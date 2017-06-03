Report: Oilers have offers on the table for Jordan Eberle

For the second year in a row it seems likely that the Edmonton Oilers are going to trade one of their core players.

Speaking on TSN’s Insider Trading on Friday night, Darren Dreger reported that Oilers general manage Peter Chiarelli has offers on the table for the veteran forward. None of the offers are enough to make Chiarelli jump at them yet, but as Dreger points out the upcoming contract extensions for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (both are eligible to sign long-term deals on July 1) make the finances tough when it comes to keeping Eberle long-term.

He still has two years remaining on a contract that pays him $6 million per season.

If the Oilers are serious about moving him — and it seems that they are, even if Chiarelli recently said he is happy to have him on the team — they should have no shortage of suitors lining up in an effort to get him. Even though he faced a lot of criticism in the wake of the Oilers’ second-round loss to the Anaheim Ducks, he is still one of the most productive players in the league at his position. His 51 points in 2016-17 were good enough for the top-20 among the league’s right wingers.

The $6 million price tag against the cap is certainly heavy, but that is what players with his level of production go for on the open market (see: Milan Lucic, Andrew Ladd, etc.).

A year ago the Oilers traded Taylor Hall, another of their core players from the previous front office, to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman Adam Larsson.