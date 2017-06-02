Fired in 2013, assistant coach Brown may go back to Vancouver

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Vancouver Canucks may bring back Newell Brown as an assistant coach.

Presumably, his main job would be to fix the Canucks’ dreadful power play.

Brown was on Vancouver’s coaching staff from 2010-13, during which the Canucks had one of the best power plays in the league, with him in charge of it.

But Brown was fired, along with head coach Alain Vigneault, in 2013. Brown then joined the Coyotes in Arizona, where he helped their power play, too.

Meanwhile, Vancouver’s power play languished. The last four seasons combined, it’s been the second worst in the NHL, converting at just 16.0 percent.

Brown was fired by the Coyotes in April, freeing him up to join a new team. A source tells PHT that Brown still has to negotiate a contract with the Canucks, but it sounds like he’ll be one of the assistants under new head coach Travis Green.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was first to report the Canucks’ interest in Brown.

Related: Green will be judged on progress of Canucks’ youngsters