WATCH LIVE: Stanley Cup Final – Predators vs. Penguins – Game 2

Game 1 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final featured catfish, controversy, and a big (though ultimately failed) comeback. It will be tough for the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins to provide a stranger Game 2 tonight.
On the bright side, both teams are capable of better play in certain areas (especially Pittsburgh), so it could still be a fun time with puck drop starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE (including coverage before and after Game 2)
Here’s a rundown of the most pertinent information:
Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Pens lead 1-0)
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Check out the highlights from Pittsburgh’s 5-3 win in Game 1
Related:
—Bargains in Murray, Guentzel could extend Pens’ contending window
—Though sidelined, Letang does best to boost Pens’ drive to repeat
—Preds still unconvinced Forsberg was offside
Boko Imama, the QMJHL Saint John assistant captain taken by Tampa in the sixth round in 2015, has been traded to the Los Angeles Kings, the Bolts announced on Wednesday.
If the Kings can sign Imama by tomorrow’s 5 p.m. EST deadline, the Lightning will receive a seventh-round pick in 2018.
Imama, 20, is a burly power forward that scored 41 goals in 66 games this year, finishing as the Sea Dogs’ top sniper. He helped the club capture the Quebec League title and advance all the way to the Memorial Cup semifinals, where it lost to OHL Erie.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 221 pounds, Imama was also adept with his fists, fighting a combined 26 times in the ’13-14 and ’14-15 campaigns.
PITTSBURGH (AP) The Penguins and Predators could have the same lineups for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, two nights after a bizarre start to the series that few could have expected.
Forward Colin Wilson did not take part in Nashville’s morning skate Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena after missing Game 1 on Monday night because of a lower-body injury. Likewise, winger Carl Hagelin is expected to be a healthy scratch again for Pittsburgh.
The teams come off a bizarre Game 1 that featured a questionable offside review wiping out a goal by P.K. Subban, a Predators fan throwing a catfish onto the ice and the Penguins enduring a 37-minute shot drought and scoring the winner on the next shot they took.
Related: The Pens have sure been ‘opportunistic’ in this postseason
Q: What’s just about as brilliant as saving a pesky step and just putting french fries in your sandwich?
A: Having Mike “Doc” Emrick do play-by-play of the sandwich making process.
In a delightful segment that could double for a food TV show pilot, you can see Emrick and Pierre McGuire visit Pittsburgh institution Primanti Bros. before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
It turns out that Emrick and McGuire even received special sandwiches.
In case you’re wondering, there’s no catfish involved … but hey, there’s always the chance for Episode 2.
Apparently Jeremy Roenick enjoyed a sandwich before Game 2, too.
Side note: expert job by Roenick, Emrick, and McGuire not to eat the sandwiches too sloppily. Easier said than done.
Shortly after the Buffalo Sabres announced the signing of prospect goalie Jonas Johansson, it looks like another one of their prospect netminders is going pro.
Having weighed his options this the spring, saying during the World Hockey Championships that he was still undecided about where to play next season, Cal Petersen announced Wednesday via the Notre Dame Athletics website that he will not return to school for his senior year.
“I feel immensely fortunate I was given the opportunity to attend Notre Dame and play hockey for the Fighting Irish,” said Petersen in a statement.
“The experiences and memories I have shared with my teammates and best friends both on and off the ice will be something I carry with me forever. This is the hardest decision I have ever had to make because of how incredible of a place Notre Dame is to be both a student and an athlete.”
Taken in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Petersen was a Richter Award finalist this past season — his junior year at Notre Dame. He posted a record of 23-12-5 and a save percentage of .926 in 40 games. Former Sabres general manager Tim Murray spoke very highly of Petersen’s development during his time in college.
“I am proud of Cal for taking his time and doing his due diligence before making the decision to take the next step in his career,” said Notre Dame’s head coach Jeff Jackson.
The Sabres sent out a congratulatory tweet to Petersen, but have yet to make any official announcement on this matter.