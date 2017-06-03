Parenteau, Zolnierczyk expected to make Cup Final debuts for Preds

NASHVILLE — Looks like Peter Laviolette’s making lineup changes for the first-ever Stanley Cup Final game at Brigestone Arena.
P.A. Parenteau and Harry Zolniercyzk are expected to replace Vern Fiddler and Cody McLeod, based on this morning’s skate. It will mark the first game in this series for both, who’ve watched their mates fall behind 2-0 to the Penguins after dropping the opening two games in Pittsburgh.
Dropping McLeod doesn’t come as a huge surprise. He only played 6:14 and took a pair of penalties in Game 2. Fiddler played just 8:19 and finished minus-1.
Parenteau was acquired from New Jersey at the trade deadline, and has been a bit player since arriving. He only appeared in a handful of regular season games and just one contest in each of Nashville’s first three series.
The 34-year-old does, however, have a bit more offensive upside than Fiddler or McLeod, having finished the year with 13 goals and 28 points in 67 games.
Zolnierczyk was a factor early on in these playoffs, notching a goal and an assist in his first five games. His last action came in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.
Based on this morning’s skate, Parenteau and Zolnierczyk will skate on a line centered by Frederick Gaudreau.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says prospect defenseman Linus Arnesson is returning to play in his native Sweden to rediscover his game after an injury-plagued season in the minors.
Sweeney says the Bruins will extend Arnesson a qualifying offer to retain the rights to the 2013 second-round draft pick who completed the final year of his entry level contract. Though disappointed in the decision, Sweeney referred to Arnesson as still having “a lot of upside” while acknowledging injuries took a toll on the player’s confidence.
Sweeney spoke in Buffalo on Thursday while attending the NHL rookie combine.
Swedish Hockey League team Orebro HK announced on its website a day earlier that it had signed Arnesson to a multiyear deal. The 22-year-old was quoted as saying he was seeking “a fresh start.”
Arnesson was limited to playing just 20 regular-season games with AHL Providence this season because of injuries to his shoulder and Achilles tendon. He also had an assist in 13 playoff games for the Bruins’ top minor-league affiliate.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that forward Kyle Okposo has visited the Buffalo Sabres’ facility for the first time in two months since he was hospitalized because of an undisclosed illness.
The person says Okposo was in good spirits during the unannounced visit a few weeks ago and has since been attending family functions around Buffalo. Okposo is continuing to show signs of improvement, but the person says there is no timetable for when he will be cleared to skate.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Sabres are not providing updates on Okposo’s status, citing medical privacy laws.
Okposo spent about a week undergoing tests at Buffalo General Hospital’s neurosurgical intensive care unit in early April. He was first sidelined March 28 when he complained of feeling ill before a game at Columbus. Okposo had just returned to the lineup and played two games after missing 10 because of a rib injury.
For the second year in a row it seems likely that the Edmonton Oilers are going to trade one of their core players.
Speaking on TSN’s Insider Trading on Friday night, Darren Dreger reported that Oilers general manage Peter Chiarelli has offers on the table for the veteran forward. None of the offers are enough to make Chiarelli jump at them yet, but as Dreger points out the upcoming contract extensions for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (both are eligible to sign long-term deals on July 1) make the finances tough when it comes to keeping Eberle long-term.
He still has two years remaining on a contract that pays him $6 million per season.
If the Oilers are serious about moving him — and it seems that they are, even if Chiarelli recently said he is happy to have him on the team — they should have no shortage of suitors lining up in an effort to get him. Even though he faced a lot of criticism in the wake of the Oilers’ second-round loss to the Anaheim Ducks, he is still one of the most productive players in the league at his position. His 51 points in 2016-17 were good enough for the top-20 among the league’s right wingers.
The $6 million price tag against the cap is certainly heavy, but that is what players with his level of production go for on the open market (see: Milan Lucic, Andrew Ladd, etc.).
A year ago the Oilers traded Taylor Hall, another of their core players from the previous front office, to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman Adam Larsson.
After taking the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final on home ice the Pittsburgh Penguins will try to take one on the road on Saturday night when they visit the Nashville Predators for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Penguins chased Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne early in the third period on Wednesday night by scoring three goals in just under five minutes to put Game 2 away.
The Predators, meanwhile, are looking to take advantage of their home ice advantage to get back into the series. They will need a significantly better performance from Rinne if they are going to do that. After finding some consistency in his game through the first three rounds he has had a tough showing through the first two games of this series.
The action starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday and can be found on our live stream.
Here is all of the information you need for Saturday’s game.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream Online Here)
