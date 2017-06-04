AP

Report: Seattle Partners backs out of KeyArena renovation bidding process

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 4, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT

There has been another development in the Seattle arena saga.

The city of Seattle has long since been talked about as a potential destination for an NBA or NHL franchise. There is only one glaring, well-known problem: No sufficient sports arena for such ventures.

In October, Seattle mayor Ed Murray confirmed that the city would request proposals from private companies interested in re-developing KeyArena, which could be one option in solving this dilemma. KeyArena was home to the NBA’s SuperSonics, before they relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008, and there had been past reports that a prospective NHL owner was willing to explore KeyArena as a potential option.

On Sunday, reports out of Seattle stated that one of the groups bidding to renovate KeyArena has withdrawn from the process.

From the Seattle Times:

Leaders of the Seattle Partners group said in a statement Sunday that Seattle’s process has “eroded our confidence in the ultimate execution of this project, no matter which group is selected.”

The group said it felt the city had failed to conduct a “sufficiently thorough, objective and transparent process.”

The decision leaves just Oak View Group as the only other bidder for the KeyArena effort.

Another option could be a brand new arena built in downtown Seattle. In October, in one of the many twists to this plot, investor Chris Hansen offered to build a new complex without public financing.

Meanwhile, the Oak View Group is led by CEO Tim Leiweke, former CEO for AEG, which owns the L.A. Kings. Months ago, he spoke highly of the potential for a revamped KeyArena, and what it could mean for the city.

“We believe in the KeyArena location,” Leiweke told the Seattle Times. “We believe that the studies have proven — and we will continue to do additional studies as we go through this process — that there is a chance to renovate and make that arena work for music and sports.”

‘It’s all your fault!’ — Atmosphere at Predators’ games ‘similar to a European soccer match’

7 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 4, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT

Matt Murray found himself at the center of attention of Predators fans on Saturday night. Nashville’s boisterous hockey fans were unrelenting, with their chants directed at the Penguins goalie.

The home team scored five goals and won Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final to get back into the series, prompting a celebratory atmosphere inside Bridgestone Arena — and outside, too.

They sure let Murray have it.

Chants of “Mur-ray! Mur-ray! Mur-ray!” followed by “You suck!” and finally followed up by “It’s all your fault! It’s all your fault!” echoed from the faithful in Cellblock 303 and throughout the arena following Nashville goals Saturday.

“I think it’s great. I just think the atmosphere is great. There’s a lot of energy in the building. I think our players really enjoy it. I think they embrace the moment,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan.

“This is the best time of year to play. It’s exciting hockey. It’s two great hockey cities. Their fan support is behind them in each city. I think it’s really neat how these cities are supportive of their respective teams.”

The chant that really seemed to connect with Predators coach Peter Laviolette? Penguins player introductions from the arena P.A. announcer immediately followed by fans bellowing out “sucks!” to their unflinching target.

One of those targets was Sullivan, as fans yelled out “You suck, too!” when he was introduced behind the bench.

“I like ’em all. I think they’re great. I’ll be honest, I never heard the introduction to the lineup,” said Laviolette.

“That’s the first time I heard that. I like the way the Pittsburgh lineup got introduced last night. But the reason why I’m saying it is I never heard it before. So that one actually surprised me. But pretty amazing.

“I’ve said before, it’s a little bit similar to (a) European soccer match where everybody is on the same page and knows exactly what to do and when to do it.”

 

EX-NHL enforcer Poeschek has warrant issued for missed court date

Getty
Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJun 4, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

Rudy Poeschek, a veteran of more than 360 games in the NHL as an enforcer, has had a warrant issued after he missed a court date in Kamloops, British Columbia on Friday, according to the Vancouver Sun.

He is to stand trial on allegations that he missed meetings with his probation officer last summer.

Poeschek, who is one of the former NHL players suing the league in the ongoing concussion lawsuit, claimed that his memory has been failing him and he simply forgot about the meetings. It was reported in 2015 that Poeschek may be suffering from CTE.

Following his career in the NHL Poesheck had several run-ins with the law. His probation last summer was the result of a series of guilty pleas in 2015, including an assault charge and three driving under the influence charges.

Poeschek spent parts of 12 seasons in the NHL between 1987 and 2000. He spent time with the New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, Tampa Bay Lightning and St. Louis Blues. He scored six goals and added 25 assists in his career while totaling 817 penalty minutes. He last appeared in the NHL during the 1999-00 season.

