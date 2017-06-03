Getty

Sweeney prepared to trade Boston’s first-round pick

1 Comment
By Mike HalfordJun 3, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT

Bruins GM Don Sweeney is ready to move the 18th overall selection at this year’s draft.

“I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t explore what could improve our hockey club now in the shorter term,” Sweeney told the Boston Herald this week, while at the NHL Scouting Combine. “I owe it to our players and the organization to continue to do that.”

“It’s certainly an area I’ve looked at that if we can improve, then we would move it.”

More: Are the top three picks at the draft all in play?

There’s a myriad of reasons Sweeney’s open to moving the pick. The perceived weakness of this year’s draft is one. Boston’s immediate roster needs — an upgrade at left wing, and on defense — is another. There’s also the fact that Sweeney’s done a nice job of stockpiling young prospects over the last two years.

In 2015, he snagged a trio of first round talents in Jakub Zboril, Jake DeBrusk and Zach Senyshyn. Last year, two more in Charlie McAvoy and Trent Frederic.

Add it all up, and it’s easy to see why Sweeney could be working the phones in the coming weeks.

Players have no issue with spread-out Stanley Cup Final

Getty
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 3, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT

Time is on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ side, with or without momentum.

Up 2-0 on the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final, the defending champions have no problem with the schedule that would require 17 days to complete the series if it goes seven games. That’s how the Penguins won the Cup a year ago, following this exact pattern in beating the San Jose Sharks.

“It’s tough to know what it’s all about until you go through it and we were able to go through it last year,” goaltender Matt Murray said. “(You learn about) a lot of little things: How to deal with travel is one of them, how to deal with an opposing building is another one.”

More than anything, the Penguins know how to deal with time off that more resembles a playoff series in the NBA than the NHL. While the NBA Finals would take 18 days to complete if the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers go seven, this Cup Final is an anomaly.

Since the salary-cap era began in 2006, only the 2016 and 2017 Cup Final series have been spread out over more than 15 days. No series in the first three rounds this spring was scheduled for more than 15 days, and all this following a super condensed schedule because of the World Cup and bye weeks that squished an 82-game regular season into 180 days.

Read more: Nashville is a non-traditional hockey market, and that’s a great thing

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan considers it a benefit because banged-up and tired players get an extra 24 hours to rest. He doesn’t think it does anything for momentum, which a lot of coaches don’t believe in, anyway.

“I’m not sure it’s much different than some of the other series that we’ve been involved with, other than the rest component,” Sullivan said. “My experience of going through these playoff runs in the past has been that each game is its own entity. It seems to take on its own story.”

The story for the Penguins is that they endured seven-game series in the second and third rounds, needing double overtime to beat the Ottawa Senators four days before the start of the Cup Final. The Predators had a week off after eliminating the Anaheim Ducks in six but still stand to benefit from the schedule, which provides two days between games every time there’s travel involved.

“I think it’s good for everybody,” said Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne, who allowed eight goals on 36 shots in the first two games against Pittsburgh. “At this point of the season it’s June and we’re fortunate to play hockey still. It’s pretty demanding right now, so any day you get to recover and regroup, I think it’s beneficial.”

The extra time off may do little for Predators forward Colin Wilson, who remained off ice Friday because of a lower-body injury. The same goes for Penguins center Nick Bonino, who took a shot from P.K. Subban off the left ankle or foot in Game 2, returned but did not take part in their final full practice before Game 3 Saturday night in Nashville.

Bonino was in a walking boot and getting around on crutches Friday. He’s considered a game-time decision, and center Matt Cullen said: “Bones is a huge part of everything we do. We all hope he’s ready to go, and if not we’re going to have to fill a big hole.”

With almost everyone banged up at this time of year, perhaps it doesn’t hurt either team to have some time off. It’s downright basketball-like, but as NBA commissioner Adam Silver pointed out in his league, “There’s a direct correlation between fatigue and injury on the part of the players.”

So the Penguins and Predators will just have to take the unfamiliar schedule and make the most of it.

“I think just use it to your advantage,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “You can look at it a couple different ways. You get the rest, which is obvious with the day off. As far as preparing, adjusting, all those little things, you get a chance to practice today, which is kind of rare throughout a playoff series. Usually you’re getting a day off, maybe a morning skate. To actually go through a practice, go through things you want to adjust, that kind of thing, I think that goes a long way, too.”

 

 

Lundqvist suffered knee injury at World Championships

Getty
1 Comment
By Adam GretzJun 3, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist will spend most of his summer rehabbing a knee injury that he suffered while playing for the Swedish national team at the 2017 World Championships.

Lundqvist confirmed the injury to Swedish newspaper Sport-Express and said he is looking at a rehab time of four-to-six weeks.

Following the Rangers’ second-round playoff loss to the Ottawa Senators, Lundqvist joined team Sweden and helped lead them to the Gold Medal. Lundqvist seemed to be less than 100 percent during the tournament but was able to remain in net. Sweden won the Gold Medal game over Canada in a shootout that ended with Lundqvist being taken down in a celebratory tackle by Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander.

The 35-year-old Lundqvist is coming off of what was a strange season with the Rangers that saw him go through an extended slump that saw him actually lose playing time to backup Antti Raanta. But he also displayed stretches of the dominance that has made him one of the NHL’s best goaltenders throughout his career. There is going to come a point where he begins to slow down, especially now as he gets into his mid-30s, but he is still capable of putting a team on his back and carrying it. As long as he does not have any setbacks during his rehab he should be ready in plenty of time for the starting of training camp in September.

Bruins prospect Arnesson returns to Sweden

Getty
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 3, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says prospect defenseman Linus Arnesson is returning to play in his native Sweden to rediscover his game after an injury-plagued season in the minors.

Sweeney says the Bruins will extend Arnesson a qualifying offer to retain the rights to the 2013 second-round draft pick who completed the final year of his entry level contract. Though disappointed in the decision, Sweeney referred to Arnesson as still having “a lot of upside” while acknowledging injuries took a toll on the player’s confidence.

Sweeney spoke in Buffalo on Thursday while attending the NHL rookie combine.

Swedish Hockey League team Orebro HK announced on its website a day earlier that it had signed Arnesson to a multiyear deal. The 22-year-old was quoted as saying he was seeking “a fresh start.”

Arnesson was limited to playing just 20 regular-season games with AHL Providence this season because of injuries to his shoulder and Achilles tendon. He also had an assist in 13 playoff games for the Bruins’ top minor-league affiliate.

Bonino officially a game-time decision, but Hagelin seems likely to play

Getty
2 Comments
By Jason BroughJun 3, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — Nick Bonino arrived here on crutches and in a walking boot. He didn’t practice yesterday and didn’t skate this morning. Put all that together and it seems doubtful he’ll play tonight after taking a shot off his foot Wednesday in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan would not, or could not, share his lineup for Game 3. But if Bonino can’t go, expect speedy winger Carl Hagelin to enter Pittsburgh’s lineup.

Hagelin was a healthy scratch for the first two games against the Predators. Naturally, he was none too happy about it.

Officially, both Bonino and Hagelin are considered game-time decisions.

“If Haggy plays, I’m sure he’ll bring everything he always brings to our team,” said Sullivan. “He’s got tons of speed. He’s a real good penalty killer. I think he forces turnovers all over the ice because of his speed and his puck-pursuit game. Haggy is a good player. He’s been a big part of this team all year. He’s helped us win a lot of games.”

Yesterday at practice, Carter Rowney shifted to center between Scott Wilson and Conor Sheary to fill Bonino’s spot on the third line, while Hagelin was on the fourth line alongside Matt Cullen and Patric Hornqvist.