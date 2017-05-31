Screen grab

Sabres sign prospect goalie Johansson to entry-level deal

By Cam TuckerMay 31, 2017, 4:28 PM EDT

The Buffalo Sabres have signed prospect goaltender Jonas Johansson to a three-year entry-level contract, following the 21-year-old puckstopper’s brief stint in the American Hockey League this past season.

The Sabres selected Johansson in the third round, 61st overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft. He spent three seasons with Swedish club Almtuna IS, before coming over to North America and playing seven games for the Rochester Americans on an amateur tryout.

In those seven contests, he allowed 20 goals against, although that’s a small sample size of work in the minors.

While the Sabres got Johansson under contract, they have another prospect netminder, Cal Petersen, who had been weighing his options for next season.

Petersen, selected in the fifth round of the 2013 draft, has spent the last three years at the collegiate level, playing for Notre Dame. He was one of five Richter Award finalists for the top NCAA goalie this year. While he recently spent time with Team USA at the World Hockey Championships as the No. 3 goalie, he had the option of returning to Notre Dame for his senior year.

“I haven’t decided that yet,” Petersen told USA Hockey of his potential future plans during the tournament. “I’m giving this opportunity as kind of a big measuring stick to see where I match up and see if I can be successful and compete at this level, so this is a huge opportunity for me to help clear up any questions I would have had about what to do for next year.”

According to the Buffalo News, Sabres’ star forward Jack Eichel was able to talk to Petersen while together at the international tournament.

“At the end of the day, it’s up to him,” said Eichel. “It’s his decision. I told him, ‘You’ve got to do what’s best for you at all times, but if you have any questions, if you need anybody to talk to about it, about the process, the situation, you can reach out to me.’”

By Cam TuckerMay 31, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT

Shortly after the Buffalo Sabres announced the signing of prospect goalie Jonas Johansson, it looks like another one of their prospect netminders is going pro.

Having weighed his options this the spring, saying during the World Hockey Championships that he was still undecided about where to play next season, Cal Petersen announced Wednesday via the Notre Dame Athletics website that he will not return to school for his senior year.

“I feel immensely fortunate I was given the opportunity to attend Notre Dame and play hockey for the Fighting Irish,” said Petersen in a statement.

“The experiences and memories I have shared with my teammates and best friends both on and off the ice will be something I carry with me forever. This is the hardest decision I have ever had to make because of how incredible of a place Notre Dame is to be both a student and an athlete.”

Taken in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Petersen was a Richter Award finalist this past season — his junior year at Notre Dame. He posted a record of 23-12-5 and a save percentage of .926 in 40 games. Former Sabres general manager Tim Murray spoke very highly of Petersen’s development during his time in college.

“I am proud of Cal for taking his time and doing his due diligence before making the decision to take the next step in his career,” said Notre Dame’s head coach Jeff Jackson.

The Sabres sent out a congratulatory tweet to Petersen, but have yet to make any official announcement on this matter.

By Cam TuckerMay 31, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT

It looks like a done deal now.

The Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday received the Columbus Blue Jackets’ second-round pick in this year’s draft as compensation for Columbus hiring John Tortorella in October of 2015, according to multiple reports.

At the time Tortorella was hired in Columbus, he was still under contract to the Canucks, despite being fired after one tumultuous season in Vancouver. Hence the compensation of a second-round pick in, at the time, one of three drafts between 2016, 2017 or 2018, per Sportsnet.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, that pick to Vancouver is the 55th overall selection this year. Good news for the rebuilding Canucks, who now have a pair of second-round picks, and six picks in the first four rounds of the draft.

Vancouver currently has the fifth overall pick.

By Cam TuckerMay 31, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

Approaching the one-year anniversary of the controversial Taylor HallAdam Larsson trade, Edmonton Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli may need to move another high profile forward.

This time, however, any potential move would be to free up cap space in order to re-sign a pair of cornerstone franchise players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Draisaitl is a pending restricted free agent this year, while McDavid — up for the Hart Trophy at the age of 20 — is a pending RFA at the end of next season.

Draisaitl saw another significant increase in his production during the regular season, with 29 goals and 77 points in 82 games, before he went off in the postseason, particularly against the Ducks, with 16 points in 13 games.

Both players will be due for a respective raise, and getting both players re-signed to new deals is the key priority for Chiarelli, and he’s admitted as much.

“The way we’re going to have to spend our money in the future probably will mean us moving a player,” he told Pierre LeBrun of TSN. “When that future is, I don’t know. We’ve got — basically, we’ve got a year to play with, in my mind.”

That brings up the point of perhaps having to move a forward. Jordan Eberle‘s name has certainly been circulated in the trade rumor mill as a potential candidate to be moved.

