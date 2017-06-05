Getty

Mittelstadt has no regrets after chasing Minnesota high school title

By Jason BroughJun 5, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — Casey Mittelstadt had a tough choice to make last year — either enroll at the University of Minnesota as a 17-year-old or stay in high school and try to win the state championship that eluded him the previous season.

After much contemplation, he chose the latter. It may not have been best for his development, but he so badly wanted to win that title.

Alas, a few months later, his top-seeded Eden Prairie team got upset in the semifinals. “Not all dreams are meant to come true,” he wrote on social media.

The loss was a tough blow, but Mittelstadt doesn’t regret his decision. Perhaps only Minnesotans can understand what it means to win the state’s high school hockey tournament.

“It just becomes pretty much a holiday in Minnesota,” Mittelstadt said Monday before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. “I really can’t explain it if you’re not from there. All the kids growing up playing there get pretty attached to it. It becomes a dream. To be honest, it’s almost equal to the Stanley Cup. I don’t mean that to minimize the Stanley Cup, but growing up there it becomes pretty close to that.”

Mittelstadt will play for the Gophers next season, and being a Minnesota native, he’s pretty excited for that, too. Later this month, he’ll get drafted into the NHL, and he could go as high as No. 3 — right after Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier.

“I think of myself as a two-way center with some offensive upside,” Mittelstadt said. “My biggest strengths are my vision and creativity. I try to use that to make guys around me better. I think I can be a passer and a scorer. I like to do both.”

When Mittelstadt wasn’t chasing his dream with Eden Prairie last season, he was scoring 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 games for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL.

Rangers’ Jesper Fast sidelined five months following hip surgery

By Adam GretzJun 5, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT

The New York Rangers announced on Monday afternoon that forward Jesper Fast underwent a successful labral repair of his left hip, a procedure that is expected to sideline him for at least five months.

Given that recovery time it is pretty much guaranteed that he will not be ready for the start of the 2017-18 regular season.

The 25-year-old Fast appeared in 68 games for the Rangers this past season, scoring six goals to go with 15 assists. He followed that up with a six-point effort (three goals, three assists) in 12 playoff games before the Ranges were eliminated in the second-round by the Ottawa Senators.

Fast is a restricted free agent this season and needs to be signed to a new contract. He could also be a potential target for the Vegas Golden Knights in the upcoming expansion draft where he will almost certainly be left unprotected.

A sixth-round pick by the Rangers in 2010, Fast has developed into a solid depth player that can play all throughout the lineup. He has 22 goals and 43 assists in 216 career games.

The announcement of Fast’s surgery from the Rangers comes just a couple of days after it was revealed that starting goalie Henrik Lundqvist injured his knee at the 2017 World Championships.

Canadiens re-sign Martinsen for one year

By Adam GretzJun 5, 2017, 2:55 PM EDT

The Montreal Canadiens made a number of moves last season in an effort to get bigger, stronger and more physical. One of those moves was to trade for forward Andreas Martinsen. It did not really work out very well in the end.

Even though Martinsen only ended up playing in just 11 games for the Canadiens following the trade (nine regular season, two playoffs) they apparently saw enough from him to bring him back for a full season.

The Canadiens announced on Monday that they have signed Martinsen to a one-year, one-way contract for the 2017-18 season.

Financial terms of the deal were not released by the team, but Pierre LeBrun reports it will pay him $675,000.

In 119 games in his career with the Colorado Avalanche and Canadiens, the 6-3, 220-pound Martinsen has scored seven goals to go with 11 assists.

He did not record a point for the Canadiens following the trade. It’s a relatively small deal, but it is also a sign that perhaps Montreal is going to keep going for that tougher, more physical look throughout its lineup.

Penguins need a bounceback from their top guns

Associated PressJun 5, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan maintained a calm veneer as he answered the question, but there was an edge inside his words Saturday night when asked about being outplayed for most of the first three games of the Stanley Cup Finals by the Nashville Predators.

