Parenteau, Zolnierczyk expected to make Cup Final debuts for Preds

NASHVILLE — Looks like Peter Laviolette’s making lineup changes for the first-ever Stanley Cup Final game at Brigestone Arena.

P.A. Parenteau and Harry Zolniercyzk are expected to replace Vern Fiddler and Cody McLeod, based on this morning’s skate. It will mark the first game in this series for both, who’ve watched their mates fall behind 2-0 to the Penguins after dropping the opening two games in Pittsburgh.

Dropping McLeod doesn’t come as a huge surprise. He only played 6:14 and took a pair of penalties in Game 2. Fiddler played just 8:19 and finished minus-1.

Parenteau was acquired from New Jersey at the trade deadline, and has been a bit player since arriving. He only appeared in a handful of regular season games and just one contest in each of Nashville’s first three series.

The 34-year-old does, however, have a bit more offensive upside than Fiddler or McLeod, having finished the year with 13 goals and 28 points in 67 games.

Zolnierczyk was a factor early on in these playoffs, notching a goal and an assist in his first five games. His last action came in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.

Based on this morning’s skate, Parenteau and Zolnierczyk will skate on a line centered by Frederick Gaudreau.