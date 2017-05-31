No penalty on Irwin’s hit on Cullen; shaky calls early

The similarities were striking enough that you almost expected a Pittsburgh Penguins goal to be negated by an offside call.
In Game 1, Nashville Predators fans were grumbling after the Penguins gained a 5-on-3 advantage for a full two minutes, which opened the door for an Evgeni Malkin power-play goal.
In Game 2, Matt Irwin got away with a hit from behind on Matt Cullen, which didn’t draw a penalty call.
After that non-call, the Predators received a 5-on-3 advantage for a full two minutes (at least until Nashville was whistled for a penalty themselves).
The Penguins were able to avoid falling behind in that specific sequence, although it could have been a costly kill as Nick Bonino was shaken up by blocking a shot.
It was going to be an upswing for the Penguins – breaking the parallels – but then Pontus Aberg‘s beautiful goal gave Nashville a 1-0 lead.
Now the shoe is on the other foot; can the Penguins get it together after falling behind early and generally looking over-matched?
Update: As the period went along, it seemed like the shaky calls went both ways. Mike Milbury criticized the officiating during the first intermission.
At first blush, it seemed like the Nashville Predators were getting the calls in Game 2 that often went the Pittsburgh Penguins’ way in Game 1.
As the first period went on, that feeling disintegrated into some mix of confusion and anger, as questionable hits sometimes drew no whistle while smaller infractions drew penalties.
It was enough to prompt Mike Milbury to vent on “putrid” officiating during the first intermission on NBCSN (and apparently enough to inspire some microphone abuse). Enjoy his rant on the variety of iffy calls in the video above.
As a bonus, Keith Jones wonders about Pekka Rinne‘s play in this clip:
Update: That disclaimer about unlikely comebacks ended up being important; Nick Bonino managed to return to Game 2 to start the second period. It still remains to be seen if he can fight through it during the long haul, however. Stay tuned.
***
Injuries have been a serious issue for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they entered the Stanley Cup Final, and early on in Game 2, it looks like they might have lost valuable forward Nick Bonino.
Now, it’s old hat that players fight through injuries – not just “play hurt” – during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, so there’s the chance that Bonino could return sometime during Game 2 against the Nashville Predators.
Still, it sure doesn’t look promising after he seemed to favor his ankle blocking a hard P.K. Subban shot during the Penguins’ attempt to kill a 5-on-3.
The above clip shows that painful-looking injury along with the cross-checking call on Chris Kunitz.
As busy and often strange as the first period was, Bonino’s injury could end up being the most important moment of that opening 20 minutes.
Pontus Aberg‘s 1-0 goal received a mention in this post about how the penalties and breaks seemed to be going the Nashville Predators’ way in Game 2 after … not so much in Game 1.
It deserved it’s own look thanks to its sheer beauty, but now it’s also worth another look as a contrast to how bad Jake Guentzel‘s 1-1 goal was against Pekka Rinne.
You can criticize Matt Murray a bit for the Aberg goal, but it remains a tremendous individual effort and also a move that could have conceivably beaten just about any goalie.
If Guentzel and the Penguins continue to get these spirit-crushing goals (see above this post’s headline), you have to wonder about Rinne’s confidence going forward. He’s been a Conn Smythe-caliber goalie for much of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but things can shift quickly in this sport.
It’s another goal for Guentzel, who could help the Penguins remain competitive even if they make tough decisions this offseason.
