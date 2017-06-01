Getty

Potential RFA Galchenyuk willing to accept one-year deal

By Joey AlfieriJun 1, 2017, 9:32 AM EDT

After the 2015-16 season, it looked like Alex Galchenyuk was going to break the bank when his contract expired.

Now that his contract is all but over (he’s scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1st), it doesn’t sound like he’s going to land that big deal after all.

Galchenyuk scored 30 goals last season, but he followed that up by scoring 17 goals in 61 games this season.

The fact that his production dipped obviously doesn’t help his case. The other thing that will bring down his market value, is that he hasn’t figured out the defensive part of his game.

Two of his head coaches, Michel Therrien and Claude Julien, clearly didn’t trust him to play center, which is where the Canadiens planned on playing him when they drafted him third overall in 2012.

At the start of the playoffs, the 23-year-old’s play had dropped off so much that Julien opted to play him on the team’s fourth line.

So instead of hitting a home run on his next contract, it looks like Galchenyuk will have to prove himself all over again.

“We still haven’t had any discussions, but I have a feeling we’ll begin talking in the next week or so,” said Galchenyuk’s agent Pat Brisson, per La Presse (quotes have been translated).

“We won’t say no to a one-year contract either. We’ll continue studying Galchenyuk’s case and we’ll look at what he can get in arbitration.”

This should be an interesting negotiation between his camp and Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin.

By Joey AlfieriJun 1, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–After the Washington Capitals were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, many people thought that they’d look to trade Alex Ovechkin this off-season. GM Brian MacLellan didn’t rule out the possibility of dealing his captain, but Sportsnet’s Mark Spector believes a trade involving Ovechkin is nearly impossible because of his inflated salary. (Sportsnet)

–Speaking of trading Ovechkin, The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy looks at which teams could take him on if a trade is made. The Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames are right at the top of Kennedy’s list. (The Hockey News)

–Every player that wins the Stanley Cup gets to keep the trophy for a full day during the off-season, but why did they start doing it that way?. Well, the 1994-95 Devils were the first team to do this after the NHL decided the cup was taking too much of a pounding. (NBC Sports)

–The Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators were tied at one at the start of the third period, but that’s when the Pens exploded for three goals. You can check out the highlights from Game 2 by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–Former NHL coach Tom McVie had the pleasure of coaching three teams (Capitals, Devils, Jets) that were early in their existence. The teams weren’t loaded with talent, but they always worked hard. McVie how explained how challenging and gratifying it was to coach those teams. (NHL.com/GoldenKnights)

–Carrie Underwood was offered $70,000 (to donate to the charity of her choice) to throw a catfish on the ice during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Underwood obviously didn’t go through with the idea, which was probably a wise decision. (Sportsnet)

–Pens rookie Jake Guentzel has come a long way since the start of the season. He’s gone from unknown rookie (seriously, Crosby didn’t even know who he was a few months ago) to leading goal scorer in the playoffs. “I heard some of the scouts and some of the people who were involved in the (prospect) camps talking about him, but didn’t know a lot about him as a player.” Everyone knows who he is now. (Canadian Press)

Preds need to smarten up, stay out of the penalty box

By Jason BroughJun 1, 2017, 12:26 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — Peter Laviolette wants his Predators to play with a lot more discipline when the Stanley Cup Final shifts back to Nashville for Game 3 on Saturday.

The Preds spent much of Game 2 shorthanded. And though the Pittsburgh Penguins failed to score on any of their seven power plays, all that time Nashville spent killing penalties would’ve been better spent trying to beat Matt Murray.

“We have to be more responsible with our actions,” said Laviolette. “We cannot go the penalty box. We killed them, but it just drains the bench, it takes the flow out of the bench. Our five-on-five game was really good and all of a sudden we’re losing sync because we keep going to the penalty box. Even though they didn’t score, it definitely factored into the way the game played out.”

In all, the Preds spent 11:26 down a man in the 4-1 loss. Captain Mike Fisher took a needless interference penalty in the first period, while his team was on a 5-on-3 power play no less. Cody McLeod carelessly got his stick up in the second period, then took another minor at the end of the game. And remember, McLeod’s only been playing because Colin Wilson can’t.

Meanwhile, Mattias Ekholm was lucky he didn’t get called for anything, because he easily could’ve been. On one occasion, he punched Jake Guentzel in the side of the head after the whistle had blown. On another, he slashed Matt Cullen in the back of the legs, after Cullen had leveled him with a clean hit.

That’s not the kind of hockey that got the Predators to their first Cup final. And if they don’t smarten up, it’s going to be a short series against the Penguins.

Jake Guentzel’s scoring touch is back

By Adam GretzJun 1, 2017, 12:20 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — When the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup a year ago they received major contributions from rookies Matt Murray and Conor Sheary.

It is happening again this season with another impact rookie. That rookie: Jake Guentzel.

After scoring the game-winning goal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, helping the Penguins escape with a win in one of the crazier playoff games in recent memory, he played the role of hero again on Wednesday in the Penguins’ 4-1 Game 2 win by scoring two more goals, including another game-winner.

