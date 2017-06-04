Getty

Sullivan wants Kessel to have a shoot first mindset

By Adam GretzJun 4, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT

Since arriving in Pittsburgh before the 2015-16 season Phil Kessel has proven to be an important piece to the Penguins’ puzzle. He hasn’t been the 35-or 40-goal scorer that he was expected to be upon his arrival, he has still been an extremely productive player and especially in the playoffs where he has always been at his best.

But while the production is there once again this postseason (he has 20 points in 22 games, good enough for third best in the league) he hasn’t looked quite as dominant as he did a year ago, and he has even faced some pretty harsh criticism for his play from some in the Pittsburgh media.

He has also had his ice-time drop a bit over the past couple of weeks, logging less than 16 minutes of ice-time in five of his past seven games, nearly two minutes off of his postseason average the past two years.

Held without a goal in Saturday’s Game 3 loss to Nashville, Kessel has now gone five games without a goal and has just one in his past seven. Granted, that really isn’t that huge of a slump because even the elite players run into dry spells when it comes to putting the puck in the net. Big picture, five games really isn’t that long of a slump.

Even so, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was asked on Saturday night if he sees anything in Kessel’s game that indicates if he might be on the verge of breaking out of that mini-slump and if Kessel is playing with confidence.

“Well, he’s an elite shooter,” said Sullivan. “He can score goals. We always try to encourage him to shoot the puck more because he has one of the best shots in the game, we believe. He had a couple looks tonight. He had a breakaway late in the game.

“I think Phil is a guy, if one goes in for him, it certainly gives him a boost of confidence. We’re trying to encourage him to shoot the puck and think shot first. I think, you know, he’s certainly at his best when he’s in that mindset.”

And that starts to drill down to where some of the concern might be coming from. He’s not getting shots at the same rate as he has in the past, something that started even during the regular season when he averaged just 2.79 shots on goal per game. That was his lowest total since his second year in the league. In the playoffs, he is averaging 2.86 after averaging more than four in the playoffs a year ago. It’s almost as if he made an effort this season to become more of a playmaker (and he has always been an underrated passer) instead of taking full advantage of his opportunities to use his elite shot.

Kessel is always going to be an interesting case, and this postseason is no different. He is paid to score goals because that is what he does best, and given his style of play (not physical, considered “one dimensional”) he is going to face criticism when he isn’t doing that, even if the overall production is still there.

NHL competition committee will focus on offside reviews and slashing

By Adam GretzJun 4, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT

When the NHL’s competition committee meets this week the topic of discussion will focus on two main areas according to Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos.

Those two areas: video reviews of offside plays, and the way slashing is enforced by the on-ice officials during games.

Let’s start with the former because that subject has received quite a bit of attention this postseason, especially after the Nashville Predators had a goal taken away early in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final due to an offside review that was decided by the narrowest of margins.

Said Kypreos, “the conversation can range from eliminating it altogether to changing the way you challenge it.”

The criticism of the replay review often ranges from the fact it can take too long, to that some of the reviews are so close that it is almost impossible to tell if a player had his skate off the ice or cross the line before the puck. The argument from the anti-review crowd is that the rule wasn’t put into place to analyze goals down to the very last inch and was only there to correct glaring mistakes. But at his annual state of the league press conference before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the replay review system is working exactly as it was intended to work, and that the league will continue to enforce the offside rule.

Speaking of enforcing rules, that brings us to the topic of slashing which will also apparently be a focal point for the committee.

Kypreos mentions that the NHL has been monitoring slashing this season and figures that there are as many as 80 slashes per game. That, obviously, is a lot, especially when you consider it is only a 60 minute game. That is more than a slash per minute.

It is also something that has been noticed quite a bit this season given some very specific incidents, including Sidney Crosby‘s slash on Marc Methot that ended with the latter having his finger busted open, as well as Johnny Gaudreau being injured after he was the target of repeated slashes from the Minnesota Wild.

It’s almost as if teams have taken the “they can’t call everything” approach and just gone all in with the stick work.

Given the number of slashes that do happen it is unlikely that will ever happen, but it is still something that can — and should — be enforced more than it is.

Canucks’ asking price for Chris Tanev is reportedly ‘very high’

By Cam TuckerJun 4, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

After dealing veterans Alex Burrows and Jannik Hansen at the deadline, and finally declaring a rebuild in Vancouver, the Canucks still have another valuable trade chip they can utilize, with the expansion and entry drafts quickly approaching.

That would be defenseman Chris Tanev.

His future with the team is a hot topic of discussion in that market, especially as the Canucks look to get younger, stockpile prospects and gather additional draft picks for the future.

The 27-year-old Tanev is entering the third year of a five-year, $22.25 million contract that also has a modified no-trade clause about to kick in on July 1.

Those teams seeking a defenseman capable of impressive bottom-line offensive numbers aren’t likely to get that from Tanev. He’s never registered more than 20 points in a single season. But a reliable shutdown presence in his own end — lauded for his shot suppression abilities — is a reputation he’s garnered for a few years now and that may be an attractive quality for teams looking to shore up that aspect of their game.

