Video: Jake Guentzel inches closer to playoff history with opening goal in Game 3

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 3, 2017, 8:47 PM EDT

Jake Guentzel has done it again.

The 22-year-old forward opened the scoring at the 2:46 mark of the first period in Game 3, beating Pekka Rinne through the legs after finding a loose puck in front of the Nashville net to conclude a great shift in the offensive zone for the Penguins.

That’s Guentzel’s 13th goal in his 22nd game in these playoffs. Quite a showing this postseason for the former third-round pick, after he had 16 goals in 40 regular season games.

He continues to inch closer to playoff history for an NHL rookie.

He is now one goal shy of tying Dino Ciccarelli’s record for goals scored by a rookie in a single postseason. He’s also two points shy of breaking Ciccarelli’s record for most points (21) in a playoff.

Video: Predators rally to take the lead with two goals in 42 seconds

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 3, 2017, 9:51 PM EDT

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been able to score in bunches, with a sudden quick-strike offense against the flow of play through two games in this Stanley Cup Final.

The Nashville Predators took a page from that playbook with two goals in 42 seconds early in the second period to take a 2-1 lead on home ice. There is a historical significance, too, as the first Stanley Cup Final goal scored by the home team in Nashville.

More importantly, it gave the Predators a lead in a game they fell behind in early and need to win to avoid a 3-0 series deficit to the defending Stanley Cup champions.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that it was a Nashville defenseman playing a central role in starting the rally. Roman Josi got it started for the Predators with a power play goal on a slap shot that just changed direction to beat Matt Murray. Frederick Gaudreau continued it seconds later with his second goal of the playoffs.

While getting the lead was critical for the Predators, their goalie Pekka Rinne — he’s had his struggles through two games of this series — made a pair of important saves in the same sequence to maintain it.

He first made a pad stop on Phil Kessel, and then stretched to his right to make an incredible rebound stop on Chris Kunitz.

Video: Country music stars shine as Stanley Cup Final takes over Nashville

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 3, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT

The Stanley Cup Final has gone country.

Famed country music star Alan Jackson, clad in a Nashville Predators T-shirt, set the stage by headlining the Broadway Smash: Preds Party with a Purpose concert prior to Game 3 on Saturday.

Predators fans lined Lower Broadway to watch the show before their team faced the Penguins, marking the first-ever Stanley Cup Final game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Martina McBride was the latest country star to perform the Star-Spangled Banner just prior to puck drop.

Bonino out, Hagelin in for Penguins in Game 3

Getty
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 3, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Latest on Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Penguins center Nick Bonino looks to be out of the mix for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Predators.

Bonino was in a suit and, using crutches and in a walking boot about an hour before the start of pregame warmups. He took a shot from P.K. Subban off the left foot or ankle in Game 2 Wednesday.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan called Bonino a game-time decision, but based on practice lines Friday, Carter Rowney will slide to center and Carl Hagelin will rejoin the lineup with Bonino out.

More: Bonino day-to-day with lower body injury, Hagelin likely replacement

5:40 p.m.

Peter Laviolette won’t talk about his lineup but is expected to make some changes with his Nashville Predators down 2-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins going into Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Based on the morning skate at Bridgestone Arena, P-A Parenteau and Harry Zolnierczyk looked to be replacing Cody McLeod and Vern Fiddler. Colin Wilson, who missed the first two games of the series with an unspecified lower-body injury, skated but could be more likely to return for Game 4 Monday.

Laviolette defended McLeod on Friday but also didn’t play him in a similar speed series, in the first round against Chicago.

“Decisions go into every game,” Laviolette said. “We have to look at every series, then we have to look at every game as a single entity to make sure we’re putting the right pieces on the ice to try and be successful. There’s always adjustments, always moves.”

More: Players have no issue with spread-out Stanley Cup Final

5:30 p.m.

The Nashville Predators and their fans finally have the game they’ve been waiting so very long to host.

The first Stanley Cup Final not only in the franchise’s history, but also the first major league championship game ever played in Tennessee with Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Nashville shut down a chunk of Broadway where the honky tonks and bars line the street for a free concert by country superstar Alan Jackson. Fans packed shoulder to shoulder nearly an hour before Jackson’s concert with the street then being used for an outdoor viewing party.

Predators forward Harry Zolnierczyk says the atmosphere was crazy through the first three rounds of the playoffs and now sees Nashville revamping everything downtown. He says the Predators are excited for Game 3.

The defending champion Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

More: Rinne starts Game 3

Video: Jeremy Roenick dives into Nashville’s fishy hockey tradition

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 3, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT

This year’s Stanley Cup Final comes with a whopper of a fish tale.

While the Penguins lead the series 2-0, the hockey world has gained even greater exposure to the tradition in Nashville of a catfish being thrown on the ice of Bridgestone Arena when a Predators fan, Jacob Waddell, chucked a fish on the ice in Pittsburgh in Game 1 of this series.

Talk about catch and release. Waddell was charged. The mayors of both cities got involved. PETA did, too. A day later, those charges were dropped.

His 15 minutes of fame aren’t over yet, however. Waddell was reportedly signing autographs in Nashville on Saturday.

The tradition has consumed members of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. The latest is NBC Sports hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick, who got his feet wet trying to catch the perfect fish before learning the art of concealing what is a rather conspicuous creature against his body.

Related:

WATCH LIVE: Penguins vs. Predators — Game 3

Predators looking forward to their unique home-ice advantage in Game 3

 