He now leads the NHL with 12 goals this postseason (three more than any other player) and an almost unbelievable five game-winning goals.

His first goal on Monday was the result of some good fortune as he able to jam a loose puck through the slimmest of openings along the goal line, a play that Guentzel described as just trying to put the puck on net and seeing what happens.

Later, he opened the floodgates to start the third period just 10 seconds in when he pounced on a fat rebound in the slot and drilled it into an empty net, kicking off a wild four-minute stretch where the Penguins scored three goals to put the game away and send them to Nashville with a 2-0 series lead.

For Guentzel, this latest goal-scoring outburst couldn’t have come at a better time for both him and the Penguins.

After starting the playoffs with 10 goals in his first 11 games, he went through an eight-game goal-scoring drought that nearly made him a healthy scratch heading into Game 1 of this series when Patric Hornqvist was ready to return to the lineup.

Instead, coach Mike Sullivan opted to stick with him while also praising his overall play even without the goals.

On Wednesday, Sullivan talked about the discussions he had with Guentzel were like during that drought, and how he wanted Guentzel to focus on things other than just scoring goals.

“He is a conscientious kid,” said Sullivan. “He is a pleasure to coach, and we just talked about just playing the game the right way. Focussing on details shift after shift. Not being concerned on scoring goals and making plays. If he plays the game the right way, winning puck battles, the wall plays, gaining lines, taking what the game gives you, then when the play is there his instincts will take over because he is a real talented kid.”

Sullivan also talked about wanting to limit Guentzel’s minutes given that this this season his first taste of pro hockey coming out of college and not being used to the demands of an NHL schedule.

“We just shifted the focus a little bit, trying to cut his minutes,” said Sullivan. “He was playing a lot of minutes. This is his first year pro, coming out of college where he is not used to playing the NHL schedule and the demands of that, particularly a long playoff run. So we just thought if we cut his minutes we would get more productive minutes.

“He seems to be getting a second wind, he is getting his legs back, I think his confidence is there. You can see how good of a player he is, we can move him up and down the lineup. He had a good game tonight so we moved him up with Sid.”

All of that seems to have worked and Guentzel is not only a huge reason the Penguins are up 2-0 in the series, but he is also starting to insert himself into the Conn Smythe discussion.

Because Guentzel was a third-round draft pick four years ago, and is a smaller, undersized player and didn’t start the year in the NHL he is going to get looked at as “coming out of nowhere” this postseason. But including his time in the American Hockey League to start the year, his time with the big club in the regular season and the playoffs to this point he has now scored 49 goals in 94 games this season.

He has already proven to be an impact player. One more for a team that is already loaded with them.

Rinne: ‘You just have to bury these two games and move ahead’

By Jason BroughJun 1, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — He came into the Stanley Cup Final as the Conn Smythe Trophy favorite.

But Pekka Rinne isn’t the favorite anymore. If anything, his struggles the past two games — Wednesday night in particular — are the single biggest reason the Predators are going back to Nashville trailing the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-0.

Rinne allowed four goals on 25 shots in Game 2, a 4-1 Nashville loss. The first goal, Jake Guentzel slipped the puck past Rinne, who normally would’ve been able to seal the side of the net. The second goal, coming just 10 seconds into the third, Rinne kicked out a juicy rebound to Guentzel, who fired it home to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead.

Then, moments after the Predators’ second own goal in as many games, Evgeni Malkin ended Rinne’s night with a top-shelf snipe. Backup Juuse Saros came in at the 3:28 mark of the third, making his first appearance of the playoffs. But by that point, the game was all but over.

“I felt we played a strong game, created a lot of chances, the first two periods especially,” Rinne said afterwards. “Come the third period, a quick goal. After that, two odd-man rushes in a row.”

This is not the first time the Penguins have made a well-regarded goalie look bad this postseason. They did it to Vezina Trophy favorite Sergei Bobrovsky in the first round. They did it to the reigning Vezina winner, Braden Holtby, in the second round. Pittsburgh is an opportunistic team with the talent to convert on its chances.

In the dressing room after Game 2, Rinne’s teammates took their share of the responsibility for the result.

“It’s not his fault by any means,” said captain Mike Fisher. “We need to be better in front of him.”

“He’s been unbelievable for us in the playoffs. We wouldn’t be here without him,” said defenseman Roman Josi, whose failed pinch at the start of the third period led to Guentzel’s game-winner. “We’ve got to do a much better job in front of him.”

Head coach Peter Laviolette sang a similar tune.

“Pekka’s been terrific through these entire playoffs,” said Laviolette. “I think there’s things that we can do better. All three goals in the third period, we could’ve done something better. I believe all of them were odd-man rushes.”

Still, Rinne had been so good the first three rounds. He was 12-4 with a .945 save percentage entering the Cup final. His teammates were calling him the backbone of the Preds.

Against the Penguins, it’s been such a different story. The defending champs have eight goals on just 36 shots against the 34-year-old Finn. That’s a save percentage of .778.

“You have to put it behind you,” said Rinne. “I treat this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I played a long time for a chance to play for the Cup. You just have to bury these two games and move ahead.”

Game 3 goes Saturday in Nashville.