Tanev also isn’t getting any younger, and he’s never played a full regular season schedule. Injuries have played a part, particularly this past season when he was held to just 53 games. There may not be many more opportunities after this for the Canucks to get the maximum return on this specific player in a trade.

From Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet during Saturday’s Game 3:

“The one thing I’ve heard is other GMs who say they’ve reached out to Vancouver have been told that this is no guarantee. And if Chris Tanev is going anywhere, the price is going to be very high for him. He’s got three more years under contract. He’s a good player at a good price. I don’t think Vancouver is looking to do this unless it’s a great deal.”

There has been trade speculation involving both Tanev and fellow Vancouver blue liner Alex Edler for quite some time now. Edler is now 31 years old and has two years left on his deal, at an annual cap hit of $5 million. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2019, but he also has a no-trade clause in his current contract.

There is also an argument to be made for the Canucks not trading Tanev. His absence would, in the club’s immediate future, leave quite a hole on the right side of their blue line, and Vancouver is already coming off back-to-back terrible seasons in the standings with few bright spots.

“It’s hard to find good defencemen, especially defencemen who are mobile and move the puck,” Canucks GM Jim Benning recently told Postmedia. “Unless it would make sense for our future, I’m not trading Chris. He means so much to our team.”

The Penguins’ power play has hit the skids

By Jason BroughJun 4, 2017, 12:19 AM EDT

NASHVILLE — Their power play was one of the big reasons the Pittsburgh Penguins made it back to the Stanley Cup Final.

On Saturday, it was a big reason they couldn’t take a 3-0 series lead on the Predators.

The Pens went 0-for-3 with the man advantage, including two power plays in the first period when they led the game by a goal. If they had scored on even one of them, perhaps Nashville would’ve lost some hope. But they didn’t, and the Predators stormed back to win by four.

“The first power play was really good. We had some really good looks. We almost scored,” said Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan. “I thought the second power play was not as good. I thought it gave Nashville a bit of a boost. We have to be better. We’ve got to execute. I don’t think we’ve executed as well with what we’re trying to accomplish against the type of penalty kill that we’re up against.”

Indeed, credit must be given to the Predators, who made it hard for Pittsburgh to gain entry into the attacking zone, and even harder for the likes of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel and Justin Schultz to get shots through to Pekka Rinne.

“Just moving our legs, trying to take away time and space,” said defenseman P.K. Subban. “They’re a good team and they’ve got great players that can move the puck and move themselves and create lanes. We’re doing a good job of blocking shots and trying to limit their time and space. It’s tough. It’s hard. We’re going to have to continue to work as hard as we’ve been working to have success on the penalty kill.”

In the first three rounds of the playoffs, the Penguins scored 14 goals on 56 opportunities with the man advantage. But in three games against Nashville, they’ve only scored once on 13 tries, and that was on a 5-on-3.

“We’ve got to find a way to have more success,” said Sullivan. “We’ve got capable people. These guys are real good players. They’ve been good for us here all year long, all playoffs long. I know they’re going to be a difference here for us moving forward. It’s been a little bit of a struggle early on here. We believe in these guys.”

After rough start, ‘life’s pretty good’ for Rinne

By Mike HalfordJun 4, 2017, 12:18 AM EDT

NASHVILLE — After two games of the Stanley Cup Final, you would’ve understood if Pekka Rinne wasn’t totally loving the experience.

His team was trailing 0-2 after he allowed eight goals on just 36 shots. Reporters were asking him what was wrong. When they weren’t doing that, they were asking Peter Laviolette about a potential goalie switch.

So when Rinne buckled down on Saturday night — stopping 27 of 28 shots in Nashville’s 5-1 victory in Game 3 — some asked how hard it was to deal with the uncertainty, the doubt, the noise.

Not very, it turns out.

“Not happy with going down two nothing but, at the same time, I didn’t try to change anything,” Rinne said during his postgame media availability. “I knew that I was playing [in Game 3] all the time.”

Because Laviolette doesn’t comment on his lineup, reporters were able to keep the will-you-start-Juuse-Saros thing going since Game 2.

Daily, one intrepid soul would ask the coach if he’d announce his starter and, daily, the coach would decline.

And that’s how you get the makings of a goalie controversy.

Adding fuel to the fire was Rinne’s ghastly .778 save percentage, and the fact he’s struggled historically against the Pens. The veteran netminder admitted his play wasn’t up to snuff.

“It’s been a battle,” Rinne explained. “I think at those moments, you just mentally try to erase your mind and just focus on the next save, and remind yourself that you’re still in the Final, and life’s pretty good.”

Rinne’s best work on Saturday came in the second period, when the Penguins fired 13 shots on net. This stretch save might’ve been his finest of the evening:

It was the kind of performance Rinne had regularly through the first three rounds of the playoffs. He was Nashville’s MVP and, heading into this final, the odds-on Conn Smythe favorite.

That could be why, in the aftermath of tonight’s game, Laviolette scoffed at the notion he’d ever go away from Rinne.

“There was no decision. No decision. Just you guys,” Laviolette said of the supposed goalie controversy. “[Rinne] was terrific. I said it after Game 2.

“He’s the backbone of our team.”