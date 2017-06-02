Getty

Yzerman remains confident Lightning can sign all of their RFA’s

By Adam GretzJun 2, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT

Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve  Yzerman has quite a bit of work this offseason when it comes to keep the core of his team in place.

Following the long-term extensions signed by Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman in recent years, the Lightning are sure to be pressed against the salary cap and have three significant restricted free agents that are going to need new contracts this summer: Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat, and Jonathan Drouin.

According to Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times, Yzerman has had talks with the representation for all three players and has maintained his confidence that all three can be re-signed.

The Lightning already have $55 million committed to 14 players for the 2017-18 season, and the aforementioned trio are going to significantly add to that.

Johnson and Palat are both coming off of matching three-year contracts that paid them each an annual salary cap hit of $3.3 million per season. That number should rise for each one, while Drouin, coming off his entry level contract and a breakout season that saw him score 21 goals and record more than 50 points should also be in the market for a significant raise.

If Yzerman can manage to keep all three in the mix without having to trade one the Lightning should be in a great position to return to the playoffs next season. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in back-to-back years (including the Stanley Cup Final in one of those years) the Lightning took a step back this past season and fell short of the playoffs entirely, largely due to injuries. Steven Stamkos missed most of the season, while Nikita Kucherov, Palat, Johnson, Cedric Paquette and a handful of other players all missed significant playing time due to injury. At times all at once. Even with the injuries, and even after selling off several veteran assets at the trade deadline, the Lightning remained in the playoff race to the end of the regular season and fell short of a spot by just a single point.

With a healthy Stamkos next season and some better injury luck they should once again be a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Are the top three picks at the draft all in play?

By Mike HalfordJun 2, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

The New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars own the first three picks at this year’s entry draft.

All three got there with some fortuitous lottery results. All three are also eager to get back into the playoffs, and not really in rebuild mode.

Which makes the following unsurprising:

In an interview with TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Devils GM Ray Shero acknowledged he’s received calls about the No. 1 overall selection.

“I’ve had some inquiries,” Shero said. “We’re more focused on the player we’re going to pick but, again, we’ll see what happens over the next few weeks.”

• While at the NHL’s scouting combine in Buffalo, Flyers GM Ron Hextall admitted he too has taken calls about the second pick.

“I’ve had some talks. I’ll just leave it at that,” Hextall said, per Philly.com. “We’re going to listen because if people want to talk, I’d be doing a disservice not to listen.”

• It’s been widely reported that Stars GM Jim Nill is shopping the No. 3 selection.

Mostly because Nill came out and said as much.

“I have talked to other teams already about possibly moving that pick, getting an established player back,” he told SiriusXM’s NHL Network Radio last month, per NHL.com. “It gives us lot of options. I think this will heat up more as we go.”

On Thursday, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that Dallas and Vancouver have had discussions about the third pick. That’s interesting, given the Canucks already hold the No. 5.

There’s no surprise about jockeying atop the draft board. As mentioned, the Devils and Flyers and Stars all want back in the postseason, and there’s uncertainty about the depth of this draft and the overall talent level available.

The assumption is that picks one and two are locked in, with a pair of centers — Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier — occupying the spots. After that, it’s something of a crapshoot. Two more centers, Gabe Villardi and Casey Middlestadt, are thought to be in the top five, while Finnish d-man Miro Heiskanen has shot up various boards in recent months.

The problem, especially for New Jersey and Philly and Dallas, is that the players mentioned might not be impact players right away. There’s certainly no Auston Matthews or Patrik Laine or Connor McDavid or Jack Eichel in the group.

Which could make for some fireworks in Chicago at the end of June.

Hagelin frustrated with being a healthy scratch

By Adam GretzJun 2, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT

One year ago Carl Hagelin was a key cog in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ championship run as a member of their HBK line alongside Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel.

It was a line that proved to be a nightmare matchup for opponents and drove a lot of the team’s success in the playoffs.

It has not been the same story this season for Hagelin.

After missing a significant chunk of the season due to injury, Hagelin has struggled to regain the form he showed joining the Penguins in a trade and has found himself as a healthy scratch through the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final.

On Friday, he seemed to voice a little bit of frustration regarding the situation.

“I think every time the game starts and you’re not out there, you’re going to be pissed off,” Hagelin said, via Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “But it doesn’t do you any good to be pissed off on a day like this. You’ve got and whatever you can to make you better, and make you prepared for whatever’s thrown at you. If I get in tomorrow, I’ve got to be ready to play. No one’s going to feel sorry for me, and I don’t want to feel sorry for myself It’s one of those things. I’m always a positive guy, so if I get out there, I’ll play a good game.”

