WATCH LIVE: Stanley Cup Final – Penguins vs. Predators – Game 3

By Cam TuckerJun 3, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

P.K. Subban has already delivered the prediction of a Nashville victory in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. Now, it’s up to the Predators to deliver on the ice in Smashville against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In what has been a strange series at times, especially in Game 1, the Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead, as they look to win their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship.

You can check out tonight’s game on NBC, or watch online, with puck drop beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Bonino out, Hagelin in for Penguins in Game 3

Associated PressJun 3, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Latest on Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Penguins center Nick Bonino looks to be out of the mix for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Predators.

Bonino was in a suit and, using crutches and in a walking boot about an hour before the start of pregame warmups. He took a shot from P.K. Subban off the left foot or ankle in Game 2 Wednesday.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan called Bonino a game-time decision, but based on practice lines Friday, Carter Rowney will slide to center and Carl Hagelin will rejoin the lineup with Bonino out.

5:40 p.m.

Peter Laviolette won’t talk about his lineup but is expected to make some changes with his Nashville Predators down 2-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins going into Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Based on the morning skate at Bridgestone Arena, P-A Parenteau and Harry Zolnierczyk looked to be replacing Cody McLeod and Vern Fiddler. Colin Wilson, who missed the first two games of the series with an unspecified lower-body injury, skated but could be more likely to return for Game 4 Monday.

Laviolette defended McLeod on Friday but also didn’t play him in a similar speed series, in the first round against Chicago.

“Decisions go into every game,” Laviolette said. “We have to look at every series, then we have to look at every game as a single entity to make sure we’re putting the right pieces on the ice to try and be successful. There’s always adjustments, always moves.”

5:30 p.m.

The Nashville Predators and their fans finally have the game they’ve been waiting so very long to host.

The first Stanley Cup Final not only in the franchise’s history, but also the first major league championship game ever played in Tennessee with Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Nashville shut down a chunk of Broadway where the honky tonks and bars line the street for a free concert by country superstar Alan Jackson. Fans packed shoulder to shoulder nearly an hour before Jackson’s concert with the street then being used for an outdoor viewing party.

Predators forward Harry Zolnierczyk says the atmosphere was crazy through the first three rounds of the playoffs and now sees Nashville revamping everything downtown. He says the Predators are excited for Game 3.

The defending champion Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Video: Jeremy Roenick dives into Nashville’s fishy hockey tradition

By Cam TuckerJun 3, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT

This year’s Stanley Cup Final comes with a whopper of a fish tale.

While the Penguins lead the series 2-0, the hockey world has gained even greater exposure to the tradition in Nashville of a catfish being thrown on the ice of Bridgestone Arena when a Predators fan, Jacob Waddell, chucked a fish on the ice in Pittsburgh in Game 1 of this series.

Talk about catch and release. Waddell was charged. The mayors of both cities got involved. PETA did, too. A day later, those charges were dropped.

His 15 minutes of fame aren’t over yet, however. Waddell was reportedly signing autographs in Nashville on Saturday.

The tradition has consumed members of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. The latest is NBC Sports hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick, who got his feet wet trying to catch the perfect fish before learning the art of concealing what is a rather conspicuous creature against his body.

Golden Knights GM willing to take on big contracts ‘for the right price’

By Cam TuckerJun 3, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

A hectic offseason in the NHL may get a jump-start at the beginning of next week.

The expansion draft for the Vegas Golden Knights is approaching on June 21, but the organization’s general manager George McPhee appears open for business well before that critical date.

On Saturday, he suggested that trades with other clubs could soon be made official, as Vegas continues to build its roster for next season and beyond.

“We’re far enough along with a few teams that my plan is to sit on the phone all day Monday, Tuesday to see what we can accomplish,” McPhee said, per the Associated Press. “We’ve had some real good discussions and I expect some things will start happening next week.”

The addition of another team in the league may also provide other clubs with an opportunity to shed some salary against the cap. McPhee certainly seems open to the idea of acquiring some bigger contracts. But in doing so, he would also demand willing teams add in a draft pick to the deal, as well.

“We are willing to take on a couple of contracts that people would like to move,” he said, per the Boston Globe.

“We have a lot of teams that are offering us big contracts. And I know what it’s like to be on the other side and be tight on the cap. It’s hard to move contracts. So they are looking at us as an opportunity to move a contract. We’ll take a few of those — for the right price.”

There have already been rumblings that Vegas and Chicago could work out a deal, with a report from TSN’s Frank Seravalli indicating the Blackhawks could allow the Golden Knights to take Trevor van Riemsdyk in the expansion draft on the “consideration” they also take Marcus Kruger in a trade. Kruger enters the second year of a three-year, $9.25 million contract, with a modified no-trade clause that kicks in for next season, per CapFriendly.

“Well, I don’t think there is anything that’s not on the table when it comes to a situation like this,” said Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff to TSN.

Predators looking forward to their unique home-ice advantage in Game 3

By Adam GretzJun 3, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Facing a 2-0 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final the Nashville Predators aren’t yet facing a “must-win” situation in its most literal sense, but there is definitely an urgency for them to get on the board in this series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

But the Predators are feeling pretty confident heading into Game 3 on Saturday night due to the home ice advantage they get to experience at Bridgestone Arena that has one of the most unique and raucous environments in the NHL.

“You have to keep it simple,” coach Peter Laviolette said on Saturday morning when asked about  the message he delivered to his team.

“Just make sure that we focus on today, not worry about a big picture. We got to win a game. We’re back in our building with our fans. I said yesterday, I still stand by that, there’s things we can do better on the ice. We’ve done some good things, but we’re behind in the series, so that can’t be good enough. There’s some things we can do better. We’ll look to do that today. We have gone over those things yesterday. Keeping it simple today, focusing on what’s been working for us. Like I said, I think getting back in here, the energy is going to be really good in the building tonight. We’ve been good here. A lot of confidence.”

They absolutely have been good at home, and after posting a 24-9-8 record during the regular season the Predators have followed it up with a 7-1 mark this postseason with the only loss coming in overtime against the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference Finals.

Predators forward P.A. Parenteau, who spent time playing in hockey hotbeds Chicago, Montreal and Toronto, called the crowd without question “No. 1 in the NHL.”

It’s not your traditional NHL crowd, and that is a very good thing.

A lot of the people that end up getting inside are probably going to have to spend a small fortune to get inside, too.

Tickets on the secondary market have been going for well above $1,200 leading up to the game, while the ticket scalpers on the street are setting even higher prices and not responding kindly when potential buyers scoff at them, as Sean Gentille of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette discovered on Saturday.

So why is Saturday’s game so big for Nashville? Well, aside from the fact it is the first ever Stanley Cup Final game in the city, it is also a potential turning point in the series. Since the Stanley Cup Final went to a best-of-seven format in 1939 teams that have taken a 2-0 series lead have gone on to win the Stanley Cup 45 out of 50 times (90 percent). Teams that have taken a 2-0 series lead by winning the first two games at home (as the Penguins did with their wins in Games 1 and 2) have won the series 34 out of 37 times (91 percent). Two of the three teams that overcome that deficit, however, happened in the past eight years with the 2009 Penguins coming back against the Detroit Red Wings and the 2010-11 Boston Bruins erasing a 2-0 deficit against the Vancouver Canucks.

Game 3 begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can also watch it online via our Live Stream.