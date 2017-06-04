Getty

Canucks’ asking price for Chris Tanev is reportedly ‘very high’

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 4, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

After dealing veterans Alex Burrows and Jannik Hansen at the deadline, and finally declaring a rebuild in Vancouver, the Canucks still have another valuable trade chip they can utilize, with the expansion and entry drafts quickly approaching.

That would be defenseman Chris Tanev.

His future with the team is a hot topic of discussion in that market, especially as the Canucks look to get younger, stockpile prospects and gather additional draft picks for the future.

The 27-year-old Tanev is entering the third year of a five-year, $22.25 million contract that also has a modified no-trade clause about to kick in on July 1.

Those teams seeking a defenseman capable of impressive bottom-line offensive numbers aren’t likely to get that from Tanev. He’s never registered more than 20 points in a single season. But a reliable shutdown presence in his own end — lauded for his shot suppression abilities — is a reputation he’s garnered for a few years now and that may be an attractive quality for teams looking to shore up that aspect of their game.

Tanev also isn’t getting any younger, and he’s never played a full regular season schedule. Injuries have played a part, particularly this past season when he was held to just 53 games. There may not be many more opportunities after this for the Canucks to get the maximum return on this specific player in a trade.

From Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet during Saturday’s Game 3:

“The one thing I’ve heard is other GMs who say they’ve reached out to Vancouver have been told that this is no guarantee. And if Chris Tanev is going anywhere, the price is going to be very high for him. He’s got three more years under contract. He’s a good player at a good price. I don’t think Vancouver is looking to do this unless it’s a great deal.”

There has been trade speculation involving both Tanev and fellow Vancouver blue liner Alex Edler for quite some time now. Edler is now 31 years old and has two years left on his deal, at an annual cap hit of $5 million. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2019, but he also has a no-trade clause in his current contract.

There is also an argument to be made for the Canucks not trading Tanev. His absence would, in the club’s immediate future, leave quite a hole on the right side of their blue line, and Vancouver is already coming off back-to-back terrible seasons in the standings with few bright spots.

“It’s hard to find good defencemen, especially defencemen who are mobile and move the puck,” Canucks GM Jim Benning recently told Postmedia. “Unless it would make sense for our future, I’m not trading Chris. He means so much to our team.”

The Penguins’ power play has hit the skids

3 Comments
By Jason BroughJun 4, 2017, 12:19 AM EDT

NASHVILLE — Their power play was one of the big reasons the Pittsburgh Penguins made it back to the Stanley Cup Final.

On Saturday, it was a big reason they couldn’t take a 3-0 series lead on the Predators.

The Pens went 0-for-3 with the man advantage, including two power plays in the first period when they led the game by a goal. If they had scored on even one of them, perhaps Nashville would’ve lost some hope. But they didn’t, and the Predators stormed back to win by four.

“The first power play was really good. We had some really good looks. We almost scored,” said Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan. “I thought the second power play was not as good. I thought it gave Nashville a bit of a boost. We have to be better. We’ve got to execute. I don’t think we’ve executed as well with what we’re trying to accomplish against the type of penalty kill that we’re up against.”

Indeed, credit must be given to the Predators, who made it hard for Pittsburgh to gain entry into the attacking zone, and even harder for the likes of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel and Justin Schultz to get shots through to Pekka Rinne.

“Just moving our legs, trying to take away time and space,” said defenseman P.K. Subban. “They’re a good team and they’ve got great players that can move the puck and move themselves and create lanes. We’re doing a good job of blocking shots and trying to limit their time and space. It’s tough. It’s hard. We’re going to have to continue to work as hard as we’ve been working to have success on the penalty kill.”

In the first three rounds of the playoffs, the Penguins scored 14 goals on 56 opportunities with the man advantage. But in three games against Nashville, they’ve only scored once on 13 tries, and that was on a 5-on-3.

“We’ve got to find a way to have more success,” said Sullivan. “We’ve got capable people. These guys are real good players. They’ve been good for us here all year long, all playoffs long. I know they’re going to be a difference here for us moving forward. It’s been a little bit of a struggle early on here. We believe in these guys.”

Read more: Subban talks guarantee, then says Crosby accused him of bad breath

After rough start, ‘life’s pretty good’ for Rinne

Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordJun 4, 2017, 12:18 AM EDT

NASHVILLE — After two games of the Stanley Cup Final, you would’ve understood if Pekka Rinne wasn’t totally loving the experience.

His team was trailing 0-2 after he allowed eight goals on just 36 shots. Reporters were asking him what was wrong. When they weren’t doing that, they were asking Peter Laviolette about a potential goalie switch.

So when Rinne buckled down on Saturday night — stopping 27 of 28 shots in Nashville’s 5-1 victory in Game 3 — some asked how hard it was to deal with the uncertainty, the doubt, the noise.

Not very, it turns out.

“Not happy with going down two nothing but, at the same time, I didn’t try to change anything,” Rinne said during his postgame media availability. “I knew that I was playing [in Game 3] all the time.”

Because Laviolette doesn’t comment on his lineup, reporters were able to keep the will-you-start-Juuse-Saros thing going since Game 2.

Daily, one intrepid soul would ask the coach if he’d announce his starter and, daily, the coach would decline.

And that’s how you get the makings of a goalie controversy.

Adding fuel to the fire was Rinne’s ghastly .778 save percentage, and the fact he’s struggled historically against the Pens. The veteran netminder admitted his play wasn’t up to snuff.

“It’s been a battle,” Rinne explained. “I think at those moments, you just mentally try to erase your mind and just focus on the next save, and remind yourself that you’re still in the Final, and life’s pretty good.”

Rinne’s best work on Saturday came in the second period, when the Penguins fired 13 shots on net. This stretch save might’ve been his finest of the evening:

It was the kind of performance Rinne had regularly through the first three rounds of the playoffs. He was Nashville’s MVP and, heading into this final, the odds-on Conn Smythe favorite.

That could be why, in the aftermath of tonight’s game, Laviolette scoffed at the notion he’d ever go away from Rinne.

“There was no decision. No decision. Just you guys,” Laviolette said of the supposed goalie controversy. “[Rinne] was terrific. I said it after Game 2.

“He’s the backbone of our team.”

Subban talks guarantee, then says Crosby accused him of bad breath

11 Comments
By Jason BroughJun 3, 2017, 11:45 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — With two days between Games 2 and 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, much was made of P.K. Subban‘s so-called guarantee that the Predators would beat the Penguins Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

The media loves fodder like that — especially when it comes from an opinionated and polarizing player like Subban. Because let’s face it, hockey players don’t always say the most interesting stuff.

In reality, Subban was only saying that the Preds were still a confident bunch, that they hadn’t lost hope after two losses in Pittsburgh. He expected them to win at home, where the crowd would be nuts, so he said they would. It was hardly Joe Namath guaranteeing one of the most famous upsets in sports history. Nashville was actually favored to win the game.

Well, the Predators delivered in a big way, trouncing the Penguins, 5-1 in Music City. Pittsburgh now leads the series, 2-1.

“I felt we played some really good hockey in Pittsburgh in the first two games,” Subban said. “We didn’t get the bounces that we wanted. They found ways to win games.”

He was asked about the guarantee.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what was said before the game,” he replied. “The game’s over. We won, and now we’re going to look forward to Game 4.”

And now the media can talk about another Subban remark, this one about some chirping he received from Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

“Usually when guys chirp after or during a game, it’s usually about your game or something personal,” Subban said, “but he went on to tell me that my breath smelled bad. I really don’t understand why, because I used Listerine before the game. I thought my breath smelled great. At the end of the day, we’re just going to take the win and move on.”

Game 4 goes Monday.

Guarantee delivered: Preds thump Pens to make it a series

9 Comments
By Mike HalfordJun 3, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — Predators fans descended on Bridgestone Arena by the thousands, desperate for something to celebrate.

They got it. And how.

Nashville won the biggest hockey game in the city’s history on Saturday night, thumping Pittsburgh 5-1 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, cutting the Penguins’ series lead to two games to one in the process.

Prior to the tilt, Preds d-man P.K. Subban made waves by saying — twice — that Nashville was going to win Game 3. It was a bold proclamation, but one his teammates apparently took to heart as the Preds got contributions from across the board.

Five different skaters — Roman Josi, Frederick Gaudreau, James Neal, Craig Smith and Mattias Ekholm — found the back of the net, while nine different players had at least one point.

Pekka Rinne, meanwhile, bounced back with a solid and hugely important effort after getting ventilated in the opening two games. Rinne made 27 stops on the night, getting beat only by Jake Guentzel‘s rebound effort 2:46 into the contest.

Despite that less-than-ideal start, pretty much everything else went Nashville’s way.

The streets outside Bridgestone were filled with roaring onlookers. Inside, the team received a terrific boost from the frenzied fans, who were loud and boisterous throughout. Add it all up, and the Preds continued to prove a daunting foe at home — they’re now 8-1 this postseason at Bridgestone, with that lone loss coming in overtime during the Western Conference Final.

For Pittsburgh, there were few positives.

The Pens failed to match Nashville’s energy level for most of the night. They were out-shot, again, this time by five and gave little to no support to Matt Murray, who at times was under siege. Murray was hung out to dry on a few occasions, especially early in the third period as his teammates surrendered several dangerous scoring chances.

After Smith scored to make it 4-1, Sidney Crosby and Ian Cole gave Murray a stick tap on the pads. The gesture felt half appreciative, half apologetic.

Looking ahead, tonight’s result sets up a tremendous scenario for Monday. With home teams having held serve, the Preds will be confident they can even up the series.

The Pens, meanwhile, will try and flush tonight’s performance, regroup for Game 4, then hopefully head back to Pittsburgh with a shot at finishing the series.

However it all plays out, one thing is certain.

Monday’s going to be a party.

Notes…

It was the first Stanley Cup Final win in franchise history for Nashville… With his goal, Guentzel moved one back of Dino Ciccarelli for the most goals (14) by a rookie in a single playoff… The third period got nasty as the score got out of hand and, as such, the penalty minutes jumped. The two teams combined for 78 penalty minutes, with 70 of those coming in the final frame.