Eberle still has two more years left on his deal that comes with an annual cap hit of $6 million. He had 20 goals and 51 points this past regular season for the Oilers, but only two assists in 13 playoff games, as Edmonton qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2006.

His struggles even prompted head coach Todd McLellan to publicly call out Eberle during the second round versus Anaheim.

There is no getting around the fact Eberle’s playoff production — or lack of — was disappointing, but Chiarelli came to the defense of his 27-year-old right winger, saying he was “happy to have him on our team.”

“I think Jordan, outside of two players, probably had the most positive touches of the puck on our team. I really don’t feel the need to defend him,” he said.

“He didn’t have a great playoff. He didn’t have a good playoff. But he did a lot of things that we expected of him. He just didn’t have the offense that we expected him to have in the playoffs. What he does is he creates space with his touches and I thought he played well. In his defense, it’s the first time he’s been in the playoffs.”

Associated PressMay 31, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH (AP) The winning team went nearly two full periods without a shot. The hottest goaltender in the playoffs was only tested 11 times in 58 minutes – and lost.

No wonder Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan described his team’s 5-3 victory over Nashville in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final as “bizarre.”

And that doesn’t even include the catfish tossed onto the ice by a Predators fan at PPG Paints Arena in the middle of a second period. The fish that splatted on the Nashville blue line earned the thrower three misdemeanor charges and also came as close to Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne as anything the Penguins managed during 20 minutes in which the highest-scoring team in the league couldn’t even muster a single shot.

“It’s not always pretty,” Sullivan said Tuesday. “We don’t get points for style. But what I love about our team is that we find ways to win, we compete.”

True, though for the majority of Game 1, the competition was pretty one-sided. The Predators controlled the pace and the puck, just not the scoreboard. It left the guys from “Smashville” in a new position for the first time since they began their mad dash to the final a month ago: chaser instead of chasee as Game 2 looms on Wednesday night.

“Now we face a little adversity,” said defenseman Ryan Ellis, who scored the first Stanley Cup Final goal in team history. “We see what kind of group and character we have to bounce back.”

The Predators haven’t dropped consecutive games in the postseason and their four previous losses were pretty easy to explain. What happened on Monday night was not. The only area where Nashville wasn’t markedly better than the defending Stanley Cup champions is the only one that really matters.

“Everything was there that we liked but the result,” Ellis said.

Ellis described the Predators as more disappointed than mad. You can probably add baffled to the list. Nashville became the first team since the NHL began tracking the stat in 1957 to hold a team without a shot for an entire period during the Stanley Cup Final. The gulf actually stretched 37 minutes in all, which sounds like a perfect way for the opponent to win.

Except the streak was bookended by goals. The first, a ricochet off Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm, gave the Penguins a 3-0 lead with 17 seconds left in the first period. The second, a sniper shot by Penguins rookie Jake Guentzel exactly 37 minutes later, put Pittsburgh back in front to stay at 4-3.

The angst Nashville felt isn’t new to those who face the Penguins. Pittsburgh was outshot throughout the first two rounds of the playoffs. It didn’t stop the Penguins from knocking off Columbus in five games and Washington in seven. There’s a bit of a changeling quality to this group as opposed to the one that beat San Jose in six games to win the Cup last spring.

Sullivan calls it the ability to “win games different ways,” but what happened in Game 1 seems borderline impossible. The Penguins understand they were equal parts lucky and good. They also understand they can’t afford to have their offense go dormant for nearly two periods.

Only a handful of Penguins participated in a skate on Tuesday, though the video room was crowded while they searched for ways to make sure a funk like that doesn’t happen again.

“We know that’s not necessarily the way you want to play the game every night,” Crosby said.

The Predators are more focused on the process than the end product. Save for a bumpy stretch near the end of the first period where the Penguins scored three times, Nashville did exactly what it wanted to do. Defenseman P.K. Subban pointed to the response after falling behind by three as proof the stage is not too big.

“It’s easy in a Stanley Cup game to come back in the room, everybody is quiet, nerves,” Subban said. “But that’s not our hockey club. We know how good we can be. The way we responded was typical Nashville Predators.”

Typical for everyone except Rinne. The 34-year-old goalie is the main reason Nashville’s season will extend into June for the first time. Yet his iffy play in Game 1 continued a troubling trend. He came into the series 1-5-2 with a .880 save percentage and 3.57 goals-against average in his career against the Penguins, numbers that ticked in the wrong direction even though he spent a majority of three periods standing in his crease with nothing to do while his teammates were at work at the other end of the ice.

Rinne’s teammates rallied to his defense. They’re well aware that without him they likely would have traded their sticks for golf clubs long ago.

“Looking back since I came here a couple years ago, he’s been the best player in almost all of the games played,” Filip Forsberg said. “We have all the belief in Pekks we can ever have. I’m looking forward to see him play next game.”

