Crosby’s absurd goal ties game, spoils Predators’ party (Video)

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final began with ugly play from the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins. Calle Jarnkrok and Sidney Crosby then made two very pretty things happen.

Nashville kept a struggling Pittsburgh transition game in neutral, causing several turnovers. Eventually, they hit pay dirt when Jarnkrok cashed in on a rebound to give Nashville a 1-0 lead.

There might have been a groan or two after the Penguins challenged the tally, but the call on the ice stood. Predators fans responded with a typically rowdy ovation.

Then Crosby played the role of killjoy, getting behind Nashville defensemen Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis to score one of the most beautiful goals of the series so far. Crosby took the time to make a subtle fake, then went to his backhand and beat Pekka Rinne to make it 1-1.

(See above the headline for that audacious Crosby goal.)

Nashville’s lead lasted all of 1:06. The crowd was briefly helicopter-loud rather than jet-plane loud.

The first period ended up tied 1-1.

Game 4 is currently airing on NBC. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE.