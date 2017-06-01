Screen grab

Caps re-sign Aussie forward Nathan Walker, who ‘has a good chance’ of playing in NHL next season

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 1, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT

Nathan Walker has already made history as the first Australian hockey player selected in the NHL Draft.

He could further the story in the fall as the first Aussie to play an NHL game. On Thursday, the Washington Capitals re-signed the 23-year-0ld winger to a two-year, two-way contract.

Below are the financial details of the deal:

The Capitals have five players that are pending unrestricted free agents. Their offseason priorities are with getting their restricted free agents — Evgeny Kuznetsov, Andre Burakovsky and Dmitry Orlov to be specific — signed, and the projected salary cap could have quite an impact on which pending UFAs Washington can bring back. With that said, it seems there is a good chance some roster spots may be up for grabs for the organization’s prospects when training camp begins.

Selected by the Capitals in the third round, 89th overall, of the 2014 draft, Walker had 11 goals and 23 points in 58 games last season with the Hershey Bears of the AHL.

He had 17 goals and 41 points in the minors the previous season, but was recently referenced by MacLellan as a player that could move up from the AHL to earn an NHL job with the Capitals next season.

“Walker has a good chance of playing,” MacLellan said, per CSN Mid-Atlantic. “…These guys can all come up, and there’s just going to be more opportunity for them to play this year.”

Golden Knights sign former Kings draft pick Tomas Hyka

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 1, 2017, 8:28 PM EDT

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed another player.

There were reports Thursday that the Golden Knights have signed free agent forward Tomas Hyka, a former L.A. Kings sixth-round draft pick from 2012. The entry-level deal has since been announced by the club.

Hyka has spent the last three seasons in the Czech Republic, playing for Mlada Boleslav BK. He had 17 goals and 38 points in 48 games last season, reaching single-season career highs for games played, goals, assists and points while playing in that league.

The next few weeks are critical to the Golden Knights, with the expansion draft quickly approaching. On Thursday, the league released a long list of important dates for the new franchise between now and the expansion draft on June 21.

There could be some big news for the Golden Knights prior to their draft, with reports Vegas and the Blackhawks could strike a significant deal before that date.

Related:

Golden Knights sign KHL high-scorer Vadim Shipachyov for two years, $9M

The biggest loser in the NHL Draft Lottery? Probably the Vegas Golden Knights

Gallant named head coach of Vegas Golden Knights

Done deal: Kings sign Imama to entry-level contract, completing trade with Lightning

Getty
1 Comment
By Cam TuckerJun 1, 2017, 6:19 PM EDT

The day after acquiring Bokondji Imama from the Tampa Bay Lightning, the L.A. Kings have signed the 20-year-old forward to a three-year entry-level contract.

The trade was conditioned on the Kings getting Imama signed to a deal by the 5 p.m. ET deadline on Thursday. In return, the Bolts now get L.A.’s seventh-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

This past season, Imama scored 41 goals in 66 games for the Saint John Sea Dogs, and 15 points in 18 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff games, helping his team to an eventual semifinal berth in the Memorial Cup.

At 6-foot-1 and 221 pounds, Imama certainly brings the element of size to the left wing. He also had 105 penalty minutes this season.

Ryan Johansen: ‘My leg felt like it was about to explode’

4 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 1, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT

With the Stanley Cup Final heading back to Nashville, Predators’ center Ryan Johansen shed some light on the injury that knocked him out of the playoffs last round.

Johansen was diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome following Game 4 of the Western Conference Final, forcing him to undergo emergency surgery on his thigh. The timeline for a comeback is two-to-three months, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The injury started to develop after a hit in the second period of that game. By the time the game moved to overtime, he said, he could barely stand up.

He then went into further detail about what occurred immediately following the game, as the injury continued to worsen.

“Came off the ice, took my gear off right away. Went to the trainer’s room, they were looking at it. Looked like a bad charley horse. I was told right away, ‘Throw some ice on it, bend the leg a little bit, go about our business from there,'” said Johansen.

“I threw the ice on, took it off, walked to the shower. By the time I was done showering, putting on my underwear, I could barely stand up. My leg, it just felt like it was about to explode. It kept getting worse. Obviously, you know, I had to pop over to the hospital quick. They had to open me up.”

The Predators go back home for Games 3 and 4 of the series, trailing the Penguins 2-0, despite carrying the play for large portions of both contests in Pittsburgh. For the first time in these playoffs, Nashville is behind in a series.

Read more: Minus Johansen, Predators have ‘some big shoes’ to fill

With Johansen out, Colton Sissons stepped in to help fill the void as the Predators closed out the Ducks, recording a hat trick in the decisive game.

The Penguins, though, have been able to win twice thanks to the play of goalie Matt Murray, and sudden and timely goal scoring in the third periods at home. Pekka Rinne has gone from a Conn Smythe Trophy favorite to a shocking .778 save percentage after two forgettable performances in the final. Nahville’s coach Peter Laviolette isn’t publicly sharing who his starting goalie will be in Game 3.

Going back home, P.K. Subban has guaranteed a Preds win on Saturday. He has since doubled down on that.

Naturally, Johansen tried to stay positive with his message, even with his team down in the series and in desperate need of a win.

“As I know, they’re going to throw everything,” he said. “It’s going to be their absolute best effort. I can count on that from those guys, and the rest of the team can count on.”

Wild promotions include Brunette to assistant GM

Getty
2 Comments
By James O'BrienJun 1, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT

The Minnesota Wild announced a ton of promotions in their front office on Thursday, including a boost for a familiar face in former forward Andrew Brunette.

Brunette and Shep Harder were both promoted to assistant GM positions. Brent Flahr was bumped up from assistant GM to senior VP of hockey operations (Flahr continues to be GM of the Iowa Wild). One wonders if there might be a succession plan where Flahr eventually becomes GM as Chuck Fletcher either moves up the chain or splits, but that’s just pure speculation.

(It also assumes that the Wild wouldn’t clean house if first-round disappointments continue.)

Anyway, those names are some of the most relevant among a sea of upgrades in this release. This all seems like a solid excuse to recall Brunette’s Game 7 OT goal against Patrick Roy and the Colorado Avalanche back in 2003, a moment that still ranks among the greatest in franchise history: