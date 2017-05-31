Penguins wary, Predators confident as Game 2 looms

Associated PressMay 31, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH (AP) The winning team went nearly two full periods without a shot. The hottest goaltender in the playoffs was only tested 11 times in 58 minutes – and lost.

No wonder Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan described his team’s 5-3 victory over Nashville in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final as “bizarre.”

And that doesn’t even include the catfish tossed onto the ice by a Predators fan at PPG Paints Arena in the middle of a second period. The fish that splatted on the Nashville blue line earned the thrower three misdemeanor charges and also came as close to Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne as anything the Penguins managed during 20 minutes in which the highest-scoring team in the league couldn’t even muster a single shot.

“It’s not always pretty,” Sullivan said Tuesday. “We don’t get points for style. But what I love about our team is that we find ways to win, we compete.”

True, though for the majority of Game 1, the competition was pretty one-sided. The Predators controlled the pace and the puck, just not the scoreboard. It left the guys from “Smashville” in a new position for the first time since they began their mad dash to the final a month ago: chaser instead of chasee as Game 2 looms on Wednesday night.

“Now we face a little adversity,” said defenseman Ryan Ellis, who scored the first Stanley Cup Final goal in team history. “We see what kind of group and character we have to bounce back.”

The Predators haven’t dropped consecutive games in the postseason and their four previous losses were pretty easy to explain. What happened on Monday night was not. The only area where Nashville wasn’t markedly better than the defending Stanley Cup champions is the only one that really matters.

“Everything was there that we liked but the result,” Ellis said.

Ellis described the Predators as more disappointed than mad. You can probably add baffled to the list. Nashville became the first team since the NHL began tracking the stat in 1957 to hold a team without a shot for an entire period during the Stanley Cup Final. The gulf actually stretched 37 minutes in all, which sounds like a perfect way for the opponent to win.

Except the streak was bookended by goals. The first, a ricochet off Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm, gave the Penguins a 3-0 lead with 17 seconds left in the first period. The second, a sniper shot by Penguins rookie Jake Guentzel exactly 37 minutes later, put Pittsburgh back in front to stay at 4-3.

The angst Nashville felt isn’t new to those who face the Penguins. Pittsburgh was outshot throughout the first two rounds of the playoffs. It didn’t stop the Penguins from knocking off Columbus in five games and Washington in seven. There’s a bit of a changeling quality to this group as opposed to the one that beat San Jose in six games to win the Cup last spring.

Sullivan calls it the ability to “win games different ways,” but what happened in Game 1 seems borderline impossible. The Penguins understand they were equal parts lucky and good. They also understand they can’t afford to have their offense go dormant for nearly two periods.

Only a handful of Penguins participated in a skate on Tuesday, though the video room was crowded while they searched for ways to make sure a funk like that doesn’t happen again.

“We know that’s not necessarily the way you want to play the game every night,” Crosby said.

The Predators are more focused on the process than the end product. Save for a bumpy stretch near the end of the first period where the Penguins scored three times, Nashville did exactly what it wanted to do. Defenseman P.K. Subban pointed to the response after falling behind by three as proof the stage is not too big.

“It’s easy in a Stanley Cup game to come back in the room, everybody is quiet, nerves,” Subban said. “But that’s not our hockey club. We know how good we can be. The way we responded was typical Nashville Predators.”

Typical for everyone except Rinne. The 34-year-old goalie is the main reason Nashville’s season will extend into June for the first time. Yet his iffy play in Game 1 continued a troubling trend. He came into the series 1-5-2 with a .880 save percentage and 3.57 goals-against average in his career against the Penguins, numbers that ticked in the wrong direction even though he spent a majority of three periods standing in his crease with nothing to do while his teammates were at work at the other end of the ice.

Rinne’s teammates rallied to his defense. They’re well aware that without him they likely would have traded their sticks for golf clubs long ago.

“Looking back since I came here a couple years ago, he’s been the best player in almost all of the games played,” Filip Forsberg said. “We have all the belief in Pekks we can ever have. I’m looking forward to see him play next game.”

Firing Bylsma, Murray was a ‘bit of a shocker’ to Sabres star Eichel

By Cam TuckerMay 31, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

Despite speculation of a rift between Jack Eichel and Dan Bylsma this past season, the Buffalo Sabres star forward has expressed his surprise with the organization’s decision to clean house, firing both the head coach and general manager Tim Murray.

The Sabres fired Bylsma and Murray on the same day, following reports earlier that same week of internal turmoil, most notably between Bylsma and Eichel, the latter being the 20-year-old face of the franchise.

Eichel, in conversation with the Buffalo News, said in a report published Wednesday that it was “a bit of a shocker” to him that both Bylsma and Murray were fired. He then added: “I think the Pegulas and the rest of the organization, if they think that was best for the future, then that needed to happen.”

Eichel had a late start to his sophomore season due to an ankle sprain, but still managed 24 goals (which tied his total from his rookie campaign) and career highs in assists (33) and points (57), despite playing in 20 fewer games from his first year.

Still, the Sabres finished 26th in the overall standings, prompting Eichel to sound off following such a disappointing season, admitting frustration with the team’s culture.

More than a month after the organizational shakeup, it seemed Eichel still couldn’t put his finger on exactly why it went so wrong for the past regime of Bylsma and Murray, or future developments for the Sabres, particularly behind the bench.

“I’m not really sure,” Eichel continued to tell the Buffalo News. “I went through both of my end-of-the-year meetings, and I thought things were all right. You don’t really know what’s going to happen. That’s not my position really. I’m more in terms of playing, as you know. Whoever the GM, whoever the coach are, I’ll just try and show up with a good attitude and be a good player.”

The Sabres have since hired a new general manager, naming Jason Botterill to the position. The search for a new coach still continues. The latest is that San Jose assistant coach Bob Boughner has reportedly interviewed with the Sabres.

After leaving school, prospect Thompson wants to make Blues next year

By Mike HalfordMay 31, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT

Tage Thompson skipped his final two years at Connecticut to turn pro this spring.

Now, he’s hoping that experience will propel him to the next level — a spot with the St. Louis Blues.

“It was exactly what I needed and exactly what I was hoping for, a stepping stone,” Thompson told the Post-Dispatch of his 16 regular season and 10 playoff games with AHL Chicago. “Had I not made that jump at the end of the season, I wouldn’t have known probably what it takes.

“Ultimately the goal is to make St. Louis next season, so now that I’ve got the experience of playing in Chicago I’m more prepared for training camp.”

Thompson, 19, opted to go pro after a stellar campaign. He racked up 32 points in 36 games to lead UConn in scoring, and captured gold with Team USA at the World Juniors. Thompson had five points in seven games, registering an assist in the gold medal win over Canada.

At 6-foot-5 and 201 pounds, Thompson has good NHL size, and pedigree to boot. He’s the son of former Kings, Jets and Coyotes blueliner Brent Thompson, who’s currently serving as head coach of the Isles’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

That’s all part of the reason why the Blues took Thompson 26th overall in 2016. They ma very well have a spot for him next season.

Three forwards — Scottie Upshall, Nail Yakupov and Magnus Paajarvi — are currently without contracts, and it remains to be seen if they’ll be brought back. Upshall’s a veteran UFA and has suggested he’d like to return. Yakupov and Paajarvi are RFAs, and their statuses are unclear.

Yakupov did say he enjoyed his time in St. Louis, despite the fact he was a part-time player and routinely made a healthy scratch.

Report: ‘Hawks could strike deal with Vegas ahead of expansion draft

By Jason BroughMay 31, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT

There are going to be all sorts of creative trade ideas floated ahead of the expansion draft, and one of them appears to involve the Chicago Blackhawks.

According to TSN’s Frank Seravalli, the ‘Hawks may “allow” the Vegas Golden Knights to select defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk in the draft, as long as the Knights also take forward Marcus Kruger in a trade.

The ‘Hawks cannot reasonably protect van Riemsdyk anyway, what with Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, and Niklas Hjalmarsson requiring protection. But the ‘Hawks could try to trade van Riemsdyk to a team that could protect him, assuming they could find one.

Kruger is signed for two more years at a cap hit just north of $3 million. The 27-year-old forward has a good defensive reputation, but his offensive upside is limited.

The Pens have sure been ‘opportunistic’ in these playoffs

By Jason BroughMay 31, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — How have the Penguins done it?

That was essentially the question for head coach Mike Sullivan, after the Pens got outshot for the 14th time in their 20th game of the postseason. Pittsburgh beat Nashville, 5-3, in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, despite putting just 12 shots on the Predators’ net.

So how do the Pens keep getting outshot and winning games?

“I think our team has an ability to win games different ways,” said Sullivan. “I think one of the strengths of this team is the quick strike-ability. We can be opportunistic. When we get high-quality chances, we have some people that can finish.”

He added, “Sometimes we’re going to outshoot teams, control territory. Other nights we’re going to have to defend, limit the quality of a chance, rely on our counterattack game. Some nights it’s our special teams. But I do think that this team has the ability to win games different ways.”

Not that Sullivan was satisfied with how the Penguins played in Game 1. He definitely wasn’t. But he was happy with the win.

Statistically speaking, it has been a bizarre run for these Pens. Since the 2010 playoffs, of the 17 teams that played at least 20 postseason games (i.e. teams that made deep runs), Pittsburgh has the lowest even-strength share of shot attempts (46.8%).

Last year, for comparison’s sake, the Pens won the Cup with a 51.6 percent share.

This year, the Predators are at 51.2 percent.

Of course, however a team does it, the only thing that really matters is wins and losses. And the Pens only need three more wins to become the first repeat champs of the salary-cap era.

Game 2 goes tonight at PPG Paints Arena.