With Bonino listed as day-to-day and a game-time decision for Saturday’s Game 3 it could be an opportunity for Hagelin to get back in the lineup.

He missed 21 games during the regular season as well as the entire first-round against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Even when he has played this postseason his role has been extremely limited averaging just under 12 minutes of ice-time per game. He has one goal and zero assists in 11 playoff games. He scored six goals and 16 assists in 61 games during the season.

Nashville is a non-traditional hockey market, and that’s a great thing

By Jason BroughJun 2, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — As soon as we got here, it was easy to tell the Predators were in the Stanley Cup Final.

The first “Stand With Us” banner we saw was at the airport. After that, we saw them everywhere. Hanging from the sides of buildings. Out front of the honky tonks. The slogan was even written on our restaurant checks.

So this was the Smashville we’d heard so much about.

To learn more, we needed to talk to a local.

Adam Vingan is the Predators beat writer for The Tennessean newspaper. In 2015, he moved from Washington, D.C., where he’d covered Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals for a number of years. Upon taking the job in Nashville, he wasn’t exactly sure what to expect.

“In a lot of ways, I was pleasantly surprised,” Vingan told PHT. “I knew they had a very passionate fan base. But the atmosphere, I remember being awed by how good it was, the first game that I covered. And it’s grown from there.”

If you’ve never been — and if you haven’t, you really should — Nashville is not a very big city. It’s definitely growing, as evidenced by all the construction and cranes. But at last count, its metro population was just under two million, ranking 36th in the United States, barely ahead of Virginia Beach.

Best known for its music scene, Nashville hasn’t enjoyed much sporting success. The NFL’s Titans have never won a Super Bowl. In fact they haven’t been to the playoffs in almost a decade. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is hardly an SEC power in basketball or football.

Perhaps that’s why the Preds’ run has been such a big deal here.

“There’s always been an undercurrent of passion and interest in this team in this city,” said Vingan. “Of course, it’s a football-focused town, and a football-focused region in the United States. Football will always rule.

“But as the playoffs have continued, and the Predators have moved on in each round — especially starting with the sweep of Chicago — it’s grown exponentially to the fact you see it whenever you walk around town. You see the flags, you see the people wearing the hats. It’s now everyday conversation, like at the grocery store or among friends at restaurants. I overhear it all the time. ‘Did you see what the Predators are doing? What do you think about the Predators?'”

Game 3 against the Penguins goes Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. Following two disappointing results in Pittsburgh, the Predators are hoping their boisterous fans can help close a 2-0 series deficit.

Vingan said the atmosphere is unlike anything he’s ever seen in an NHL rink.

“I’m not a big college football fan, but living in this area I’ve now come to learn about SEC football,” he said. “It’s a very collegiate crowd. Everyone’s wearing the same color. There’s a lot of chants that they go through. Even when the PA announcer, Paul McCann, says there’s one minute left in the period, they say, ‘Thanks, Paul!’

“I think it does feel like you’re watching an SEC football game. It’s like you strapped skates onto the cleats of the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. That’s what makes this market so great.

“I know that there are teams that find it insulting to be called a non-traditional market. But I think that’s what makes Nashville unique. Because it is non-traditional. You couldn’t take this environment and put it in Toronto or Montreal or New York or Boston. It only works here.”

Flyers pass on signing Dove-McFalls, who can now re-enter draft

By Adam GretzJun 2, 2017, 1:09 PM EDT

Thursday was the deadline for unsigned CHL players from the 2015 entry draft to sign an entry-level contract with their teams. That deadline passed without the Philadelphia Flyers coming to terms with forward Samuel Dove-McFalls, their fourth-round selection in that class.

He was the only player selected in the top-100 of that class to not sign with the team that selected him.

That means Dove-McFalls can now re-enter the 2017 NHL draft, and if he does not get selected he would then become an unrestricted free agent.

The 20-year-old winger has spent the past four seasons play for the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL. He appeared in 65 games this season, scoring 17 goals to go with 36 assists.

His situation is similar to the Connor Bleakley went through when he was drafted in the first-round by the Colorado Avalanche, then had his rights traded to the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes opted not to sign him, allowing him to re-enter the draft in 2016. Bleakley ended up getting selected in the fifth-round of the 2016 draft by the St. Louis Blues.