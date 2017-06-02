The origins of Predators’ catfish-tossing tradition

Associated PressJun 2, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Detroit Red Wings fans have their octopi. The Panthers’ faithful in Florida had the “rat trick.”

Nashville? The Predators have catfish, the Southern staple that has become a beloved badge of honor fans delight in throwing onto the ice for good luck.

Who started Music City’s slippery tradition? This fish tale stretches from the home of one of the Original Six NHL franchises to what once was one of Nashville’s seediest neighborhoods a generation ago, following the long and twisting path of a man who has been a country music drummer, disc jockey, chef and restaurant owner. And, as he tells it, Nashville’s original catfish chucker.

That man is Bob Wolf, and he feels his need for secrecy finally is at an end.

“It’s been 20 years almost, and it’s time,” Wolf said.

Indeed it is. The Predators are about to host their first Stanley Cup Final game, on Saturday night. Pittsburgh leads the best-of-seven series 2-0, but that’s another story.

Nashville’s catfish tradition is well known around here, but it became national news earlier this week thanks to Jacob Waddell, 36 .

After an extraordinary effort to conceal a flattened catfish on his person, Waddell threw it onto the ice – in Pittsburgh – on Monday night. The Predators then scored three goals before Pittsburgh pulled out a 5-3 win in the opener. Waddell was charged with disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime and disrupting meetings or processions before they were withdrawn.

Wolf, of course, watched all this from afar with some measure of satisfaction.

He says the idea to toss a catfish grew out a discussion at Wolfy’s during the Predators’ inaugural season, back in 1998-99. Wolf is a Rangers’ fan born in Brooklyn who had played drums for Johnny Paycheck and others before going into the restaurant business in Nashville. He helped open the restaurant bearing his name across from renowned honky-tonk Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge. He also lobbied Nashville to build an arena on the other corner to spur redevelopment of what then was a neighborhood down on its luck.

Back then, he served burgers to construction workers and the Predators’ new owner, Craig Leipold. Once Nashville landed an NHL expansion franchise, Wolfy’s became a go-to stop for fans and players. There were also a fair number of Red Wings fans in the area, thanks to General Motors’ nearby Saturn plant and the automaker’s close ties to Detroit.

The Red Wings immediately became Nashville’s biggest foe.

A couple days before Detroit’s visit in January 1999, Wolf said, he sat with friends looking for a uniquely Tennessee answer to the Red Wings’ storied octopus tradition. Jack Daniel’s whiskey was too precious. Guitar picks way too small. Wolf’s inspiration came when he walked outside and looked down Broadway to the Cumberland River.

Catfish!

Wolf bought a nine-pound catfish and wrapped it in newspaper and plastic wrap. On Jan. 26, 1999, Wolf tucked the catfish underneath his Predators’ jersey, walked in and waited for Nashville’s first goal. The stench started wafting around him until the Preds’ lone goal in what ended up a 4-1 loss.

Wolf said he tossed the catfish, then ran up the aisle. Friends around the arena provided cover and a distraction by running as well.

“The first time I saw the catfish flop on the ice, we were playing Detroit so I thought it was an octopus,” Leipold, now owner of the Minnesota Wild, wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “I was pleasantly surprised when I realized it was a catfish. I figured that it had to be one of our fans mocking the Red Wings. I was not disappointed.”

Wolf said Leipold, still a close friend, did not know about the catfish. With a small bar inside the arena, Wolf said he knew where to hide from security, too.

“It wasn’t meant to be anything but fun and answer Detroit’s call to their octopus,” said Wolf, now semi-retired and living in Saint Paul, Minnesota. “`Hey, we’re the new Southern team on the ice, and we’re going to throw a catfish on the ice.’ That was kind of the attitude that day.”

Nashville was hooked. The catfish caught on. The tradition became so popular that officials started handing out delay of game penalties against the Predators, which put things on ice for a while.

With the Predators’ in the playoffs for the 10th time in 13 years, there has been a catfish comeback. Dead fish have never been so popular.

Five hit the ice one night early in the playoffs. The offensive linemen of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans held up catfish while revving up fans before another game. Country star Keith Urban even held up a catfish, and the linemen had more catfish for Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. When Colton Sissons finished a hat trick, left tackle Taylor Lewan celebrated by throwing a catfish instead of a hat.

Little Fish Market in Nashville was offering a free catfish to fans with a ticket to Game 3 or Game 4 – that’s $1.95 a pound, including head, skin and guts.

The Predators don’t discuss security procedures, and it’s not clear how many catfish will be in attendance – in secret or otherwise – at Games 3 and 4. No etiquette exists for the best time to throw a catfish, though fans have largely avoided throwing them on the ice during play this season. It essentially gives the other team a free timeout, after all, and there’s that threat of putting the other team on a power play.

Tossing catfish during pregame festivities appears to work best for fans, with one caveat: Don’t hit the anthem singer.

Pete Weber, the Predators’ radio play-by-play man, loves explaining to outsiders why Nashville fans toss a catfish.

“I really tend to get tickled when I see a catfish go over the glass,” Weber said. “I absolutely love that.”

Wolf marvels at the Predators’ success and the tradition that started with a single fish.

“The idea was to keep it a secret, and obviously we did a good job until the Pittsburgh fish,” Wolf said. “And this story has to get out. It’s a fun story, and it sets the record straight.”

AP Sports Writers Dave Campbell in Minnesota and Will Graves in Pittsburgh contributed to this report.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Follow Teresa M. Walker at http://www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

It’s Valeri Nichushkin’s call, but Stars want him back

Getty
By James O'BrienJun 2, 2017, 10:56 PM EDT

Their ages (and perhaps their ceilings) are quite different, but Valeri Nichushkin and Ilya Kovalchuk are in similar situations when it comes to possible NHL returns.

Their teams control their rights on paper, yet both Nichushkin and Kovalchuk may just stay in the KHL. In the case of Nichushkin, Stars’ amateur scouting director Joe McDonnell told NHL.com’s Mike G. Morreale that there’s a “50-50 chance” he could be back.

“[If he does return], coach Ken Hitchcock and him will have to forge a relationship,” McDonnell said. “If you watch Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, that’s what a Val Nichushkin can be in the end. But it’s whether he has it in his heart. If he wants to do it, he can do it.”

If a Malkin comparison wasn’t enough, McDonnell emphasized the Stars’ interest in saying it would be “huge for our franchise” to get the 10th pick of the 2013 NHL Draft back.

One thing standing in Dallas’ favor is that Lindy Ruff is no longer in town. Ruff and Nichushkin didn’t get along, and at least one report indicated that he wouldn’t want to play for him if he returned to North America.

Pondering his value

Last September, Stars GM Jim Nill expressed a hope that Nichushkin would return to the NHL as a “more mature player.”

The Malkin comparison is a little hasty, as Nichushkin was good-but-not-great in the KHL this past season (11 goals, 24 points in 36 games). Some might peg Nichushkin’s potential as more in the Alex Burmistrov range, and even if that isn’t as enticing, the Stars could still use some young forward depth beyond their more obvious pieces like Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn.

They also could benefit from grabbing some assets in a trade, if it comes down to that.

Also, Morreale notes that the Vegas Golden Knights could scoop up Nichushkin’s rights if the Stars leave him exposed in the expansion draft, even if Nichushkin stays in the KHL.

***

Long story short, the Nichushkin – Stars story may still have some twists and turns. It sounds like Dallas wants him back in a Stars uniform, yet that is just one possibility for the puzzling prospect.

Planet Serious: Jonathan Toews weighs in on climate change

Getty
By James O'BrienJun 2, 2017, 8:31 PM EDT

Jonathan Toews earned the nickname “Captain Serious” in part because he follows the simple, humble script of often giving the most vanilla quotes possible.

(Then again, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid give him great competition in that regard.)

It’s probably not that shocking that these players are likely a lot more interesting than sometimes-listless interviews would indicate, but either way, it’s refreshing when they open up. With that in mind, many were heartened to read Toews’ Instagram take on the U.S. pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Do you believe in climate change? Whether you're super pumped that we are putting 'Americans first' or you are absolutely outraged at the idea that we are taking yet another step backwards in dealing with a major global problem, the only way to solve this argument is to try and set your own agenda aside and see how this affects everybody. The only lie we tell ourselves is that we are more special than other life forms on the planet. Well, we're not. Even if we weren't responsible for any major climate catastrophes heading our way, shouldn't we still do our part to preserve what we have left? The same way that we shouldn't wait till our bodies break down completely to start doing the right things to stay healthy, let's not wait till it's too late to do something. I am not saying I am perfectly 'green', but the first step is to keep an open mind and try to learn what you don't already know.

A post shared by Jonathan Toews (@jonathantoews) on

Interesting stuff from the Chicago Blackhawks’ captain.

Ducks give Carlyle one-year extension after strong return to Anaheim

Getty
By James O'BrienJun 2, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT

What a difference a year makes.

When the Anaheim Ducks brought back Randy Carlyle after firing Bruce Boudreau last summer, the move was met with ridicule. Many, understandably, believed that he couldn’t adjust with the times.

Instead, he enjoyed a largely successful re-debut in 2016-17 that included a Pacific Division title and run to the Western Conference Final, so the Ducks rewarded him on Friday. He was handed a one-year contract extension with the team, so he’s now locked up through 2018-19.

(There’s also an option for 2019-20.)

Now, sports teams are notorious for giving coaches extensions and then firing them with time remaining, but the Ducks probably qualify as a “budget” contender of sorts in the NHL. So you’d think they’d be a bit more reluctant to give away money if there’s a risk of parting ways with Carlyle.

“We made great strides this past season and clearly Randy was at the center of that,” GM Bob Murray said. “He’s committed to this organization and to winning another Stanley Cup. Extending his contract was an easy decision for us.”

Aiming for a second Cup is the goal. Another big challenge might be navigating the choppy waters following the expansion draft, as the deep Ducks figure to be a high-profile target for poaching.

There’s far more optimism that this organization can roll with the punches after Carlyle showed surprising ability to adapt in his first year back.

Questions heading into his second run

Golfer Brandt Snedeker: Nashville Predators superfan

Getty
By James O'BrienJun 2, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT

No doubt about it, celebrities are coming out of the woodwork to hop on the Nashville Predators Stanley Cup bandwagon.

Even with the team down 2-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins, there are more entries in the celebrity column with each day, especially with the series shifting to Nashville for Game 3 on Saturday (airing on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET).

It’s refreshing to hear from people whose fandom clearly extends beyond a sudden opportunity, and it sure seems like golfer Brandt Snedeker is able to back up his claims. He discusses the Predators (catfish and all) as well as golf with John Henry for Golf Channel Podcast:

This photo from Getty Images provides further evidence that Snedeker has shared his fandom more than once:

via Getty