Jagr, Panthers discussing new contract

It seems like a given that Jaromir Jagr is going to return for a 24th NHL season in 2017-18, and it could mean a return to the Florida Panthers.

Pierre LeBrun reported on Monday that Jagr’s representatives and the Panthers have had an ongoing dialogue and the two sides are expected to talk again sometime next week. LeBrun also pointed out that it would make sense for the Panthers to wait until after the upcoming expansion draft to officially sign Jagr given what it would mean for protection purposes.

Jagr, who will turn 46 in February of this upcoming season, has spent the past two seasons with the Panthers and is coming off of a 2016-17 season that saw him score 16 goals, record 30 assists, and continue to climb the NHL’s all-time goal and point leaderboads.

With 1,914 points Jagr is now second on the all-time list behind only Wayne Gretzky, while his 765 goals are third behind only Gretzky and Gordie Howe. He is still 36 behind Howe for second on the all-time list.

Given that Jagr seems to have absolutely zero interest in retiring and is willing to play in the NHL as long as he can he just might be able to get in enough seasons to overtake him on that list.

Jagr made $5.15 million playing for the Panthers this past season.