

–Swiss forward Nico Hischier is in the discussion to be the first overall pick in this month’s NHL Entry Draft. If you’re not familiar with his work, here are five things you need to know about him. Fun fact: He’s from a small town (8,000 people) that’s located close to the Italian border. (NHL.com)

–Not only was Evgeni Malkin frustrated about losing Game 3 in Nashville, but he also had to deal with fans throwing stuff at his teammates as they were heading back into the locker room. Malkin got so annoyed that he raised his stick at a fan (thankfully he didn’t take a swing). (BarDown)

–Yesterday was the 37th anniversary of Gordie Howe hanging up his skates for good. Incredibly enough, he did that when he was 52 years old. In his final season, he played 80 games and had 15 goals and 26 assists. Lets see if Jaromir Jagr can match that one day. (NHL.com)

Welcome Mike Smith to the trade rumor mill

Getty
6 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 4, 2017, 11:31 PM EDT

There has already been a couple of big trades involving goaltenders this offseason.

Ben Bishop, a pending unrestricted free agent at the time, was traded to Dallas, and fellow pending UFA Scott Darling was sent to Carolina. Those clubs needed to address their goaltending going into next season, and took the steps to accomplish that with those deals.

Now, Mike Smith‘s name has been added to the trade rumor mill.

“A lot of teams are asking Arizona about Mike Smith,” said Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos during Game 3. “Mike Smith of course wants to win now. The feeling in Arizona is they might go much younger. Talk is the salary cap might force them to be bottom-feeders, which means they might finally be ready to move Mike Smith.”

Smith turned 35 years old in March. He posted a .914 save percentage this season after facing the sixth highest amount of shots against (1,819) among all NHL goalies. Out of the 10 goalies that faced the most amount of shots, Smith played the second fewest games at 55 — for a young and rebuilding team that finished with the second highest shots-against-per-game rate in the league.

The Coyotes finished 28th in the overall standings.

He’s entering the fifth year of his six-year, $34 million contract that has an annual cap hit of $5.666 million. His current contract also includes a no-trade clause, and he has in the past stated that he’s happy in Arizona.

“Obviously, everyone wants to be in a position to win and get in the playoffs and be a competitive team and that’s no different for me,” said Smith in January. “I think I want to be in a position to have a chance to win before my career’s over, but I feel like this is moving in the right direction. Things can turn around fairly quickly here. I want to be a big part of that.”

Smith has played six seasons for the Coyotes. They last made the playoffs in 2012, prompting Smith in April to voice his frustrations with losing season after losing season in Arizona.