“We’ve been outplayed in stretches, you know,” he said. “But I don’t think anyone should discount the goals we’ve scored, the counterattack game that we have.”

That counterattack game wasn’t quite as effective Saturday night, though, as Nashville fed off its raucous crowd in Bridgestone Arena for a 5-1 win that cut its series deficit to 2-1. Five different Predators scored goals and Pekka Rinne made 27 saves in his first win over Pittsburgh.

Worse yet from a Penguins perspective, they got no shots on goal from either of their star centers — Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin. It’s believed to be the first playoff game during the duo’s careers that neither one got a shot to net.

If Pittsburgh is to become the first road team to win in the Cup Finals in Game 4 on Monday night, it can’t have another zero-shot game from its cornerstone players.

“I thought they had some looks,” Sullivan said. “They had some attempts. They didn’t hit the net, obviously. Those are important guys for us. We want them to get pucks on the net because they obviously have the ability to score.”

Sullivan said one way to get Crosby and Malkin going is to start doing more with the power play. It was powerless in Game 3, failing in three chances. At times, it appeared Nashville had more zone time and chances while short-handed.

The Predators were certainly the better team in even-strength play, as has been the case for most of the series. When they finally stayed out of the penalty box during most of the last two periods of Game 3 and buried their chances, they scored three times in the second period and twice more in the third.

Nashville also got the benefit of puck luck that worked for the Penguins in the first two games. Roman Josi‘s tying goal in the second period hit Carter Rowney‘s stick before beating Matt Murray. James Neal‘s goal late in the second period caromed off Murray’s left ankle from a bad angle.

“I don’t want to blame the first two losses on puck luck,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said, “but it didn’t bounce our way all the time. Today it bounced our way a little more. We found looks we liked. Just a good game offensively.”

One of those looks was Frederick Gaudreau‘s second goal of the Finals, 42 seconds after Josi’s equalizer. Gaudreau, who landed a spot in the lineup after Ryan Johansen (thigh) was declared out of the playoffs during the Western Conference Finals, didn’t score in nine regular-season games.

But Gaudreau has displayed the scoring touch of his namesake in Calgary, Johnny, during the Finals. His one-timer in the third period tied Game 1 and his wrister to Murray’s glove side unlocked a tie for good Saturday night.

“We saw that he had great skill,” Neal said. “I think he’s surprising everybody how good he is. He’s calm and collected.”

Report: Add the Blue Jackets to list of teams that have inquired about Kovalchuk

By Adam GretzJun 5, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT

The list of teams reportedly interested in trying to get Ilya Kovalchuk back to the NHL continues to grow.

It was reported on Sunday that the St. Louis Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks (all of whom have coaches or front office personnel familiar with Kovalchuk) were among a half dozen teams that have expressed interest in adding the goal-scoring winger.

On Monday, Larry Brooks of the New York Post added another team to the list: The Columbus Blue Jackets.

Kovalchuk hasn’t played in the NHL since the 2012-13 season as a member of the New Jersey Devils. He retired from the league following that season to continue his playing career in Russia where he was one of the best players in the KHL. He finished this past season with 78 points (32 goals, 46 assists) in only 60 games. Having turned 34 a little more than a month ago it’s obvious he probably wouldn’t score at the same rate he did in the NHL before he left, but he should still have plenty to offer as a top-line winger.

As noted on Sunday, though, actually getting him will be a tricky situation. Not only does Kovalchuk have to follow through with his apparent plans to return to the NHL, but the Devils (who still own his NHL rights) would have to sign him to a contract, then trade him. That is a lot of obstacles standing in the way.

As for the Columbus possibility, that would certainly be an interesting situation. For as good as the Blue Jackets were this past season they could still use an elite goal-scorer that demands the attention of opposing defenses. And while Kovalchuk may not be a 50-goal scorer anymore, his skills should still be enough to strike fear into an opposing defense. Kovalchuk also made significant strides defensively before leaving the NHL and had not only managed to become a better defensive player without sacrificing much in the way of offense, he had also become one of coach Pete DeBoer’s best penalty killers.