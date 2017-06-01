Getty

Preds need to smarten up, stay out of the penalty box

By Jason BroughJun 1, 2017, 12:26 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — Peter Laviolette wants his Predators to play with a lot more discipline when the Stanley Cup Final shifts back to Nashville for Game 3 on Saturday.

The Preds spent much of Game 2 shorthanded. And though the Pittsburgh Penguins failed to score on any of their seven power plays, all that time Nashville spent killing penalties would’ve been better spent trying to beat Matt Murray.

“We have to be more responsible with our actions,” said Laviolette. “We cannot go the penalty box. We killed them, but it just drains the bench, it takes the flow out of the bench. Our five-on-five game was really good and all of a sudden we’re losing sync because we keep going to the penalty box. Even though they didn’t score, it definitely factored into the way the game played out.”

In all, the Preds spent 11:26 down a man in the 4-1 loss. Captain Mike Fisher took a needless interference penalty in the first period, while his team was on a 5-on-3 power play no less. Cody McLeod carelessly got his stick up in the second period, then took another minor at the end of the game. And remember, McLeod’s only been playing because Colin Wilson can’t.

Meanwhile, Mattias Ekholm was lucky he didn’t get called for anything, because he easily could’ve been. On one occasion, he punched Jake Guentzel in the side of the head after the whistle had blown. On another, he slashed Matt Cullen in the back of the legs, after Cullen had leveled him with a clean hit.

That’s not the kind of hockey that got the Predators to their first Cup final. And if they don’t smarten up, it’s going to be a short series against the Penguins.

Jake Guentzel’s scoring touch is back

By Adam GretzJun 1, 2017, 12:20 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — When the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup a year ago they received major contributions from rookies Matt Murray and Conor Sheary.

It is happening again this season with another impact rookie. That rookie: Jake Guentzel.

After scoring the game-winning goal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, helping the Penguins escape with a win in one of the crazier playoff games in recent memory, he played the role of hero again on Wednesday in the Penguins’ 4-1 Game 2 win by scoring two more goals, including another game-winner.

He now leads the NHL with 12 goals this postseason (three more than any other player) and an almost unbelievable five game-winning goals.

His first goal on Monday was the result of some good fortune as he able to jam a loose puck through the slimmest of openings along the goal line, a play that Guentzel described as just trying to put the puck on net and seeing what happens.

Later, he opened the floodgates to start the third period just 10 seconds in when he pounced on a fat rebound in the slot and drilled it into an empty net, kicking off a wild four-minute stretch where the Penguins scored three goals to put the game away and send them to Nashville with a 2-0 series lead.

For Guentzel, this latest goal-scoring outburst couldn’t have come at a better time for both him and the Penguins.

After starting the playoffs with 10 goals in his first 11 games, he went through an eight-game goal-scoring drought that nearly made him a healthy scratch heading into Game 1 of this series when Patric Hornqvist was ready to return to the lineup.

Instead, coach Mike Sullivan opted to stick with him while also praising his overall play even without the goals.

On Wednesday, Sullivan talked about the discussions he had with Guentzel were like during that drought, and how he wanted Guentzel to focus on things other than just scoring goals.

“He is a conscientious kid,” said Sullivan. “He is a pleasure to coach, and we just talked about just playing the game the right way. Focussing on details shift after shift. Not being concerned on scoring goals and making plays. If he plays the game the right way, winning puck battles, the wall plays, gaining lines, taking what the game gives you, then when the play is there his instincts will take over because he is a real talented kid.”

Sullivan also talked about wanting to limit Guentzel’s minutes given that this this season his first taste of pro hockey coming out of college and not being used to the demands of an NHL schedule.

“We just shifted the focus a little bit, trying to cut his minutes,” said Sullivan. “He was playing a lot of minutes. This is his first year pro, coming out of college where he is not used to playing the NHL schedule and the demands of that, particularly a long playoff run. So we just thought if we cut his minutes we would get more productive minutes.

