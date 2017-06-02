Golfer Brandt Snedeker: Nashville Predators superfan

No doubt about it, celebrities are coming out of the woodwork to hop on the Nashville Predators Stanley Cup bandwagon.

Even with the team down 2-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins, there are more entries in the celebrity column with each day, especially with the series shifting to Nashville for Game 3 on Saturday (airing on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET).

It’s refreshing to hear from people whose fandom clearly extends beyond a sudden opportunity, and it sure seems like golfer Brandt Snedeker is able to back up his claims. He discusses the Predators (catfish and all) as well as golf with John Henry for Golf Channel Podcast:

This photo from Getty Images provides further evidence that Snedeker has shared his fandom more than once: