Penguins – Predators Game 2 generated big ratings for NBCSN

Game 2 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final produced fantastic ratings for NBCSN. In some cases, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators broke records.
For one thing, it produced the second-best overnight rating of any Game 2 on NBCSN, with only Game 2 of the Boston Bruins – Chicago Blackhawks’ 2013 series topping it.
The Penguins produced a new high for the Pittsburgh market:
Give Nashville plenty of credit, too, as the ratings for this Game 2 were up 30 percent from Sharks vs. Penguins Game 2 from 2016.
Specific market ratings are maybe the most interesting, including having Buffalo and Knoxville, Tenn. in the top five:
Interesting stuff. If exorbitant second-hand ticket prices, celebrity anthem performances, and a deluge of catfish stories weren’t enough, these ratings really cement the impact the Predators’ run is making.
Just imagine if they can “hold serve” at home and make the Stanley Cup Final an epic series.
Jake Guentzel‘s red-hot rookie playoff play certainly made headlines after Game 2 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, but Pekka Rinne‘s meltdown still diverted some of the attention.
A day later, we get a little time to digest just how well he’s playing (with and without Sidney Crosby); we also get a chance to ponder some of the history he’s made and some of the records he can still match or break.
New marks
Guentzel, 22, set a new rookie postseason record with his fifth postseason game-winner.
He also scored the GWG in two consecutive Stanley Cup Final contests for the Penguins, becoming only the second rookie to do so (at least in the era of the NHL owning the trophy). He’s also the second rookie to generate three multi-goal games.
The Minnesota native is already putting up some of the best numbers of any U.S.-born rookie. His 19 points sets a new mark for American rookies and his 12 goals do the same.
More to come?
Guentzel is chasing Dino Ciccarelli for some NHL-wide rookie records from any country. Guentzel’s 12 goals aren’t far behind Ciccarelli’s rookie record for tallies (14) and he’s close to matching his points (19 vs. 21).
Wow.
As a reminder, the Penguins have Guentzel locked up to his ridiculously cheap entry-level contract through 2018-19, so he could continue to make a difference for Pittsburgh even once he’s no longer chasing rookie records.
Back in April, it became clear that tough guy Shawn Thornton realized his playing days were over with the Florida Panthers. That doesn’t mean he’s finished trying to help them succeed.
The Panthers announced that Thornton will transition from enforcer to “vice president of business operations.”
“Shawn’s work ethic, enthusiasm and passion for the Panthers organization is second to none,” Panthers president Matthew Caldwell said. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our executive team and know that he will bring the same level of professionalism, experience and leadership to the business side of our organization as he did in the locker room.”
From an entertainment perspective, the best thing to come from all of this was probably this prank, a reminder that rookie ribbing isn’t exclusive to players alone.
Nicely done.
After the 2015-16 season, it looked like Alex Galchenyuk was going to break the bank when his contract expired.
Now that his contract is all but over (he’s scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1st), it doesn’t sound like he’s going to land that big deal after all.
Galchenyuk scored 30 goals last season, but he followed that up by scoring 17 goals in 61 games this season.
The fact that his production dipped obviously doesn’t help his case. The other thing that will bring down his market value, is that he hasn’t figured out the defensive part of his game.
Two of his head coaches, Michel Therrien and Claude Julien, clearly didn’t trust him to play center, which is where the Canadiens planned on playing him when they drafted him third overall in 2012.
At the start of the playoffs, the 23-year-old’s play had dropped off so much that Julien opted to play him on the team’s fourth line.
So instead of hitting a home run on his next contract, it looks like Galchenyuk will have to prove himself all over again.
“We still haven’t had any discussions, but I have a feeling we’ll begin talking in the next week or so,” said Galchenyuk’s agent Pat Brisson, per La Presse (quotes have been translated).
“We won’t say no to a one-year contract either. We’ll continue studying Galchenyuk’s case and we’ll look at what he can get in arbitration.”
This should be an interesting negotiation between his camp and Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin.
Related:
—What is Alex Galchenyuk’s future in Montreal?
–After the Washington Capitals were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, many people thought that they’d look to trade Alex Ovechkin this off-season. GM Brian MacLellan didn’t rule out the possibility of dealing his captain, but Sportsnet’s Mark Spector believes a trade involving Ovechkin is nearly impossible because of his inflated salary. (Sportsnet)
–Speaking of trading Ovechkin, The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy looks at which teams could take him on if a trade is made. The Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames are right at the top of Kennedy’s list. (The Hockey News)
–Every player that wins the Stanley Cup gets to keep the trophy for a full day during the off-season, but why did they start doing it that way?. Well, the 1994-95 Devils were the first team to do this after the NHL decided the cup was taking too much of a pounding. (NBC Sports)
–The Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators were tied at one at the start of the third period, but that’s when the Pens exploded for three goals. You can check out the highlights from Game 2 by clicking the video at the top of the page.
–Former NHL coach Tom McVie had the pleasure of coaching three teams (Capitals, Devils, Jets) that were early in their existence. The teams weren’t loaded with talent, but they always worked hard. McVie how explained how challenging and gratifying it was to coach those teams. (NHL.com/GoldenKnights)
–Carrie Underwood was offered $70,000 (to donate to the charity of her choice) to throw a catfish on the ice during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Underwood obviously didn’t go through with the idea, which was probably a wise decision. (Sportsnet)
–Pens rookie Jake Guentzel has come a long way since the start of the season. He’s gone from unknown rookie (seriously, Crosby didn’t even know who he was a few months ago) to leading goal scorer in the playoffs. “I heard some of the scouts and some of the people who were involved in the (prospect) camps talking about him, but didn’t know a lot about him as a player.” Everyone knows who he is now. (Canadian Press)