“He seems to be getting a second wind, he is getting his legs back, I think his confidence is there. You can see how good of a player he is, we can move him up and down the lineup. He had a good game tonight so we moved him up with Sid.”

All of that seems to have worked and Guentzel is not only a huge reason the Penguins are up 2-0 in the series, but he is also starting to insert himself into the Conn Smythe discussion.

Because Guentzel was a third-round draft pick four years ago, and is a smaller, undersized player and didn’t start the year in the NHL he is going to get looked at as “coming out of nowhere” this postseason. But including his time in the American Hockey League to start the year, his time with the big club in the regular season and the playoffs to this point he has now scored 49 goals in 94 games this season.

He has already proven to be an impact player. One more for a team that is already loaded with them.

Rinne: ‘You just have to bury these two games and move ahead’

By Jason BroughJun 1, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — He came into the Stanley Cup Final as the Conn Smythe Trophy favorite.

But Pekka Rinne isn’t the favorite anymore. If anything, his struggles the past two games — Wednesday night in particular — are the single biggest reason the Predators are going back to Nashville trailing the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-0.

Rinne allowed four goals on 25 shots in Game 2, a 4-1 Nashville loss. The first goal, Jake Guentzel slipped the puck past Rinne, who normally would’ve been able to seal the side of the net. The second goal, coming just 10 seconds into the third, Rinne kicked out a juicy rebound to Guentzel, who fired it home to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead.

Then, moments after the Predators’ second own goal in as many games, Evgeni Malkin ended Rinne’s night with a top-shelf snipe. Backup Juuse Saros came in at the 3:28 mark of the third, making his first appearance of the playoffs. But by that point, the game was all but over.

“I felt we played a strong game, created a lot of chances, the first two periods especially,” Rinne said afterwards. “Come the third period, a quick goal. After that, two odd-man rushes in a row.”

This is not the first time the Penguins have made a well-regarded goalie look bad this postseason. They did it to Vezina Trophy favorite Sergei Bobrovsky in the first round. They did it to the reigning Vezina winner, Braden Holtby, in the second round. Pittsburgh is an opportunistic team with the talent to convert on its chances.

In the dressing room after Game 2, Rinne’s teammates took their share of the responsibility for the result.

“It’s not his fault by any means,” said captain Mike Fisher. “We need to be better in front of him.”

“He’s been unbelievable for us in the playoffs. We wouldn’t be here without him,” said defenseman Roman Josi, whose failed pinch at the start of the third period led to Guentzel’s game-winner. “We’ve got to do a much better job in front of him.”

Head coach Peter Laviolette sang a similar tune.

“Pekka’s been terrific through these entire playoffs,” said Laviolette. “I think there’s things that we can do better. All three goals in the third period, we could’ve done something better. I believe all of them were odd-man rushes.”

Still, Rinne had been so good the first three rounds. He was 12-4 with a .945 save percentage entering the Cup final. His teammates were calling him the backbone of the Preds.

Against the Penguins, it’s been such a different story. The defending champs have eight goals on just 36 shots against the 34-year-old Finn. That’s a save percentage of .778.

“You have to put it behind you,” said Rinne. “I treat this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I played a long time for a chance to play for the Cup. You just have to bury these two games and move ahead.”

Game 3 goes Saturday in Nashville.

‘We’re going to win the next game,’ says Subban

By Mike HalfordMay 31, 2017, 11:59 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — Consecutive losses to start the Stanley Cup Final hasn’t shaken P.K. Subban‘s confidence.

“The focus shifts to, ‘We don’t lose in our building,'” Subban said in the aftermath of a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh in Game 2 on Wednesday night. “We’re going back home, we’re going to win the next game. Then, we’ll go from there.”

The remarks came after an eventful evening. Subban played 24:33, blocked a team-high three shots, was the only Preds d-man not to finish with a negative rating and, in something of a stunner, dropped the gloves with Evgeni Malkin late in the third period.

As such, some might chalk Subban’s comments up to raw emotions spilling over to the postgame scrum. But he insisted the moment wasn’t getting the best of him, or the Preds.

