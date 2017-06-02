Video: Billy Ray Cyrus’ Predators Stanley Cup song will make your ears ache

At the top of general manager Don Sweeney’s to-do list this offseason is working out a new contract extension for restricted free agent forward David Pastrnak.

He seems to be making progress with that task.

On Friday, Sweeney said that contract talks with the 21-year-old forward are “moving in the right direction” and that he expects to complete a deal that will make him a “longtime member of the Bruins.”

Pastrnak is coming off of his entry level deal and had a massive season for the Bruins in 2016-17, finishing second on the team in goals (34) and total points (70) behind only Brad Marchand. His goal total was good enough to put him in the top-10 in the entire league.

He followed that up by adding four points (two goals, two assists) in six playoff games.

He has 59 goals and 64 assists in 172 games over three seasons with the Bruins.

Having just turned 21 and already blossoming into one of the NHL’s best young offensive players, Pastrnak figures to be a long-term building block for the Bruins for the foreseeable future. The fact that Sweeney mentioned his next contract making Pastrnak a “longtime member” of the team would seem to indicate they are looking at more of a long-term contract extension as opposed to a shorter-term bridge deal.