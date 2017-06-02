Preds have ‘no issue’ with Subban saying they’ll win Game 3

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NASHVILLE — Much has been made of P.K. Subban‘s “guarantee” that the Predators will emerge victorious in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Well, much has been made among media types anyway.

For those inside the Nashville locker room, Subban’s remarks don’t seem to be that big a deal. Just ask head coach Peter Laviolette.

“If a player is confident about our ability to be successful, I have no issue with that,” Laviolette said at Friday’s media availability at Bridgestone Arena. “I’m confident with our group’s ability to be successful, as well.”

Laviolette is confident.

Subban is really confident.

Yesterday, he essentially doubled down on his prediction that his team would to move to 8-1 at home in these playoffs. Subban added that, after a night of sleep, he was “even more confident” the Preds would win and cut Pittsburgh’s series lead in half.

To be fair, Subban isn’t the only individual that’s expressed strong belief in Nashville’s ability to win at home. Captain Mike Fisher said the Preds were definitely looking forward to getting back to Bridgestone.

“We will be ready, and we’re excited to be at home,” Fisher said following Game 2. “That’s what we’re focused on.”