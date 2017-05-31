Video: Milbury blasts ‘putrid’ officiating in first period

At first blush, it seemed like the Nashville Predators were getting the calls in Game 2 that often went the Pittsburgh Penguins’ way in Game 1.

As the first period went on, that feeling disintegrated into some mix of confusion and anger, as questionable hits sometimes drew no whistle while smaller infractions drew penalties.

It was enough to prompt Mike Milbury to vent on “putrid” officiating during the first intermission on NBCSN (and apparently enough to inspire some microphone abuse). Enjoy his rant on the variety of iffy calls in the video above.

As a bonus, Keith Jones wonders about Pekka Rinne‘s play in this clip: