Welcome Mike Smith to the trade rumor mill

By Cam TuckerJun 4, 2017, 11:31 PM EDT

There has already been a couple of big trades involving goaltenders this offseason.

Ben Bishop, a pending unrestricted free agent at the time, was traded to Dallas, and fellow pending UFA Scott Darling was sent to Carolina. Those clubs needed to address their goaltending going into next season, and took the steps to accomplish that with those deals.

Now, Mike Smith‘s name has been added to the trade rumor mill.

“A lot of teams are asking Arizona about Mike Smith,” said Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos during Game 3. “Mike Smith of course wants to win now. The feeling in Arizona is they might go much younger. Talk is the salary cap might force them to be bottom-feeders, which means they might finally be ready to move Mike Smith.”

Smith turned 35 years old in March. He posted a .914 save percentage this season after facing the sixth highest amount of shots against (1,819) among all NHL goalies. Out of the 10 goalies that faced the most amount of shots, Smith played the second fewest games at 55 — for a young and rebuilding team that finished with the second highest shots-against-per-game rate in the league.

The Coyotes finished 28th in the overall standings.

He’s entering the fifth year of his six-year, $34 million contract that has an annual cap hit of $5.666 million. His current contract also includes a no-trade clause, and he has in the past stated that he’s happy in Arizona.

“Obviously, everyone wants to be in a position to win and get in the playoffs and be a competitive team and that’s no different for me,” said Smith in January. “I think I want to be in a position to have a chance to win before my career’s over, but I feel like this is moving in the right direction. Things can turn around fairly quickly here. I want to be a big part of that.”

Smith has played six seasons for the Coyotes. They last made the playoffs in 2012, prompting Smith in April to voice his frustrations with losing season after losing season in Arizona.

Dino Ciccarelli is pulling for Jake Guentzel to break rookie playoff scoring record

By Cam TuckerJun 4, 2017, 9:51 PM EDT

Jake Guentzel is chasing a Stanley Cup. He is also on the brink of history as an NHL rookie in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Lining up on the wing alongside Sidney Crosby, Guentzel scored again last night, giving him 13 goals in the postseason. Unfortunately for him and his teammates, the Penguins were eventually overpowered in Game 3, as Nashville got back in the championship series with a 5-1 victory.

Guentzel remains one goal back of Dino Ciccarelli‘s postseason rookie record of 14 goals, accomplished in 1981. The Penguins forward, who split this season between Pittsburgh and the club’s AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, also has 20 points, which is, once again, only one behind the record.

“I hope he does break the record,” Ciccarelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “He has great instincts. He has a knack for the net.”

Guentzel, a third-round pick from the 2013 NHL Draft, has emerged as a potential Conn Smythe Trophy candidate. He has four points, all of them goals, in this series. That includes the winning goal in Game 1 after an unimaginable stretch of 37 minutes without a shot on net for the Penguins.

“Well, I think he’s certainly made his influence on the playoffs for our team in such a positive way. He’s a great offensive player,” said Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan on Sunday. “He’s got good instincts. We can play him with anybody. He just has the ability to make plays around him better. He’s got a nose for the net. He can score goals.”

He’s currently scoring goals at a rate that could soon put him in the record books. He’s moved into the conversation for the Conn Smythe, his production helping the Penguins to within two wins of claiming the Stanley Cup for a second straight year.

“You kind of have to soak it in,” Ciccarelli told the National Post. “I remember the older players saying enjoy this, because you never know when you’re going to get back. It took 15 years for me to get back.”

Game 4 of this series goes Monday in Nashville. The Penguins lead 2-1.

Report: Seattle Partners backs out of KeyArena renovation bidding process

By Cam TuckerJun 4, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT

There has been another development in the Seattle arena saga.

The city of Seattle has long since been talked about as a potential destination for an NBA or NHL franchise. There is only one glaring, well-known problem: No sufficient sports arena for such ventures.

