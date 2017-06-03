Video: Predators rally to take the lead with two goals in 42 seconds

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been able to score in bunches, with a sudden quick-strike offense against the flow of play through two games in this Stanley Cup Final.

The Nashville Predators took a page from that playbook with two goals in 42 seconds early in the second period to take a 2-1 lead on home ice. There is a historical significance, too, as the first Stanley Cup Final goal scored by the home team in Nashville.

More importantly, it gave the Predators a lead in a game they fell behind in early and need to win to avoid a 3-0 series deficit to the defending Stanley Cup champions.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that it was a Nashville defenseman playing a central role in starting the rally. Roman Josi got it started for the Predators with a power play goal on a slap shot that just changed direction to beat Matt Murray. Frederick Gaudreau continued it seconds later with his second goal of the playoffs.

While getting the lead was critical for the Predators, their goalie Pekka Rinne — he’s had his struggles through two games of this series — made a pair of important saves in the same sequence to maintain it.

He first made a pad stop on Phil Kessel, and then stretched to his right to make an incredible rebound stop on Chris Kunitz.