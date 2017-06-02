Getty

Weight has an urgent message for Islanders: put Tavares in ‘position to win right now’

By Cam TuckerJun 2, 2017, 12:01 AM EDT

The John Tavares contract situation will be one to watch this summer, as he enters the final year of his current deal.

Selected first overall in 2009, Tavares is a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of next season, so in that light, Islanders coach Doug Weight has expressed an urgency for the organization to get back to winning. Right away.

The Islanders missed the playoffs this past season by a single point. Along the way, their coach, Jack Capuano, was fired and Weight eventually named as his replacement.

Gone is the interim tag from Weight’s title. In an interview with TSN 1050 radio, he outlined in substantial detail his desire to have Tavares remain with the Islanders beyond next season.

“John is huge for us, he’s a wonderful leader and captain,” Weight told TSN 1050 radio. “He is generational. He’s that good and we’re going make him better and work with him. I want him here. Our organization wants him to be here and our owners want him to be here, and John knows we want him here. John’s a genius, but a simple genius. He wants to win, and that’s it. He wants to be a Hall of Fame player and he wants to win. And those are two great things.

“He’s been here seven, eight years and we need to put him in a position to win right now.”

The Islanders have been to the playoffs three times since the now 26-year-old Tavares joined the organization, but have never made it beyond the second round.

Tavares, whose NHL salary for next season is $6 million, per CapFriendly, is eligible to sign a new deal with the Islanders on July 1.

He has previously reiterated that he wants a contract extension with the Islanders.

Torts is pretty happy for Mike Sullivan, who is two wins away from another Stanley Cup

By Cam TuckerJun 1, 2017, 10:50 PM EDT

It’s been just over three years since the day the Canucks fired John Tortorella and his assistant coach Mike Sullivan.

How things have changed.

Sullivan has a chance to win his second Stanley Cup in as many years as coach of the Penguins. They’re two wins away from the ultimate goal, leading Nashville 2-0 in the championship series, with Game 3 on Saturday.

Brought into the Penguins organization as the head coach with its AHL team in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season, Sullivan eventually took over mid-season for the fired Mike Johnston in Pittsburgh.

A few months later, he was hoisting the Stanley Cup over his head.

Two more wins and he’ll do it again, as the Penguins can become the first repeat champion of the salary cap era.

The opportunity isn’t lost on Tortorella, a Jack Adams finalist this year as Columbus finished the regular season with 108 points and third in the Metropolitan Division, before being ousted by the Penguins in the opening round.

“I remember when we got fired [by the Vancouver Canucks after the 2013-14 season], we talked and I said, ‘Sully, that’s the last time we can ever work together,'” Tortorella told NHL.com. “He was being labeled as an assistant coach, and that’s the last place his road was taking him, as we see now.

“I think he just handles people really well, and that is so important with today’s athletes. They’ve changed from 10 years ago. You have to be really careful with them, and I think that’s his biggest strength, and everything falls off of that.”

Sullivan’s attention to the details of the game, not to mention a coach’s mind that apparently never stops working, was thoroughly outlined in a profile a couple of months ago.

“I don’t think you ever arrive,” Sullivan said last year, with the Penguins on the verge of the Stanley Cup versus San Jose. “I think it’s that insatiable appetite to improve and get better that has allowed this team to get to the point where it’s at. We’re going to keep pushing until we achieve our ultimate goal.”

A year later, and the ultimate goal is within reach. Again.

Ducks and assistant coach Paul MacLean mutually part ways

By Cam TuckerJun 1, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT

Paul MacLean is no longer with the Anaheim Ducks.

The club stated on Thursday that MacLean, one of the team’s assistant coaches, and the Ducks have mutually parted ways following the expiration of his contract.

MacLean was head coach of the Ottawa Senators for three-plus seasons prior to joining the Ducks as an assistant in June of 2015.

He spent only two seasons in Anaheim, on the bench for Bruce Boudreau’s final season and Randy Carlyle’s first since re-joining the Ducks.

Just over a year ago, it was reported that the Minnesota Wild, at the time searching for a new coach, had interest in speaking with MacLean, who helped guide the Senators to two playoff appearances in his first three seasons behind the bench and won a Jack Adams Award in 2013.

The news comes with a pair of head coaching jobs still available in Florida and Buffalo. Might be something to keep an eye on.

Golden Knights sign former Kings draft pick Tomas Hyka

By Cam TuckerJun 1, 2017, 8:28 PM EDT

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed another player.

There were reports Thursday that the Golden Knights have signed free agent forward Tomas Hyka, a former L.A. Kings sixth-round draft pick from 2012. The entry-level deal has since been announced by the club.

Hyka has spent the last three seasons in the Czech Republic, playing for Mlada Boleslav BK. He had 17 goals and 38 points in 48 games last season, reaching single-season career highs for games played, goals, assists and points while playing in that league.

The next few weeks are critical to the Golden Knights, with the expansion draft quickly approaching. On Thursday, the league released a long list of important dates for the new franchise between now and the expansion draft on June 21.

There could be some big news for the Golden Knights prior to their draft, with reports Vegas and the Blackhawks could strike a significant deal before that date.

Caps re-sign Aussie forward Nathan Walker, who ‘has a good chance’ of playing in NHL next season

By Cam TuckerJun 1, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT

Nathan Walker has already made history as the first Australian hockey player selected in the NHL Draft.

He could further the story in the fall as the first Aussie to play an NHL game. On Thursday, the Washington Capitals re-signed the 23-year-0ld winger to a two-year, two-way contract.

Below are the financial details of the deal:

The Capitals have five players that are pending unrestricted free agents. Their offseason priorities are with getting their restricted free agents — Evgeny Kuznetsov, Andre Burakovsky and Dmitry Orlov to be specific — signed, and the projected salary cap could have quite an impact on which pending UFAs Washington can bring back. With that said, it seems there is a good chance some roster spots may be up for grabs for the organization’s prospects when training camp begins.

Selected by the Capitals in the third round, 89th overall, of the 2014 draft, Walker had 11 goals and 23 points in 58 games last season with the Hershey Bears of the AHL.

He had 17 goals and 41 points in the minors the previous season, but was recently referenced by MacLellan as a player that could move up from the AHL to earn an NHL job with the Capitals next season.

“Walker has a good chance of playing,” MacLellan said, per CSN Mid-Atlantic. “…These guys can all come up, and there’s just going to be more opportunity for them to play this year.”