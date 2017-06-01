Penguins – Predators Game 2 generated big ratings for NBCSN

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Game 2 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final produced fantastic ratings for NBCSN. In some cases, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators broke records.

For one thing, it produced the second-best overnight rating of any Game 2 on NBCSN, with only Game 2 of the Boston Bruins – Chicago Blackhawks’ 2013 series topping it.

The Penguins produced a new high for the Pittsburgh market:

Pittsburgh delivered a 31.1 local rating for last night's Gm2, the market’s best EVER for a game on NBCSN, including all previous SCF games — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) June 1, 2017

Give Nashville plenty of credit, too, as the ratings for this Game 2 were up 30 percent from Sharks vs. Penguins Game 2 from 2016.

Specific market ratings are maybe the most interesting, including having Buffalo and Knoxville, Tenn. in the top five:

Top 5 markets for last night's Gm 2: 1. Pittsburgh (31.1); 2. Nashville (16.3); 3. Buffalo (8.7); 4. Philadelphia (4.4); 5. Knoxville (4.3) — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) June 1, 2017

Interesting stuff. If exorbitant second-hand ticket prices, celebrity anthem performances, and a deluge of catfish stories weren’t enough, these ratings really cement the impact the Predators’ run is making.

Just imagine if they can “hold serve” at home and make the Stanley Cup Final an epic series.