 

After so-so regular season, Preds playing much better defense in playoffs

Getty
4 Comments
By Jason BroughJun 4, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — During the regular season, the Nashville Predators had the 15th-best goals-against average (2.68) and the 15th-best penalty killing (80.9) in the NHL.

Which is to say, they were a mediocre defensive team.

And given the past seven Stanley Cup champs have ranked no worse than sixth in regular-season GAA, and that penalty killing is always important in the playoffs, it was fair to wonder if the Preds had what it took to be a successful postseason team.

Well, the Preds are in the Stanley Cup Final now, and their defensive play is a big reason why. In 19 playoff games, their GAA is a measly 2.09, while their penalty killing is running at 89.1 percent. In Games 1 and 2 in Pittsburgh, they had some breakdowns in front of Pekka Rinne that cost them. But they bounced back Saturday in a 5-1 pasting of the Pens.

Read more: The Penguins’ power play has hit the skids

“As much as we sit here and talk about attack all the time … you have to play good defense,” said Preds coach Peter Laviolette. “We went through times in the season that we had to have meetings that peeled back the layers of what we’re doing on the ice. If we don’t play good defense, we won’t be successful.”

Occasionally, Nashville will fall back into a 1-3-1 structure through the neutral zone, similar to how the Ottawa Senators were positioned under coach Guy Boucher.

The Penguins know all about that, of course.

“I don’t think they’re committed to it as much as Ottawa was, when it felt like every time we were coming through the neutral zone that’s what we were looking at,” said captain Sidney Crosby. “With Nashville, they kinda pick their spots to fall back into that. But it helps playing a team previously that looked to do that, just knowing what to expect.”

One way to attack the 1-3-1 is to gain the center line, shoot the puck in, and go get it. The problem with doing that against the Predators? Firstly, Rinne is an excellent puck-handler. Secondly, Nashville’s defense is extremely mobile.

“With them, they just skate themselves out of trouble,” said Crosby. “They don’t have to spend a lot of time in their end. So the times you do get the puck, you need to get possession, challenge them, and force them to play defense.”

The Penguins also need to get their power play back on track. At practice this morning, that’s what they worked on the most.

“We practiced some concepts that we’ve been working on all season,” said head coach Mike Sullivan. “It’s not anything that’s new to them. But obviously we haven’t had the success in this particular series, but we believe that these guys are capable. We’re just trying to reinforce some strategies.”

Game 4 goes Monday at Bridgestone Arena. The Penguins lead the series, 2-1.

Related: The Penguins played great defense their own way

‘It’s not fun’ — Bonino tries to practice, injured foot and all

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordJun 4, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — Nick Bonino arrived in town on crutches, wearing a walking boot.

Today he was taking power play reps at the Penguins’ practice.

Such is life in the Stanley Cup Final.

“It’s not fun,” Bonino said of testing his injured foot during Sunday’s media availability. “It’s day-to-day, and we’ll see what happens tomorrow. I just wanted to get out there and try to move a little bit.”

Bonino dipped in and out of practice, wearing a left skate padded with extra protection. This came after he sat out Game 3 with what’s officially classified as a lower-body ailment — though clearly, it’s a foot problem — suffered while blocking a shot in the first period of Game 2.

There’s no denying Bonino wants back in, and there’s no denying the Penguins would love to have him. Through the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final, they’re 1-for-14 on the power play, with just four total shots. And that lone man advantage goal came on a 5-on-3.

Bonino would certainly be a boost.

He finished fifth on the team in goals (six) with the man advantage this season, and has averaged 1:29 power play TOI this postseason. That’s down slightly from the 1:43 he averaged during the regular season. He’s a deft passer, blessed with good vision. Both his experience and familiarity on the PP would seemingly pay dividends.

In that vein, consider what head coach Mike Sullivan said of his power play looks at practice today.

“We practiced some concepts that we’ve been working on all season,” Sullivan said. “It’s not anything that’s new to them. But obviously we haven’t had the success in this particular series, but we believe that these guys are capable. We’re just trying to reinforce some strategies.”

With all that said, Bonino knows if he’s going to dress, he has to be able to play. Getting on the lineup card and then having to exit early would put his team at a decided disadvantage, and could cause Sullivan some major matchup headaches.

“You’ve got to be honest at this time of the year,” he explained. “If you go in, you’ve got to assume you’re going to play the whole game.”

So Bonino tested it out, as injured players are wont to do at this time of the year.

It just didn’t sound like he loved the results.