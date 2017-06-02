Fired in 2013, assistant coach Brown may go back to Vancouver

The Vancouver Canucks may bring back Newell Brown as an assistant coach.
Presumably, his main job would be to fix the Canucks’ dreadful power play.
Brown was on Vancouver’s coaching staff from 2010-13, during which the Canucks had one of the best power plays in the league, with him in charge of it.
But Brown was fired, along with head coach Alain Vigneault, in 2013. Brown then joined the Coyotes in Arizona, where he helped their power play, too.
Meanwhile, Vancouver’s power play languished. The last four seasons combined, it’s been the second worst in the NHL, converting at just 16.0 percent.
Brown was fired by the Coyotes in April, freeing him up to join a new team. A source tells PHT that Brown still has to negotiate a contract with the Canucks, but it sounds like he’ll be one of the assistants under new head coach Travis Green.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was first to report the Canucks’ interest in Brown.
The Florida Panthers have been making news with their front office moves lately, but in at least one case on Friday, it’s about omitting a name.
After interviewing with the team for its vacant head coaching job in late April, Jim Montgomery has decided to take his name out of the running. He told the Denver Post that he’ll stick with the University of Denver, where he just won an NCAA title.
TSN’s Darren Dreger notes that Montgomery might have been a candidate to coach the Buffalo Sabres, as well.
Breaking: Billy Ray Cyrus’ ache-y heart.
No wait, that’s not it. Actually, it’s that Cyrus pumped out a song cheering on the Nashville Predators in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup and … it’s a song.
This seems like a good opportunity to note that Cyrus’ mullet would have been a perfect fit for the era of hockey where his big hit ruled our troubled lives. Apparently we’re close to an ache-y breaky anniversary in that regard:
And you thought jumping on the Stanley Cup bandwagon brought ridicule to Justin Bieber …
At the top of general manager Don Sweeney’s to-do list this offseason is working out a new contract extension for restricted free agent forward David Pastrnak.
He seems to be making progress with that task.
On Friday, Sweeney said that contract talks with the 21-year-old forward are “moving in the right direction” and that he expects to complete a deal that will make him a “longtime member of the Bruins.”
Pastrnak is coming off of his entry level deal and had a massive season for the Bruins in 2016-17, finishing second on the team in goals (34) and total points (70) behind only Brad Marchand. His goal total was good enough to put him in the top-10 in the entire league.
He followed that up by adding four points (two goals, two assists) in six playoff games.
He has 59 goals and 64 assists in 172 games over three seasons with the Bruins.
Having just turned 21 and already blossoming into one of the NHL’s best young offensive players, Pastrnak figures to be a long-term building block for the Bruins for the foreseeable future. The fact that Sweeney mentioned his next contract making Pastrnak a “longtime member” of the team would seem to indicate they are looking at more of a long-term contract extension as opposed to a shorter-term bridge deal.
NASHVILLE — Much has been made of P.K. Subban‘s “guarantee” that the Predators will emerge victorious in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Well, much has been made among media types anyway.
For those inside the Nashville locker room, Subban’s remarks don’t seem to be that big a deal. Just ask head coach Peter Laviolette.
“If a player is confident about our ability to be successful, I have no issue with that,” Laviolette said at Friday’s media availability at Bridgestone Arena. “I’m confident with our group’s ability to be successful, as well.”
Laviolette is confident.
Subban is really confident.
Yesterday, he essentially doubled down on his prediction that his team would to move to 8-1 at home in these playoffs. Subban added that, after a night of sleep, he was “even more confident” the Preds would win and cut Pittsburgh’s series lead in half.
To be fair, Subban isn’t the only individual that’s expressed strong belief in Nashville’s ability to win at home. Captain Mike Fisher said the Preds were definitely looking forward to getting back to Bridgestone.
“We will be ready, and we’re excited to be at home,” Fisher said following Game 2. “That’s what we’re focused on.”