Gaudreau, Predators’ answer to Guentzel, scores on saucy wraparound

By James O'BrienJun 5, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT

Jake Guentzel isn’t the only rookie standing out in the Stanley Cup Final.

While Guentzel is approaching all-time rookie records for a postseason in powering the Pittsburgh Penguins, Frederick Gaudreau‘s surge has been a bit more specific to this series for the Nashville Predators.

Gaudreau generated two goals through the first three games of the series, and he added a nifty one on Monday, putting the Predators up 2-1 in the second period.

It’s the sort of wraparound move that would create grumblings in dorm rooms during the “NHL 94” days, but in reality, it was just fantastic. The “Freddie!” chants were well-earned (and loud).

Rinne stars as Predators even up Stanley Cup Final

By Mike HalfordJun 5, 2017, 11:17 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — The Stanley Cup Final is now a best-of-three, and definitely coming back to the Music City.

The Nashville Predators cemented both of those on Monday night, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4 to even the series at two games apiece.

Calle Janrkrok, Frederick Gaudreau, Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm scored for the Preds who, for the second straight contest, put forth a diverse and balanced offensive attack. In Game 1, Nashville had nine different skaters register a point.

Tonight, it was 12.

That wasn’t the only theme carried over from Saturday’s tilt. Just like he did in Game 3, Pekka Rinne again came up big in goal, allowing just one goal on 24 shots.

The Finnish tender has completely turned his series around after a rough opening in Pittsburgh. His save percentage over the first two games was a ghastly .778.

Over the last two, it’s .961.

Rinne was at his absolute finest in the second period, turning aside all eight shots faced, none more difficult than this sequence of stops on Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel:

Crosby was the lone Penguin to beat Rinne on the night, converting a nice breakaway chance late in the opening frame for his first goal of the Cup Final. The Pittsburgh captain was a going concern throughout, and had his best game of the series.

But it wasn’t enough.

Several of Crosby’s mates will want to forget the two games in Nashville ever happened. Phil Kessel failed to score a single point. As did Evgeni Malkin. Collectively, the Penguins could only generate two goals, went o-fer on the power play and were out-shot in both contests.

But the Pens will be hopeful the narrative of this series continues — the one in which the home team has consistently held serve, and won every game.

And so, back to the Steel City we go.

And then we’re right back in Nashville.

Notes…

Gaudreau became just the second player in NHL history to score the first three goals of his career in the Cup Final. The other was Chicago’s John Harms, who did it in 1944…Nashville now has the best home record in the playoffs, a 9-1 mark. The Preds have outscored opponents 34-15 in those games…The Preds also became the first team since 2011 to rally from an 0-2 series deficit and even things up. The last team to do it, the 2011 Boston Bruins, went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Video: Carrie Underwood, Charles Barkley on the Stanley Cup Final

By James O'BrienJun 5, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final drew some big stars to Nashville, and two of the biggest ones took part in NBC’s intermission shows.

(There was also plenty of star power for the national anthem, as Dierks Bentley provided his rendition before the puck dropped on Pittsburgh Penguins – Nashville Predators.)

During the first intermission, Carrie Underwood shared her thoughts on the hockey scene in Nashville, and the nerves that come with watching her husband Mike Fisher play. That appearance is available in the video above this post’s headline.

Underwood also managed quite the photo op:

The second intermission featured a rare sports entertainer, as Charles Barkley stopped by to share his thoughts on the Stanley Cup Final and much more. (Speaking of much more, check out additional bits from Barkley’s trip to Nashville here.)

Enjoy Barkley’s appearance below:

WATCH LIVE: Stanley Cup Final – Penguins vs. Predators – Game 4

By James O'BrienJun 5, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

The Nashville Predators leveraged their considerable, unique home-ice advantage, shook off an early goal and dominated the Penguins to reduce Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cup Final series lead to 2-1. Can they even it up tonight?

It should be a minty-fresh time as P.K. Subban, Pekka Rinne and the Predators try to ride their raucous crowd and swarming attack against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins.

There should be excitement. There almost certainly will be catfish.

Game 4 airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday.

Before Game 4:Click here to stream “NHL Live” on NBCSN from 6-8 p.m. ET.

Game 4: CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE; airs on NBC, also available online and via the NBC Sports App.

Following Game 4:Click here to stream “NHL Overtime,” which will air on NBCSN.

Pekka Rinne’s entry for save of the Stanley Cup Final (Video)

By James O'BrienJun 5, 2017, 9:55 PM EDT

Pekka Rinne is going from embattled to embarrassingly great.

After a strong performance in Game 3, he’s been tremendous through the first half of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, only ceding Sidney Crosby‘s ludicrous backhand tally so far.

He made some great saves on Saturday, but Rinne may have made the stop of the Stanley Cup Final – or perhaps the entire postseason – when he made a desperation save after Crosby created a rebound.

That attempt could have tied the game up 2-2. Instead, it opened the door for Viktor Arvidsson to connect on a semi-breakaway, giving the Nashville Predators a 3-1 edge with several minutes remaining in the middle frame.

Mike Fisher, birthday boy, made an outstanding play (and James Neal provided the one-handed diving pass) to set up Arvidsson.

Here’s video of the Arvidsson goal: