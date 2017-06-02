PHT Morning Skate: Maple Leafs could go without a captain again next season

— It is assumed that Auston Matthews, fresh off of a 40-goal season as a rookie, is going to be the next captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs. But it may not happen this season if you are to believe general manager Lou Lamoriello. “I would not be surprised if we did not have a captain next year,” Lamoriello told TSN’s Pierre LeBrun earlier this week. “Right now, that isn’t something in the forefront. I think we had tremendous leadership this year with a lot of young players and that’s not something being considered at this point.” The Maple Leafs went without a captain this season and have not officially had one since Dion Phaneuf was traded during the 2015-16 season. [TSN]

— Nashville’s musical stars are all in on supporting the Predators during their Stanley Cup Final run, as they have been since the team arrived two decades ago. [Sports Illustrated]

— Speaking of musical stars hopping on the bandwagon, Justin Bieber seems to be on the Penguins’ bandwagon after snapping a selfie in a Penguins jersey. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is not quite sure what to make of that and what it means for the team. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

— Another somewhat bizarre Penguins note: here is one fan of the team that decided to get a Sidney Crosby tattoo on her arm. As in, she had Sidney Crosby sign her arm then went back and had it tattooed. [The Score]

— Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin were awarded honorary Doctor of Law degrees from Kwantlen Polytechnic University. The university announced in a statement that the twins were getting the honorary degrees for “citizenship, sportsmanship, civility, respect, and care they demonstrate both on and off the ice in their adopted province of B.C.” [Kwantlen Polytechnic University]

— Here are 12 free agents that the Vegas Golden Knights should target during their exclusive free agent negotiating window. If they sign any it would count as their expansion draft selection from that team. [Sportsnet]