Predators looking forward to their unique home ice advantage in Game 3

2 Comments
By Adam GretzJun 3, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Facing a 2-0 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final the Nashville Predators aren’t yet facing a “must-win” situation in its most literal sense, but there is definitely an urgency for them to get on the board in this series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

But the Predators are feeling pretty confident heading into Game 3 on Saturday night due to the home ice advantage they get to experience at Bridgestone Arena that has one of the most unique and raucous environments in the NHL.

“You have to keep it simple,” coach Peter Laviolette said on Saturday morning when asked about  the message he delivered to his team.

“Just make sure that we focus on today, not worry about a big picture. We got to win a game. We’re back in our building with our fans. I said yesterday, I still stand by that, there’s things we can do better on the ice. We’ve done some good things, but we’re behind in the series, so that can’t be good enough. There’s some things we can do better. We’ll look to do that today. We have gone over those things yesterday. Keeping it simple today, focusing on what’s been working for us. Like I said, I think getting back in here, the energy is going to be really good in the building tonight. We’ve been good here. A lot of confidence.”

They absolutely have been good at home, and after posting a 24-9-8 record during the regular season the Predators have followed it up with a 7-1 mark this postseason with the only loss coming in overtime against the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference Finals.

Predators forward P.A. Parenteau, who spent time playing in hockey hotbeds Chicago, Montreal and Toronto, called the crowd without question “No. 1 in the NHL.”

It’s not your traditional NHL crowd, and that is a very good thing.

A lot of the people that end up getting inside are probably going to have to spend a small fortune to get inside, too.

Tickets on the secondary market have been going for well above $1,200 leading up to the game, while the ticket scalpers on the street are setting even higher prices and not responding kindly when potential buyers scoff at them, as Sean Gentille of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette discovered on Saturday.

So why is Saturday’s game so big for Nashville? Well, aside from the fact it is the first ever Stanley Cup Final game in the city, it is also a potential turning point in the series. Since the Stanley Cup Final went to a best-of-seven format in 1939 teams that have taken a 2-0 series lead have gone on to win the Stanley Cup 45 out of 50 times (90 percent). Teams that have taken a 2-0 series lead by winning the first two games at home (as the Penguins did with their wins in Games 1 and 2) have won the series 34 out of 37 times (91 percent). Two of the three teams that overcome that deficit, however, happened in the past eight years with the 2009 Penguins coming back against the Detroit Red Wings and the 2010-11 Boston Bruins erasing a 2-0 deficit against the Vancouver Canucks.

Game 3 begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can also watch it online via our Live Stream.

Golden Knights GM willing to take on big contracts ‘for the right price’

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 3, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

A hectic offseason in the NHL may get a jump-start at the beginning of next week.

The expansion draft for the Vegas Golden Knights is approaching on June 21, but the organization’s general manager George McPhee appears open for business well before that critical date.

On Saturday, he suggested that trades with other clubs could soon be made official, as Vegas continues to build its roster for next season and beyond.

“We’re far enough along with a few teams that my plan is to sit on the phone all day Monday, Tuesday to see what we can accomplish,” McPhee said, per the Associated Press. “We’ve had some real good discussions and I expect some things will start happening next week.”

The addition of another team in the league may also provide other clubs with an opportunity to shed some salary against the cap. McPhee certainly seems open to the idea of acquiring some bigger contracts. But in doing so, he would also demand willing teams add in a draft pick to the deal, as well.

“We are willing to take on a couple of contracts that people would like to move,” he said, per the Boston Globe.

“We have a lot of teams that are offering us big contracts. And I know what it’s like to be on the other side and be tight on the cap. It’s hard to move contracts. So they are looking at us as an opportunity to move a contract. We’ll take a few of those — for the right price.”

There have already been rumblings that Vegas and Chicago could work out a deal, with a report from TSN’s Frank Seravalli indicating the Blackhawks could allow the Golden Knights to take Trevor van Riemsdyk in the expansion draft on the “consideration” they also take Marcus Kruger in a trade. Kruger enters the second year of a three-year, $9.25 million contract, with a modified no-trade clause that kicks in for next season, per CapFriendly.

“Well, I don’t think there is anything that’s not on the table when it comes to a situation like this,” said Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff to TSN.

Related: Key dated for Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft

Sweeney prepared to trade Boston’s first-round pick

Getty
2 Comments
By Mike HalfordJun 3, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT

Bruins GM Don Sweeney is ready to move the 18th overall selection at this year’s draft.

“I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t explore what could improve our hockey club now in the shorter term,” Sweeney told the Boston Herald this week, while at the NHL Scouting Combine. “I owe it to our players and the organization to continue to do that.”

“It’s certainly an area I’ve looked at that if we can improve, then we would move it.”

More: Are the top three picks at the draft all in play?

