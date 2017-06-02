Getty

Ducks give Carlyle one-year extension after strong return to Anaheim

Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJun 2, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT

What a difference a year makes.

When the Anaheim Ducks brought back Randy Carlyle after firing Bruce Boudreau last summer, the move was met with ridicule. Many, understandably, believed that he couldn’t adjust with the times.

Instead, he enjoyed a largely successful re-debut in 2016-17 that included a Pacific Division title and run to the Western Conference Final, so the Ducks rewarded him on Friday. He was handed a one-year contract extension with the team, so he’s now locked up through 2018-19.

(There’s also an option for 2019-20.)

Now, sports teams are notorious for giving coaches extensions and then firing them with time remaining, but the Ducks probably qualify as a “budget” contender of sorts in the NHL. So you’d think they’d be a bit more reluctant to give away money if there’s a risk of parting ways with Carlyle.

“We made great strides this past season and clearly Randy was at the center of that,” GM Bob Murray said. “He’s committed to this organization and to winning another Stanley Cup. Extending his contract was an easy decision for us.”

Aiming for a second Cup is the goal. Another big challenge might be navigating the choppy waters following the expansion draft, as the deep Ducks figure to be a high-profile target for poaching.

There’s far more optimism that this organization can roll with the punches after Carlyle showed surprising ability to adapt in his first year back.

Related

Ducks part ways with assistant Paul MacLean

Questions heading into his second run

Planet Serious: Jonathan Toews weighs in on climate change

Getty
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJun 2, 2017, 8:31 PM EDT

Jonathan Toews earned the nickname “Captain Serious” in part because he follows the simple, humble script of often giving the most vanilla quotes possible.

(Then again, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid give him great competition in that regard.)

It’s probably not that shocking that these players are likely a lot more interesting than sometimes-listless interviews would indicate, but either way, it’s refreshing when they open up. With that in mind, many were heartened to read Toews’ Instagram take on the U.S. pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Do you believe in climate change? Whether you're super pumped that we are putting 'Americans first' or you are absolutely outraged at the idea that we are taking yet another step backwards in dealing with a major global problem, the only way to solve this argument is to try and set your own agenda aside and see how this affects everybody. The only lie we tell ourselves is that we are more special than other life forms on the planet. Well, we're not. Even if we weren't responsible for any major climate catastrophes heading our way, shouldn't we still do our part to preserve what we have left? The same way that we shouldn't wait till our bodies break down completely to start doing the right things to stay healthy, let's not wait till it's too late to do something. I am not saying I am perfectly 'green', but the first step is to keep an open mind and try to learn what you don't already know.

A post shared by Jonathan Toews (@jonathantoews) on

Interesting stuff from the Chicago Blackhawks’ captain.

Golfer Brandt Snedeker: Nashville Predators superfan

Getty
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJun 2, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT

No doubt about it, celebrities are coming out of the woodwork to hop on the Nashville Predators Stanley Cup bandwagon.

Even with the team down 2-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins, there are more entries in the celebrity column with each day, especially with the series shifting to Nashville for Game 3 on Saturday (airing on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET).

It’s refreshing to hear from people whose fandom clearly extends beyond a sudden opportunity, and it sure seems like golfer Brandt Snedeker is able to back up his claims. He discusses the Predators (catfish and all) as well as golf with John Henry for Golf Channel Podcast:

This photo from Getty Images provides further evidence that Snedeker has shared his fandom more than once:

via Getty

Montgomery’s out of Panthers coaching mix, will stay in NCAA

Getty
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJun 2, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

The Florida Panthers have been making news with their front office moves lately, but in at least one case on Friday, it’s about omitting a name.

After interviewing with the team for its vacant head coaching job in late April, Jim Montgomery has decided to take his name out of the running. He told the Denver Post that he’ll stick with the University of Denver, where he just won an NCAA title.

TSN’s Darren Dreger notes that Montgomery might have been a candidate to coach the Buffalo Sabres, as well.

More on the Panthers’ coaching search

Todd Reirden talks with the team

Michel Therrien is in the running

Larry Robinson may be on the staff in some form

Other candidates to consider

Video: Billy Ray Cyrus’ Predators Stanley Cup song will make your ears ache

6 Comments
By James O'BrienJun 2, 2017, 4:28 PM EDT

Breaking: Billy Ray Cyrus’ ache-y heart.

No wait, that’s not it. Actually, it’s that Cyrus pumped out a song cheering on the Nashville Predators in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup and … it’s a song.

This seems like a good opportunity to note that Cyrus’ mullet would have been a perfect fit for the era of hockey where his big hit ruled our troubled lives. Apparently we’re close to an ache-y breaky anniversary in that regard:

And you thought jumping on the Stanley Cup bandwagon brought ridicule to Justin Bieber …