Video: A Predators fan celebrated Game 3 lead by – you guessed it – throwing a catfish

By Cam TuckerJun 3, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT

The celebration is on in Nashville.

The Predators jumped out to a three-goal lead on a goal from Craig Smith, his first of the playoffs, early in the third period.

He beat Matt Murray with a confident shot to the glove side. Nashville is looking to get its first win of the Stanley Cup Final, down 2-0 in the series entering Game 3 on Saturday.

That’s reason to celebrate for Predators fans. So, of course, a catfish was tossed on the ice at Bridgestone Arena. Yes, another one, after someone tossed a fish following the national anthem.

It’s tradition.

Subban talks guarantee, then says Crosby accused him of bad breath

By Jason BroughJun 3, 2017, 11:45 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — With two days between Games 2 and 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, much was made of P.K. Subban‘s so-called guarantee that the Predators would beat the Penguins Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

The media loves fodder like that — especially when it comes from an opinionated and polarizing player like Subban. Because let’s face it, hockey players don’t always say the most interesting stuff.

In reality, Subban was only saying that the Preds were still a confident bunch, that they hadn’t lost hope after two losses in Pittsburgh. He expected them to win at home, where the crowd would be nuts, so he said they would. It was hardly Joe Namath guaranteeing one of the most famous upsets in sports history. Nashville was actually favored to win the game.

Well, the Predators delivered in a big way, trouncing the Penguins, 5-1 in Music City. Pittsburgh now leads the series, 2-1.

“I felt we played some really good hockey in Pittsburgh in the first two games,” Subban said. “We didn’t get the bounces that we wanted. They found ways to win games.”

He was asked about the guarantee.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what was said before the game,” he replied. “The game’s over. We won, and now we’re going to look forward to Game 4.”

And now the media can talk about another Subban remark, this one about some chirping he received from Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

“Usually when guys chirp after or during a game, it’s usually about your game or something personal,” Subban said, “but he went on to tell me that my breath smelled bad. I really don’t understand why, because I used Listerine before the game. I thought my breath smelled great. At the end of the day, we’re just going to take the win and move on.”

Game 4 goes Monday.

Guarantee delivered: Preds thump Pens to make it a series

By Mike HalfordJun 3, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — Predators fans descended on Bridgestone Arena by the thousands, desperate for something to celebrate.

They got it. And how.

Nashville won the biggest hockey game in the city’s history on Saturday night, thumping Pittsburgh 5-1 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, cutting the Penguins’ series lead to two games to one in the process.

Prior to the tilt, Preds d-man P.K. Subban made waves by saying — twice — that Nashville was going to win Game 3. It was a bold proclamation, but one his teammates apparently took to heart as the Preds got contributions from across the board.

Five different skaters — Roman Josi, Frederick Gaudreau, James Neal, Craig Smith and Mattias Ekholm — found the back of the net, while nine different players had at least one point.

Pekka Rinne, meanwhile, bounced back with a solid and hugely important effort after getting ventilated in the opening two games. Rinne made 27 stops on the night, getting beat only by Jake Guentzel‘s rebound effort 2:46 into the contest.

Despite that less-than-ideal start, pretty much everything else went Nashville’s way.

The streets outside Bridgestone were filled with roaring onlookers. Inside, the team received a terrific boost from the frenzied fans, who were loud and boisterous throughout. Add it all up, and the Preds continued to prove a daunting foe at home — they’re now 8-1 this postseason at Bridgestone, with that lone loss coming in overtime during the Western Conference Final.

For Pittsburgh, there were few positives.

The Pens failed to match Nashville’s energy level for most of the night. They were out-shot, again, this time by five and gave little to no support to Matt Murray, who at times was under siege. Murray was hung out to dry on a few occasions, especially early in the third period as his teammates surrendered several dangerous scoring chances.

After Smith scored to make it 4-1, Sidney Crosby and Ian Cole gave Murray a stick tap on the pads. The gesture felt half appreciative, half apologetic.

Looking ahead, tonight’s result sets up a tremendous scenario for Monday. With home teams having held serve, the Preds will be confident they can even up the series.

The Pens, meanwhile, will try and flush tonight’s performance, regroup for Game 4, then hopefully head back to Pittsburgh with a shot at finishing the series.

However it all plays out, one thing is certain.

Monday’s going to be a party.

Notes…

It was the first Stanley Cup Final win in franchise history for Nashville… With his goal, Guentzel moved one back of Dino Ciccarelli for the most goals (14) by a rookie in a single playoff… The third period got nasty as the score got out of hand and, as such, the penalty minutes jumped. The two teams combined for 78 penalty minutes, with 70 of those coming in the final frame.

Video: Predators rally to take the lead with two goals in 42 seconds

By Cam TuckerJun 3, 2017, 9:51 PM EDT

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been able to score in bunches, with a sudden quick-strike offense against the flow of play through two games in this Stanley Cup Final.

The Nashville Predators took a page from that playbook with two goals in 42 seconds early in the second period to take a 2-1 lead on home ice. There is a historical significance, too, as the first Stanley Cup Final goal scored by the home team in Nashville.

More importantly, it gave the Predators a lead in a game they fell behind in early and need to win to avoid a 3-0 series deficit to the defending Stanley Cup champions.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that it was a Nashville defenseman playing a central role in starting the rally. Roman Josi got it started for the Predators with a power play goal on a slap shot that just changed direction to beat Matt Murray. Frederick Gaudreau continued it seconds later with his second goal of the playoffs.

While getting the lead was critical for the Predators, their goalie Pekka Rinne — he’s had his struggles through two games of this series — made a pair of important saves in the same sequence to maintain it.

He first made a pad stop on Phil Kessel, and then stretched to his right to make an incredible rebound stop on Chris Kunitz.

Video: Country music stars shine as Stanley Cup Final takes over Nashville

By Cam TuckerJun 3, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT

The Stanley Cup Final has gone country.

Famed country music star Alan Jackson, clad in a Nashville Predators T-shirt, set the stage by headlining the Broadway Smash: Preds Party with a Purpose concert prior to Game 3 on Saturday.

Predators fans lined Lower Broadway to watch the show before their team faced the Penguins, marking the first-ever Stanley Cup Final game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Martina McBride was the latest country star to perform the Star-Spangled Banner just prior to puck drop.