There’s a myriad of reasons Sweeney’s open to moving the pick. The perceived weakness of this year’s draft is one. Boston’s immediate roster needs — an upgrade at left wing, and on defense — is another. There’s also the fact that Sweeney’s done a nice job of stockpiling young prospects over the last two years.

In 2015, he snagged a trio of first round talents in Jakub Zboril, Jake DeBrusk and Zach Senyshyn. Last year, two more in Charlie McAvoy and Trent Frederic.

Add it all up, and it’s easy to see why Sweeney could be working the phones in the coming weeks.

Players have no issue with spread-out Stanley Cup Final

Getty
4 Comments
Associated PressJun 3, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT

Time is on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ side, with or without momentum.

Up 2-0 on the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final, the defending champions have no problem with the schedule that would require 17 days to complete the series if it goes seven games. That’s how the Penguins won the Cup a year ago, following this exact pattern in beating the San Jose Sharks.

“It’s tough to know what it’s all about until you go through it and we were able to go through it last year,” goaltender Matt Murray said. “(You learn about) a lot of little things: How to deal with travel is one of them, how to deal with an opposing building is another one.”

More than anything, the Penguins know how to deal with time off that more resembles a playoff series in the NBA than the NHL. While the NBA Finals would take 18 days to complete if the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers go seven, this Cup Final is an anomaly.

Since the salary-cap era began in 2006, only the 2016 and 2017 Cup Final series have been spread out over more than 15 days. No series in the first three rounds this spring was scheduled for more than 15 days, and all this following a super condensed schedule because of the World Cup and bye weeks that squished an 82-game regular season into 180 days.

Read more: Nashville is a non-traditional hockey market, and that’s a great thing

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan considers it a benefit because banged-up and tired players get an extra 24 hours to rest. He doesn’t think it does anything for momentum, which a lot of coaches don’t believe in, anyway.

“I’m not sure it’s much different than some of the other series that we’ve been involved with, other than the rest component,” Sullivan said. “My experience of going through these playoff runs in the past has been that each game is its own entity. It seems to take on its own story.”

The story for the Penguins is that they endured seven-game series in the second and third rounds, needing double overtime to beat the Ottawa Senators four days before the start of the Cup Final. The Predators had a week off after eliminating the Anaheim Ducks in six but still stand to benefit from the schedule, which provides two days between games every time there’s travel involved.

“I think it’s good for everybody,” said Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne, who allowed eight goals on 36 shots in the first two games against Pittsburgh. “At this point of the season it’s June and we’re fortunate to play hockey still. It’s pretty demanding right now, so any day you get to recover and regroup, I think it’s beneficial.”

The extra time off may do little for Predators forward Colin Wilson, who remained off ice Friday because of a lower-body injury. The same goes for Penguins center Nick Bonino, who took a shot from P.K. Subban off the left ankle or foot in Game 2, returned but did not take part in their final full practice before Game 3 Saturday night in Nashville.

Bonino was in a walking boot and getting around on crutches Friday. He’s considered a game-time decision, and center Matt Cullen said: “Bones is a huge part of everything we do. We all hope he’s ready to go, and if not we’re going to have to fill a big hole.”

With almost everyone banged up at this time of year, perhaps it doesn’t hurt either team to have some time off. It’s downright basketball-like, but as NBA commissioner Adam Silver pointed out in his league, “There’s a direct correlation between fatigue and injury on the part of the players.”

So the Penguins and Predators will just have to take the unfamiliar schedule and make the most of it.

“I think just use it to your advantage,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “You can look at it a couple different ways. You get the rest, which is obvious with the day off. As far as preparing, adjusting, all those little things, you get a chance to practice today, which is kind of rare throughout a playoff series. Usually you’re getting a day off, maybe a morning skate. To actually go through a practice, go through things you want to adjust, that kind of thing, I think that goes a long way, too.”

 

 

Lundqvist suffered knee injury at World Championships

Getty
2 Comments
By Adam GretzJun 3, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist will spend most of his summer rehabbing a knee injury that he suffered while playing for the Swedish national team at the 2017 World Championships.

Lundqvist confirmed the injury to Swedish newspaper Sport-Express and said he is looking at a rehab time of four-to-six weeks.

Following the Rangers’ second-round playoff loss to the Ottawa Senators, Lundqvist joined team Sweden and helped lead them to the Gold Medal. Lundqvist seemed to be less than 100 percent during the tournament but was able to remain in net. Sweden won the Gold Medal game over Canada in a shootout that ended with Lundqvist being taken down in a celebratory tackle by Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander.

The 35-year-old Lundqvist is coming off of what was a strange season with the Rangers that saw him go through an extended slump that saw him actually lose playing time to backup Antti Raanta. But he also displayed stretches of the dominance that has made him one of the NHL’s best goaltenders throughout his career. There is going to come a point where he begins to slow down, especially now as he gets into his mid-30s, but he is still capable of putting a team on his back and carrying it. As long as he does not have any setbacks during his rehab he should be ready in plenty of time for the starting of training camp in September.