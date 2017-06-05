Getty

Jagr, Panthers discussing new contract

1 Comment
By Adam GretzJun 5, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT

It seems like a given that Jaromir Jagr is going to return for a 24th NHL season in 2017-18, and it could mean a return to the Florida Panthers.

Pierre LeBrun reported on Monday that Jagr’s representatives and the Panthers have had an ongoing dialogue and the two sides are expected to talk again sometime next week. LeBrun also pointed out that it would make sense for the Panthers to wait until after the upcoming expansion draft to officially sign Jagr given what it would mean for protection purposes.

Jagr, who will turn 46 in February of this upcoming season, has spent the past two seasons with the Panthers and is coming off of a 2016-17 season that saw him score 16 goals, record 30 assists, and continue to climb the NHL’s all-time goal and point leaderboads.

With 1,914 points Jagr is now second on the all-time list behind only Wayne Gretzky, while his 765 goals are third behind only Gretzky and Gordie Howe. He is still 36 behind Howe for second on the all-time list.

Given that Jagr seems to have absolutely zero interest in retiring and is willing to play in the NHL as long as he can he just might be able to get in enough seasons to overtake him on that list.

Jagr made $5.15 million playing for the Panthers this past season.

NHL competition committee makes two rule change recommendations

Getty
Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJun 5, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT

The NHL’s competition committee met on Sunday and has made two rule change recommendations for next season.

None of those recommendations addressed replay reviews or offsides, something that was said to be a focal point of the meetings going into the weekend.

The recommendations that did get made involve timeout usage after icings and faceoffs following a high-stick on the puck.

When it comes to timeout usage, the committee recommended that teams should no longer be allowed to use a timeout following an icing call if they are the team guilty of the icing infraction.

Because of the rule change from several years back that prohibited teams from making a line change after icing the puck coaches have opted to use their timeout if they have a line that gets caught on the ice for an extended shift and then ices the puck. It is simply a way to give their tired players a chance to rest before having to face a fresh group of players from the other team. If this recommendation becomes a rule, that option would obviously be gone.

The second recommendation from the weekend dealt with faceoff locations for teams on the power play that high-stick the puck.

The recommendation reads as follows:

Rule 80.4: The Committee recommends a change so that when a team has a power-play and a player on the team at full strength causes a stoppage of play as the result of striking the puck with a high stick in the offensive zone, the resulting face-off shall be made in the neutral zone on the nearest face-off spot. This makes the rule consistent with the how the face-off is addressed when there is a stoppage under the same circumstances when both teams are at full strength.

These two recommendations still require the approval of the NHLPA and the NHL’s board of governors before they become rules.

The committee was made up of players David Backes (Boston Bruins), Mike Cammalleri (New Jersey Devils), Cory Schneider (New Jersey Devils) and Daniel Winnik (Washington Capitals). Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ron Hainsey was unable to attend due to his team playing in the Stanley Cup Final.

The NHL was represented by General Managers Peter Chiarelli (Edmonton Oilers), Jim Nill (Dallas Stars), David Poile (Nashville Predators) and Doug Wilson via phone (San Jose Sharks). Coaches Ken Hitchcock (Dallas Stars) and Barry Trotz (Washington Capitals) also took part in the meetings.

Laviolette asks Preds’ fans not to throw anything onto ice

Getty
3 Comments
By Adam GretzJun 5, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Coach Peter Laviolette has a message for Nashville fans attending Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final: Don’t throw anything onto the ice.

Five catfish, several towels, a stuffed penguin and a cowboy hat hit the ice Saturday night in the Predators’ 5-1 win over Pittsburgh, which pulled Nashville within 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The team shared Laviolette’s video plea Monday on Twitter hours before Game 4. The coach asks fans to avoid both putting players and officials in danger and penalties.

Police estimated more than 50,000 turned out for the first Stanley Cup Final game in Tennessee on Saturday night. That prompted changes to handle the crowds with only 200 fans with wristbands allowed on the plaza with a downtown amphitheater opened for a watch party.

Rangers’ Jesper Fast sidelined five months following hip surgery

Getty
Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJun 5, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT

The New York Rangers announced on Monday afternoon that forward Jesper Fast underwent a successful labral repair of his left hip, a procedure that is expected to sideline him for at least five months.

Given that recovery time it is pretty much guaranteed that he will not be ready for the start of the 2017-18 regular season.

The 25-year-old Fast appeared in 68 games for the Rangers this past season, scoring six goals to go with 15 assists. He followed that up with a six-point effort (three goals, three assists) in 12 playoff games before the Ranges were eliminated in the second-round by the Ottawa Senators.

Fast is a restricted free agent this season and needs to be signed to a new contract. He could also be a potential target for the Vegas Golden Knights in the upcoming expansion draft where he will almost certainly be left unprotected.

A sixth-round pick by the Rangers in 2010, Fast has developed into a solid depth player that can play all throughout the lineup. He has 22 goals and 43 assists in 216 career games.

The announcement of Fast’s surgery from the Rangers comes just a couple of days after it was revealed that starting goalie Henrik Lundqvist injured his knee at the 2017 World Championships.

Canadiens re-sign Martinsen for one year

Getty
Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJun 5, 2017, 2:55 PM EDT

The Montreal Canadiens made a number of moves last season in an effort to get bigger, stronger and more physical. One of those moves was to trade for forward Andreas Martinsen. It did not really work out very well in the end.

Even though Martinsen only ended up playing in just 11 games for the Canadiens following the trade (nine regular season, two playoffs) they apparently saw enough from him to bring him back for a full season.

The Canadiens announced on Monday that they have signed Martinsen to a one-year, one-way contract for the 2017-18 season.

Financial terms of the deal were not released by the team, but Pierre LeBrun reports it will pay him $675,000.

In 119 games in his career with the Colorado Avalanche and Canadiens, the 6-3, 220-pound Martinsen has scored seven goals to go with 11 assists.

He did not record a point for the Canadiens following the trade. It’s a relatively small deal, but it is also a sign that perhaps Montreal is going to keep going for that tougher, more physical look throughout its lineup.