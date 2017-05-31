Video: McGuire, Emrick chow down at Primanti Bros. before Game 2

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Q: What’s just about as brilliant as saving a pesky step and just putting french fries in your sandwich?

A: Having Mike “Doc” Emrick do play-by-play of the sandwich making process.

In a delightful segment that could double for a food TV show pilot, you can see Emrick and Pierre McGuire visit Pittsburgh institution Primanti Bros. before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

It turns out that Emrick and McGuire even received special sandwiches.

In case you’re wondering, there’s no catfish involved … but hey, there’s always the chance for Episode 2.

Apparently Jeremy Roenick enjoyed a sandwich before Game 2, too.

Side note: expert job by Roenick, Emrick, and McGuire not to eat the sandwiches too sloppily. Easier said than done.