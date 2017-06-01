Let’s look at Jake Guentzel’s playoff records (and records he’s eyeing)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Jake Guentzel‘s red-hot rookie playoff play certainly made headlines after Game 2 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, but Pekka Rinne‘s meltdown still diverted some of the attention.

A day later, we get a little time to digest just how well he’s playing (with and without Sidney Crosby); we also get a chance to ponder some of the history he’s made and some of the records he can still match or break.

New marks

Guentzel, 22, set a new rookie postseason record with his fifth postseason game-winner.

He also scored the GWG in two consecutive Stanley Cup Final contests for the Penguins, becoming only the second rookie to do so (at least in the era of the NHL owning the trophy). He’s also the second rookie to generate three multi-goal games.

Guentzel is 2nd rookie w/ consecutive GWGs in #StanleyCup Final since NHL took control of trophy in 1926-27 (Roy Conacher: GM 3-5 in 1939). pic.twitter.com/n2QJjA8ebe — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 1, 2017

The Minnesota native is already putting up some of the best numbers of any U.S.-born rookie. His 19 points sets a new mark for American rookies and his 12 goals do the same.

More to come?

Guentzel is chasing Dino Ciccarelli for some NHL-wide rookie records from any country. Guentzel’s 12 goals aren’t far behind Ciccarelli’s rookie record for tallies (14) and he’s close to matching his points (19 vs. 21).

#Pens Jake Guentzel is 3 points shy of setting the NHL rookie record for most points in a single postseason pic.twitter.com/CdjHjnl2IR — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 1, 2017

Wow.

As a reminder, the Penguins have Guentzel locked up to his ridiculously cheap entry-level contract through 2018-19, so he could continue to make a difference for Pittsburgh even once he’s no longer chasing rookie records.