“There’s no frustration. We’re learning,” he explained. “We’ve got guys in here that are learning. We’re going to learn from those two games, and there’s not one ounce of doubt in this locker room.

“We’re going to learn from our mistakes, and we’re going to get better. And like I said, we’ll be ready to play next game.”

And hey, Subban does have reasons to be confident.

Nashville has been terrific at home this postseason, going 7-1 — with the lone loss coming in overtime to Anaheim in the Western Conference Final. Bridgestone Arena has become one of the most raucous rinks in the NHL, and Preds fans have provided the team with incredible energy and excitement throughout this run.

It’s something head coach Peter Laviolette alluded to in his postgame remarks.

“Our building is great, the atmosphere is great,” Laviolette said. “There’s going to be a lot of energy in the building. We’re happy to get home. Our home building’s been a good place for us.”

On Saturday, it’s going to have to be.

Guentzel sparks huge third period as Pens whip Preds in Game 2

By Mike HalfordMay 31, 2017, 11:18 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — Things were going pretty well for Nashville through 40 minutes on Wednesday night.

Then, the final 20 happened.

In a stunning surge — or collapse, depending where your allegiances lie — the Pittsburgh Penguins exploded for three goals in the first 3:28 of the third period to beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Jake Guentzel played the hero, scoring Pittsburgh’s opening goal before adding the eventual game-winner 10 seconds into the final frame. The GWG was also was the fastest goal to start a period in Penguins playoff history.

Scott Wilson and Evgeni Malkin also found the back of the net, the latter chasing beleaguered Preds netminder Pekka Rinne from the game. Rinne has now surrendered eight goals on 36 shots in the Cup Final, giving him a ghastly .777 save percentage — and giving the Predators some major questions in net as the series shifts back to Nashville.

One of the guys primarily responsible for Rinne’s struggles?

Guentzel.

The 22-year-old rookie has three of those aforementioned eight goals, and continues to etch his name into the history books. With 12 goals this postseason, he now ranks second all-time in goals by a rookie in a single playoff, two back of Dino Ciccarelli’s 14 in 1981. He also set an American-born rookie record for goals and points (19), surpassing the mark Joe Mullen hit 35 years ago.

What’s crazy about Guentzel is that he’s scored those three goals on just four shots. It’s very emblematic of Pittsburgh’s offensive output thus far.

The Penguins have been extremely opportunistic this series, a trend that’s been on display all postseason long. Tonight marked the 15th time in 21 games they’ve been outshot, but it’s hardly been an issue, something head coach Mike Sullivan alluded to after a Game 1 victory in which they scored five times on just 12 shots.

“I think our team has an ability to win games different ways,” said Sullivan. “I think one of the strengths of this team is the quick strike-ability. We can be opportunistic. When we get high-quality chances, we have some people that can finish.”

In many ways, Game 2 was like Game 1. The Preds out-shot the Pens and, for long stretches, out-possessed them. There was a disallowed goal due to a successful offside challenge — though it was Pittsburgh that had a tally wiped out this time, with Nashville doing the wiping — and there was another short, furious burst of scoring.

In the series opener, the Pens scored three times in 4:11 in the opening period. They did it even faster tonight.

The Preds are hoping most, if not all, of these trends will cease to continue on Saturday, when the series shifts to Bridgestone. They can take confidence from their great home record these playoffs — 7-1 in Nashville, with no regulation losses — and the old adage that no series truly begins until a home team loses.

That said, home ice won’t mean a thing if the Penguins continue to be as opportunistic as they’ve been.

Or if Rinne continues to struggle like he has.

Notes…

Matt Murray had a terrific night in goal, stopping 33 of 34 shots… P.K. Subban and Evgeni Malkin engaged in a rare fight late in the third period, as frustrations boiled over… Pontus Aberg provided one of the few Nashville highlights on the night, with his terrific solo goal in the first period…Teams winning Game 2 have gone on to hoist the Stanley Cup 74 percent of the time since the final went to the best-of-seven format in 1939 (57-of-77 series), but only at a 50 pecent clip over the past eight years (4-4).