In October, Seattle mayor Ed Murray confirmed that the city would request proposals from private companies interested in re-developing KeyArena, which could be one option in solving this dilemma. KeyArena was home to the NBA’s SuperSonics, before they relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008, and there had been past reports that a prospective NHL owner was willing to explore KeyArena as a potential option.

On Sunday, reports out of Seattle stated that one of the groups bidding to renovate KeyArena has withdrawn from the process.

From the Seattle Times:

Leaders of the Seattle Partners group said in a statement Sunday that Seattle’s process has “eroded our confidence in the ultimate execution of this project, no matter which group is selected.”

The group said it felt the city had failed to conduct a “sufficiently thorough, objective and transparent process.”

The decision leaves just Oak View Group as the only other bidder for the KeyArena effort.

Another option could be a brand new arena built in downtown Seattle. In October, in one of the many twists to this plot, investor Chris Hansen offered to build a new complex without public financing.

Meanwhile, the Oak View Group is led by CEO Tim Leiweke, former CEO for AEG, which owns the L.A. Kings. Months ago, he spoke highly of the potential for a revamped KeyArena, and what it could mean for the city.

“We believe in the KeyArena location,” Leiweke told the Seattle Times. “We believe that the studies have proven — and we will continue to do additional studies as we go through this process — that there is a chance to renovate and make that arena work for music and sports.”

‘It’s all your fault!’ — Atmosphere at Predators’ games ‘similar to a European soccer match’

8 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 4, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT

Matt Murray found himself at the center of attention of Predators fans on Saturday night. Nashville’s boisterous hockey fans were unrelenting, with their chants directed at the Penguins goalie.

The home team scored five goals and won Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final to get back into the series, prompting a celebratory atmosphere inside Bridgestone Arena — and outside, too.

They sure let Murray have it.

Chants of “Mur-ray! Mur-ray! Mur-ray!” followed by “You suck!” and finally followed up by “It’s all your fault! It’s all your fault!” echoed from the faithful in Cellblock 303 and throughout the arena following Nashville goals Saturday.

“I think it’s great. I just think the atmosphere is great. There’s a lot of energy in the building. I think our players really enjoy it. I think they embrace the moment,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan.

“This is the best time of year to play. It’s exciting hockey. It’s two great hockey cities. Their fan support is behind them in each city. I think it’s really neat how these cities are supportive of their respective teams.”

The chant that really seemed to connect with Predators coach Peter Laviolette? Penguins player introductions from the arena P.A. announcer immediately followed by fans bellowing out “sucks!” to their unflinching target.

One of those targets was Sullivan, as fans yelled out “You suck, too!” when he was introduced behind the bench.

“I like ’em all. I think they’re great. I’ll be honest, I never heard the introduction to the lineup,” said Laviolette.

“That’s the first time I heard that. I like the way the Pittsburgh lineup got introduced last night. But the reason why I’m saying it is I never heard it before. So that one actually surprised me. But pretty amazing.

“I’ve said before, it’s a little bit similar to (a) European soccer match where everybody is on the same page and knows exactly what to do and when to do it.”

 

EX-NHL enforcer Poeschek has warrant issued for missed court date

By Adam GretzJun 4, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

Rudy Poeschek, a veteran of more than 360 games in the NHL as an enforcer, has had a warrant issued after he missed a court date in Kamloops, British Columbia on Friday, according to the Vancouver Sun.

He is to stand trial on allegations that he missed meetings with his probation officer last summer.

Poeschek, who is one of the former NHL players suing the league in the ongoing concussion lawsuit, claimed that his memory has been failing him and he simply forgot about the meetings. It was reported in 2015 that Poeschek may be suffering from CTE.

Following his career in the NHL Poesheck had several run-ins with the law. His probation last summer was the result of a series of guilty pleas in 2015, including an assault charge and three driving under the influence charges.

Poeschek spent parts of 12 seasons in the NHL between 1987 and 2000. He spent time with the New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, Tampa Bay Lightning and St. Louis Blues. He scored six goals and added 25 assists in his career while totaling 817 penalty minutes. He last appeared in the NHL during the 1999-00 season.

 